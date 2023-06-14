View all results for 'alt'
Senses Fail Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Playing 'Life Is Not a Waiting Room' across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 14, 2023

New Jersey rockers Senses Fail have announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in September and October. Opening acts on the bill include Holding Absence and Thousand Below. For these shows, Senses Fail plan to celebrate their 2008 album Life Is Not a Waiting Room by playing it in full along with other songs.

When do Senses Fail 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 15. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Senses Fail Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 14
Senses Fail, Holding Absence, and Thousand Below at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY

Senses Fail All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 1
Senses Fail, Holding Absence, and Thousand Below at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Sep 2
Senses Fail, Holding Absence, and Thousand Below at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Sep 3
Senses Fail, Holding Absence, and Thousand Below at The Nile Theater
The Nile Theater Mesa, AZ
Sep 5
Senses Fail, Holding Absence, and Thousand Below at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall Dallas, TX
Sep 6
Senses Fail, Holding Absence, and Thousand Below at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Sep 7
to
Sep 10
Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Virginia International Raceway
Virginia International Raceway Alton, VA
Sep 8
Senses Fail, Holding Absence, and Thousand Below at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Sep 9
Senses Fail, Holding Absence, and Thousand Below at Masquerade - GA
Masquerade - GA Atlanta, GA
Sep 12
Senses Fail, Holding Absence, and Thousand Below at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Sep 13
Senses Fail, Holding Absence, and Thousand Below at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
Sep 14
Senses Fail, Holding Absence, and Thousand Below at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Sep 15
Senses Fail, Holding Absence, and Thousand Below at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Sep 16
Senses Fail, Holding Absence, and Thousand Below at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Sep 18
Senses Fail, Holding Absence, and Thousand Below at St. Andrew's Hall
St. Andrew's Hall Detroit, MI
Sep 20
Senses Fail, Holding Absence, and Thousand Below at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Sep 21
to
Sep 24
Louder Than Life Festival at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, KY
Sep 21
Senses Fail, Holding Absence, and Thousand Below at The KING of CLUBS
The KING of CLUBS Columbus, OH
Sep 22
Senses Fail, Holding Absence, and Thousand Below at The Roxy
The Roxy Minerva, OH
Sep 23
Senses Fail, Holding Absence, and Thousand Below at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Sep 26
Senses Fail, Holding Absence, and Thousand Below at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Sep 27
Senses Fail, Holding Absence, and Thousand Below at The Granada
The Granada Lawrence, KS
Sep 28
Senses Fail, Holding Absence, and Thousand Below at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Sep 29
Senses Fail, Holding Absence, and Thousand Below at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 30
Senses Fail, Holding Absence, and Thousand Below at Treefort Music Hall
Treefort Music Hall Boise, ID
Oct 2
Senses Fail, Holding Absence, and Thousand Below at The Crocodile
The Crocodile Seattle, WA
Oct 3
Senses Fail, Holding Absence, and Thousand Below at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Oct 5
to
Oct 8
Aftershock Festival at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA
Oct 6
Senses Fail, Holding Absence, and Thousand Below at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Senses Fail on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Senses Fail's Zumic artist page.

artists
Senses Fail
genres
Emo Emo Rock Metalcore Pop Punk Post-Hardcore
image for artist Senses Fail
Senses Fail
Sep
14
Senses Fail, Holding Absence, and Thousand Below
Irving Plaza New York, NY
