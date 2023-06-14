Senses Fail Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New Jersey rockers Senses Fail have announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in September and October. Opening acts on the bill include Holding Absence and Thousand Below. For these shows, Senses Fail plan to celebrate their 2008 album Life Is Not a Waiting Room by playing it in full along with other songs.

When do Senses Fail 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 15. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

