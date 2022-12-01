View all results for 'alt'
Seven Lions Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Beyond the Veil - The Journey III Tour' in North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 1, 2022

DJ and record producer Jeff Montalvo, known as Seven Lions, has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Beyond the Veil.

Billed as Beyond the Veil - The Journey III, the newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast from April into June. Closing out 2022, Seven Lions has a Colorado show later this week and will ring in New Year's Eve with a two-night stand in Hawaii.

When do Seven Lions 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 9. Presales for VIP and Artist begin December 7. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Seven Lions Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 26
Seven Lions
Seven Lions at Brooklyn Mirage
Brooklyn Mirage Brooklyn, NY

Seven Lions All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 30
Seven Lions and Gem & Tauri
Seven Lions and Gem & Tauri at The Republik - Honolulu
The Republik - Honolulu Honolulu, HI
Dec 31
Seven Lions
Seven Lions at The Republik - Honolulu
The Republik - Honolulu Honolulu, HI
Apr 1
Seven Lions
Seven Lions at Tacoma Dome
Tacoma Dome Tacoma, WA
Apr 2
Seven Lions
Seven Lions at McDonald Theatre
McDonald Theatre Eugene, OR
Apr 6
Seven Lions
Seven Lions at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA
Apr 8
Seven Lions
Seven Lions at Los Angeles State Historic Park
Los Angeles State Historic Park Los Angeles, CA
Apr 12
Seven Lions
Seven Lions at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Apr 13
Seven Lions
Seven Lions at South Side Ballroom
South Side Ballroom Dallas, TX
Apr 15
Seven Lions
Seven Lions at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Apr 16
Seven Lions
Seven Lions at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Apr 19
Seven Lions
Seven Lions at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Apr 21
Seven Lions
Seven Lions at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Apr 22
Seven Lions
Seven Lions at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Apr 26
Seven Lions
Seven Lions at Potbelly's
Potbelly's Tallahassee, FL
Apr 28
Seven Lions
Seven Lions at The Oasis Wynwood
The Oasis Wynwood Miami, FL
Apr 29
Seven Lions
Seven Lions at The Vanguard - FL
The Vanguard - FL Orlando, FL
May 2
Seven Lions
Seven Lions at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
May 3
Seven Lions
Seven Lions at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
May 4
Seven Lions
Seven Lions at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
May 5
Seven Lions
Seven Lions at Echostage
Echostage Washington, D.C.
May 6
Seven Lions
Seven Lions at Echostage
Echostage Washington, D.C.
May 10
Seven Lions
Seven Lions at Buffalo RiverWorks
Buffalo RiverWorks Buffalo, NY
May 11
Seven Lions
Seven Lions at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
May 12
Seven Lions
Seven Lions at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
May 13
Seven Lions
Seven Lions at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
May 18
Seven Lions
Seven Lions at Théâtre Capitole
Théâtre Capitole Québec, QC, Canada
May 19
Seven Lions
Seven Lions at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
May 20
Seven Lions
Seven Lions at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
May 26
Seven Lions
Seven Lions at Brooklyn Mirage
Brooklyn Mirage Brooklyn, NY
May 31
Seven Lions
Seven Lions at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Jun 1
Seven Lions
Seven Lions at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Jun 2
Seven Lions
Seven Lions at The Factory - Chesterfield
The Factory - Chesterfield Chesterfield, MO
Jun 3
Seven Lions
Seven Lions at Radius
Radius Chicago, IL
Jun 4
Seven Lions
Seven Lions at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Jun 7
Seven Lions
Seven Lions at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Jun 8
Seven Lions
Seven Lions at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
Jun 9
Seven Lions
Seven Lions at The Great Saltair
The Great Saltair Magna, UT
Jun 10
Seven Lions
Seven Lions at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Las Vegas, NV
Jun 14
Seven Lions
Seven Lions at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Jun 16
Seven Lions
Seven Lions at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA

We recommend following Seven Lions on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Seven Lions Zumic artist page.

