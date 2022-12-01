Seven Lions Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

DJ and record producer Jeff Montalvo, known as Seven Lions, has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Beyond the Veil.
Billed as Beyond the Veil - The Journey III, the newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast from April into June. Closing out 2022, Seven Lions has a Colorado show later this week and will ring in New Year's Eve with a two-night stand in Hawaii.
When do Seven Lions 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 9. Presales for VIP and Artist begin December 7. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
May 26
Brooklyn Mirage
Brooklyn, NY
Dec 30
The Republik - Honolulu
Honolulu, HI
Dec 31
The Republik - Honolulu
Honolulu, HI
Apr 2
McDonald Theatre
Eugene, OR
Apr 6
Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Wheatland, CA
Apr 8
Los Angeles State Historic Park
Los Angeles, CA
Apr 12
ACL Live At The Moody Theater
Austin, TX
Apr 13
South Side Ballroom
Dallas, TX
Apr 15
713 Music Hall
Houston, TX
Apr 16
Aztec Theatre
San Antonio, TX
Apr 19
Fillmore New Orleans
New Orleans, LA
Apr 21
Marathon Music Works
Nashville, TN
Apr 22
Coca-Cola Roxy
Atlanta, GA
Apr 26
Potbelly's
Tallahassee, FL
Apr 28
The Oasis Wynwood
Miami, FL
Apr 29
The Vanguard - FL
Orlando, FL
May 2
The Fillmore - Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
May 5
Echostage
Washington, D.C.
May 6
Echostage
Washington, D.C.
May 10
Buffalo RiverWorks
Buffalo, NY
May 11
Roxian Theatre
McKees Rocks, PA
May 12
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
May 13
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
May 18
Théâtre Capitole
Québec, QC, Canada
May 19
Place Bell
Laval, QC, Canada
May 20
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
May 31
Agora Theatre
Cleveland, OH
Jun 1
Old National Centre
Indianapolis, IN
Jun 2
The Factory - Chesterfield
Chesterfield, MO
Jun 7
KettleHouse Amphitheater
Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Jun 8
Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Garden City, ID
Jun 9
The Great Saltair
Magna, UT
Jun 10
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Las Vegas, NV
Jun 14
Arizona Financial Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
Jun 16
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Berkeley, CA
