Seven Lions Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

DJ and record producer Jeff Montalvo, known as Seven Lions, has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Beyond the Veil.

Billed as Beyond the Veil - The Journey III, the newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast from April into June. Closing out 2022, Seven Lions has a Colorado show later this week and will ring in New Year's Eve with a two-night stand in Hawaii.

When do Seven Lions 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 9. Presales for VIP and Artist begin December 7. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Seven Lions on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

