Sevendust Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hard rockers Sevendust have added 2022 tour dates.

The new shows are set at mid-sized American venues in September and October. Joining the bill as opening bands will be Nonpoint, Bastardane, and Burden Of The Sky. These new concerts plan to celebrate the 21st anniversary of the Animosity album. Released in 2001, the LP is a banger from front to back and features standout songs "Praise" and "Angel's Son." Also included on Sevendust's schedule are two festival performances at Blue Ridge Rock and Louder Than Life.

When do Sevendust 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 8. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for their previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchaseThe Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

