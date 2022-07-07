View all results for 'alt'
Sevendust Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Celebrating 21 years of 'Animosity'
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 7, 2022

Hard rockers Sevendust have added 2022 tour dates.

The new shows are set at mid-sized American venues in September and October. Joining the bill as opening bands will be Nonpoint, Bastardane, and Burden Of The Sky. These new concerts plan to celebrate the 21st anniversary of the Animosity album. Released in 2001, the LP is a banger from front to back and features standout songs "Praise" and "Angel's Son." Also included on Sevendust's schedule are two festival performances at Blue Ridge Rock and Louder Than Life.

When do Sevendust 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 8. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for their previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchaseThe Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sevendust Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sevendust All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 8
to
Sep 11
Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Virginia International Raceway
Virginia International Raceway Alton, VA
Sep 10
Sevendust, Nonpoint, Bastardane, And Burden Of The Sky
Sevendust, Nonpoint, Bastardane, And Burden Of The Sky at Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center
Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center Cherokee, NC
Sep 12
Sevendust, Nonpoint, Bastardane, And Burden Of The Sky
Sevendust, Nonpoint, Bastardane, And Burden Of The Sky at The L
The L Horseheads, NY
Sep 13
Sevendust, Nonpoint, Bastardane, And Burden Of The Sky
Sevendust, Nonpoint, Bastardane, And Burden Of The Sky at Aura
Aura Portland, ME
Sep 15
Sevendust, Nonpoint, Bastardane, And Burden Of The Sky
Sevendust, Nonpoint, Bastardane, And Burden Of The Sky at Palladium Times Square
Palladium Times Square New York, NY
Sep 16
Sevendust, Nonpoint, Bastardane, And Burden Of The Sky
Sevendust, Nonpoint, Bastardane, And Burden Of The Sky at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Sep 17
Sevendust, Nonpoint, Bastardane, And Burden Of The Sky
Sevendust, Nonpoint, Bastardane, And Burden Of The Sky at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom Hampton, NH
Sep 18
Sevendust, Nonpoint, Bastardane, And Burden Of The Sky
Sevendust, Nonpoint, Bastardane, And Burden Of The Sky at Reverb
Reverb Reading, PA
Sep 20
Sevendust, Nonpoint, Bastardane, And Burden Of The Sky
Sevendust, Nonpoint, Bastardane, And Burden Of The Sky at Val Air Ballroom
Val Air Ballroom West Des Moines, IA
Sep 22
to
Sep 25
Louder Than Life Festival
Louder Than Life Festival at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, KY
Sep 22
Sevendust, Nonpoint, Bastardane, And Burden Of The Sky
Sevendust, Nonpoint, Bastardane, And Burden Of The Sky at The Vixen
The Vixen McHenry, IL
Sep 23
Sevendust, Nonpoint, Bastardane, And Burden Of The Sky
Sevendust, Nonpoint, Bastardane, And Burden Of The Sky at The Castle Theatre
The Castle Theatre Bloomington, IL
Sep 24
Louder Than Life Festival - Saturday
Louder Than Life Festival - Saturday at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, KY
Sep 26
Sevendust, Nonpoint, Bastardane, And Burden Of The Sky
Sevendust, Nonpoint, Bastardane, And Burden Of The Sky at Music Farm - Charleston
Music Farm - Charleston Charleston, SC
Sep 28
Sevendust, Nonpoint, Bastardane, And Burden Of The Sky
Sevendust, Nonpoint, Bastardane, And Burden Of The Sky at Culture Room
Culture Room Fort Lauderdale, FL
Sep 29
Sevendust, Nonpoint, Bastardane, And Burden Of The Sky
Sevendust, Nonpoint, Bastardane, And Burden Of The Sky at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Glen Saint Mary, FL
Sep 30
Sevendust, Nonpoint, Bastardane, And Burden Of The Sky
Sevendust, Nonpoint, Bastardane, And Burden Of The Sky at Club LA
Club LA Destin, FL
Oct 1
Sevendust, Nonpoint, Bastardane, And Burden Of The Sky
Sevendust, Nonpoint, Bastardane, And Burden Of The Sky at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Sevendust on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Sevendust's Zumic artist page.

