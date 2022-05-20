View all results for 'alt'
Seventeen Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

World tour from South Korea through North America
Published May 20, 2022

K-Pop group Seventeen have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule in conjunction with their upcoming album, Face The Sun. The LP is scheduled for release on May 27.

Billed as Be The Sun, the newly planned concerts are scheduled across Canada and the USA at large-scale arenas in August and September. Before then, the thirteen-member group will be performing a couple of nights at Gocheok Sky Dome in their hometown of Seoul.

When do Seventeen 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 3. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on May 26. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Seventeen Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Seventeen All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 25
Seventeen
Seventeen at Gocheok Sky Dome
Gocheok Sky Dome Seoul, South Korea
Jun 26
Seventeen
Seventeen at Gocheok Sky Dome
Gocheok Sky Dome Seoul, South Korea
Aug 10
Seventeen
Seventeen at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 12
Seventeen
Seventeen at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Aug 14
Seventeen
Seventeen at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Aug 17
Seventeen
Seventeen at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Aug 20
Seventeen
Seventeen at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Aug 23
Seventeen
Seventeen at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Aug 25
Seventeen
Seventeen at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Aug 28
Seventeen
Seventeen at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Aug 30
Seventeen
Seventeen at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Sep 1
Seventeen
Seventeen at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Sep 3
Seventeen
Seventeen at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 6
Seventeen
Seventeen at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ

We recommend following Seventeen on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Seventeen's Zumic artist page.

