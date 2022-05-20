Seventeen Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

K-Pop group Seventeen have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule in conjunction with their upcoming album, Face The Sun. The LP is scheduled for release on May 27.

Billed as Be The Sun, the newly planned concerts are scheduled across Canada and the USA at large-scale arenas in August and September. Before then, the thirteen-member group will be performing a couple of nights at Gocheok Sky Dome in their hometown of Seoul.

When do Seventeen 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 3. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on May 26. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Seventeen All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Seventeen on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Seventeen's Zumic artist page.