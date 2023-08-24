View all results for 'alt'
Sexyy Red Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'Hood Hottest Princess' tour in USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 24, 2023

Rapper Sexyy Red announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, Hood Hottest Princess.

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized North American venues coast-to-coast in October and November. According to promotional material, special guests (aka opening acts) will be announced at a later time.

When do Sexyy Red 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 25. There are no presales happening at this time. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sexyy Red Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 18
Sexyy Red at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY

Sexyy Red All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 16
Sexyy Red at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Oct 18
Sexyy Red at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Oct 19
Sexyy Red at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Oct 21
Sexyy Red at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Oct 22
Sexyy Red at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Oct 24
Sexyy Red at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Oct 26
Sexyy Red at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
Oct 30
Sexyy Red at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Oct 31
Sexyy Red at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Nov 1
Sexyy Red at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Nov 4
Sexyy Red at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Nov 5
Sexyy Red at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
Nov 9
Sexyy Red at The Beacham
The Beacham Orlando, FL
Nov 10
Sexyy Red at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Nov 14
Sexyy Red at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Nov 15
Sexyy Red at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Nov 16
Sexyy Red at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Nov 20
Sexyy Red at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Nov 21
Sexyy Red at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall Dallas, TX
Nov 24
Sexyy Red at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Nov 25
Sexyy Red at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Nov 29
Sexyy Red at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Sexyy Red on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Sexyy Red's Zumic artist page.

