Sexyy Red Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Rapper Sexyy Red announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, Hood Hottest Princess.

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized North American venues coast-to-coast in October and November. According to promotional material, special guests (aka opening acts) will be announced at a later time.

When do Sexyy Red 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 25. There are no presales happening at this time. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sexyy Red Tour Dates and Tickets Near You Sexyy Red at Irving Plaza Irving Plaza New York, NY buy tickets

Sexyy Red All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Sexyy Red on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Sexyy Red's Zumic artist page.