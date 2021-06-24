View all results for 'alt'
Shakey Graves Adds 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

60+ dates for 'Shakey Graves Was Here' tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 24, 2021

2021 is turning into a busy year for Shakey Graves. The folk rock troubadour has added more dates to his tour, billed as Shakey Graves Was Here.

The American tour is scheduled to kick off in August, with the newly added shows from October into December. Opening acts on select dates include Tré Burt, Sierra Ferrell, Sun June, or S.G. Goodman. Shakey also has a handful of festival performances lined up.

When do Shakey Graves 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 25. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio.

The fan club presale password is ROLLTHEBONES. Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Shakey Graves Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Shakey Graves All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 29
to
Aug 8
Festival at Sandpoint
Festival at Sandpoint at War Memorial Field Sandpoint
War Memorial Field Sandpoint Sandpoint, ID
Aug 1
Shakey Graves and Tré Burt
Shakey Graves and Tré Burt at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Aug 3
Shakey Graves and Tré Burt
Shakey Graves and Tré Burt at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Aug 4
Shakey Graves and Tré Burt
Shakey Graves and Tré Burt at Sandy Amphitheater
Sandy Amphitheater Sandy, UT
Aug 5
Shakey Graves and Tré Burt
Shakey Graves and Tré Burt at The Avalon Theatre
The Avalon Theatre Grand Junction, CO
Aug 6
Shakey Graves and Tré Burt
Shakey Graves and Tré Burt at Dillon Amphitheater
Dillon Amphitheater Dillon, CO
Aug 10
Shakey Graves and Tré Burt
Shakey Graves and Tré Burt at Wave
Wave Wichita, KS
Aug 11
Shakey Graves and Tré Burt
Shakey Graves and Tré Burt at The Truman
The Truman Kansas City, MO
Aug 12
Shakey Graves and Tré Burt
Shakey Graves and Tré Burt at Tower Theatre
Tower Theatre Oklahoma City, OK
Aug 13
Shakey Graves and Tré Burt
Shakey Graves and Tré Burt at Rose Music Hall
Rose Music Hall Columbia, MO
Aug 14
Shakey Graves and Tré Burt
Shakey Graves and Tré Burt at HI-FI Annex (Behind HI-FI)
HI-FI Annex (Behind HI-FI) Indianapolis, IN
Aug 15
Shakey Graves and Tré Burt
Shakey Graves and Tré Burt at Riverfront Festival Park Peoria
Riverfront Festival Park Peoria Peoria, IL
Aug 16
Shakey Graves and Tré Burt
Shakey Graves and Tré Burt at Frederik Meijer Gardens
Frederik Meijer Gardens Grand Rapids, MI
Aug 18
Shakey Graves and Tré Burt
Shakey Graves and Tré Burt at Wooly's
Wooly's Des Moines, IA
Aug 19
to
Aug 21
Blue Ox Music Festival
Blue Ox Music Festival at Whispering Pines
Whispering Pines Eau Claire, WI
Aug 19
Shakey Graves and Tre Burt
Shakey Graves and Tre Burt at The Slowdown
The Slowdown Omaha, NE
Aug 20
Shakey Graves and Tré Burt
Shakey Graves and Tré Burt at Fargo Brewing Company
Fargo Brewing Company Fargo, ND
Aug 22
Shakey Graves and Tré Burt
Shakey Graves and Tré Burt at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers
Codfish Hollow Barnstormers Maquoketa, IA
Aug 24
Shakey Graves and Tré Burt
Shakey Graves and Tré Burt at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
Aug 25
Shakey Graves and Tré Burt
Shakey Graves and Tré Burt at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Aug 26
Shakey Graves and Tré Burt
Shakey Graves and Tré Burt at Asbury Hall at Babeville
Asbury Hall at Babeville Buffalo, NY
Aug 27
to
Aug 29
Green River Festival
Green River Festival at Franklin County Fairgrounds
Franklin County Fairgrounds Greenfield, MA
Aug 28
Hot August Music Festival
Hot August Music Festival at OREGON RIDGE PARK
OREGON RIDGE PARK Cockeysville, MD
Aug 29
Shakey Graves and Tré Burt
Shakey Graves and Tré Burt at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
Sep 25
Shakey Graves
Shakey Graves at Amon Carter Museum of American Art
Amon Carter Museum of American Art Fort Worth, TX
Sep 27
Shakey Graves and Sierra Ferrell
Shakey Graves and Sierra Ferrell at The Bridge At Santa Fe Brewing Company
The Bridge At Santa Fe Brewing Company Santa Fe, NM
Sep 28
Shakey Graves and Sierra Ferrell
Shakey Graves and Sierra Ferrell at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Sep 29
Shakey Graves and Sierra Ferrell
Shakey Graves and Sierra Ferrell at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Sep 30
Shakey Graves and Sierra Ferrell
Shakey Graves and Sierra Ferrell at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Oct 4
Shakey Graves and Sierra Ferrell
Shakey Graves and Sierra Ferrell at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Oct 5
Shakey Graves and Sierra Ferrell
Shakey Graves and Sierra Ferrell at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Oct 6
Shakey Graves and Sierra Ferrell
Shakey Graves and Sierra Ferrell at McDonald Theatre
McDonald Theatre Eugene, OR
Oct 8
Shakey Graves and Sierra Ferrell
Shakey Graves and Sierra Ferrell at Revolution Hall
Revolution Hall Portland, OR
Oct 9
Shakey Graves and Sierra Ferrell
Shakey Graves and Sierra Ferrell at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Oct 10
Shakey Graves and Sierra Ferrell
Shakey Graves and Sierra Ferrell at The Athletic Club of Bend
The Athletic Club of Bend Bend, OR
Nov 4
Shakey Graves
Shakey Graves at Fair Market
Fair Market Austin, TX
Nov 5
Shakey Graves and Sun June
Shakey Graves and Sun June at The Eastern
The Eastern Atlanta, GA
Nov 6
Shakey Graves and Sun June
Shakey Graves and Sun June at Brunswick Community College
Brunswick Community College Bolivia, NC
Nov 7
Shakey Graves and Sun June
Shakey Graves and Sun June at The Senate
The Senate Columbia, SC
Nov 9
Shakey Graves and Sun June
Shakey Graves and Sun June at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
Nov 10
Shakey Graves and Sun June
Shakey Graves and Sun June at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Nov 11
Shakey Graves and Sun June
Shakey Graves and Sun June at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Nov 12
Shakey Graves and Sun June
Shakey Graves and Sun June at Jefferson Theater
Jefferson Theater Charlottesville, VA
Nov 13
Shakey Graves and Sun June
Shakey Graves and Sun June at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Nov 15
Shakey Graves and Sun June
Shakey Graves and Sun June at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Nov 16
Shakey Graves and Sun June
Shakey Graves and Sun June at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Nov 17
Shakey Graves and Sun June
Shakey Graves and Sun June at The Mill & Mine
The Mill & Mine Knoxville, TN
Nov 18
Shakey Graves and Sun June
Shakey Graves and Sun June at Mars Music Hall
Mars Music Hall Huntsville, AL
Nov 19
Shakey Graves and Sun June
Shakey Graves and Sun June at Tipitinas
Tipitinas New Orleans, LA
Dec 7
Shakey Graves and S.G. Goodman
Shakey Graves and S.G. Goodman at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Dec 8
Shakey Graves
Shakey Graves at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Dec 9
Shakey Graves and S.G. Goodman
Shakey Graves and S.G. Goodman at Ithaca State Theatre
Ithaca State Theatre Ithaca, NY
Dec 10
Shakey Graves and S.G. Goodman
Shakey Graves and S.G. Goodman at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Dec 12
Shakey Graves
Shakey Graves at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Dec 13
Shakey Graves
Shakey Graves at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Dec 14
Shakey Graves
Shakey Graves at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Dec 15
Shakey Graves
Shakey Graves at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Dec 16
Shakey Graves and S.G. Goodman
Shakey Graves and S.G. Goodman at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Dec 17
Shakey Graves and S.G. Goodman
Shakey Graves and S.G. Goodman at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Dec 28
Shakey Graves
Shakey Graves at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Dec 29
Shakey Graves
Shakey Graves at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL

We recommend following Shakey Graves on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Since releasing his debut album, Roll the Bones, in 2011, Shakey manages to keep his style unique by combining styles of folk, rock, blues, and country. Earlier this year, he re-released that album as Roll The Bones X with previously unreleased material in celebration of its 10 year anniversary.

For more, check out the Shakey Graves Zumic artist page.

Dec
11
Shakey Graves
Webster Hall New York, NY
Dec
12
Shakey Graves
Webster Hall New York, NY
