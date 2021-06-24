Shakey Graves Adds 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

2021 is turning into a busy year for Shakey Graves. The folk rock troubadour has added more dates to his tour, billed as Shakey Graves Was Here.
The American tour is scheduled to kick off in August, with the newly added shows from October into December. Opening acts on select dates include Tré Burt, Sierra Ferrell, Sun June, or S.G. Goodman. Shakey also has a handful of festival performances lined up.
When do Shakey Graves 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 25. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio.
The fan club presale password is ROLLTHEBONES. Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Shakey Graves Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Dec 12
Webster Hall
New York, NY
Dec 13
Webster Hall
New York, NY
Shakey Graves All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jul 29
to
Aug 8
War Memorial Field Sandpoint
Sandpoint, ID
Aug 1
Knitting Factory Boise
Boise, ID
Aug 3
KettleHouse Amphitheater
Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Aug 4
Sandy Amphitheater
Sandy, UT
Aug 5
The Avalon Theatre
Grand Junction, CO
Aug 6
Dillon Amphitheater
Dillon, CO
Aug 11
The Truman
Kansas City, MO
Aug 12
Tower Theatre
Oklahoma City, OK
Aug 13
Rose Music Hall
Columbia, MO
Aug 14
HI-FI Annex (Behind HI-FI)
Indianapolis, IN
Aug 15
Riverfront Festival Park Peoria
Peoria, IL
Aug 16
Frederik Meijer Gardens
Grand Rapids, MI
Aug 19
to
Aug 21
Whispering Pines
Eau Claire, WI
Aug 20
Fargo Brewing Company
Fargo, ND
Aug 22
Codfish Hollow Barnstormers
Maquoketa, IA
Aug 25
Roxian Theatre
McKees Rocks, PA
Aug 26
Asbury Hall at Babeville
Buffalo, NY
Aug 27
to
Aug 29
Franklin County Fairgrounds
Greenfield, MA
Aug 28
OREGON RIDGE PARK
Cockeysville, MD
Aug 29
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Wilmington, NC
Sep 25
Amon Carter Museum of American Art
Fort Worth, TX
Sep 27
The Bridge At Santa Fe Brewing Company
Santa Fe, NM
Sep 28
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Sep 29
The Fonda Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Sep 30
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
San Diego, CA
Oct 4
Neptune Theatre
Seattle, WA
Oct 5
Neptune Theatre
Seattle, WA
Oct 6
McDonald Theatre
Eugene, OR
Oct 8
Revolution Hall
Portland, OR
Oct 9
Roseland Theater
Portland, OR
Oct 10
The Athletic Club of Bend
Bend, OR
Nov 6
Brunswick Community College
Bolivia, NC
Nov 9
Charleston Music Hall
Charleston, SC
Nov 10
The Fillmore - Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
Nov 11
The National - VA
Richmond, VA
Nov 12
Jefferson Theater
Charlottesville, VA
Nov 15
The Orange Peel
Asheville, NC
Nov 17
The Mill & Mine
Knoxville, TN
Nov 18
Mars Music Hall
Huntsville, AL
Nov 19
Tipitinas
New Orleans, LA
Dec 7
Masonic Temple Theatre
Detroit, MI
Dec 8
Agora Theatre
Cleveland, OH
Dec 9
Ithaca State Theatre
Ithaca, NY
Dec 10
Higher Ground
South Burlington, VT
Dec 12
Webster Hall
New York, NY
Dec 13
Webster Hall
New York, NY
Dec 16
State Theatre
Portland, ME
Dec 17
College Street Music Hall
New Haven, CT
We recommend following Shakey Graves on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.
Since releasing his debut album, Roll the Bones, in 2011, Shakey manages to keep his style unique by combining styles of folk, rock, blues, and country. Earlier this year, he re-released that album as Roll The Bones X with previously unreleased material in celebration of its 10 year anniversary.
