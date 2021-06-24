Shakey Graves Adds 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

2021 is turning into a busy year for Shakey Graves. The folk rock troubadour has added more dates to his tour, billed as Shakey Graves Was Here.

The American tour is scheduled to kick off in August, with the newly added shows from October into December. Opening acts on select dates include Tré Burt, Sierra Ferrell, Sun June, or S.G. Goodman. Shakey also has a handful of festival performances lined up.

When do Shakey Graves 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 25. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio.

The fan club presale password is ROLLTHEBONES. Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Shakey Graves on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Since releasing his debut album, Roll the Bones, in 2011, Shakey manages to keep his style unique by combining styles of folk, rock, blues, and country. Earlier this year, he re-released that album as Roll The Bones X with previously unreleased material in celebration of its 10 year anniversary.

