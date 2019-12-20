Shakey Graves Sets 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

Shakey Graves has shared 2020 tour dates for North America.

The newly announced shows are planned from January to February. The singer-songwriter will perform multiple nights in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Boulder, St. Louis, Chicago, Woodstock, and Cambridge. For these special performances, Shakey will perform acoustic tunes from his catalog. Here is what fans can expect according to a post on Shakey Graves' Facebook:

My goal for this “stripped down” tour is to bring my living room to your town. Whenever I write music it takes a long time to get it from inception to performance, usually a little battle testing. This time I'm going to battle test in real-time. In this process, we will pour back over forgotten tunes from the last decade of SG and experiment with different arrangements to see if we can find something hidden. And we will bushwhack boldly into new music right before your ears and maybe record the final version in front of the audience in real-time.

Shakey is also scheduled to tour with The Lumineers as the opening act in May.

Shakey Graves All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Shakey Graves 2020 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Shakey Graves on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Shakey Graves Zumic artist page.