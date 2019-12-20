View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Shakey Graves Sets 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

'For The Record' acoustic tour to feature forgotten tunes and alternate arrangements
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 20, 2019

Shakey Graves has shared 2020 tour dates for North America.

The newly announced shows are planned from January to February. The singer-songwriter will perform multiple nights in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Boulder, St. Louis, Chicago, Woodstock, and Cambridge. For these special performances, Shakey will perform acoustic tunes from his catalog. Here is what fans can expect according to a post on Shakey Graves' Facebook:

My goal for this “stripped down” tour is to bring my living room to your town. Whenever I write music it takes a long time to get it from inception to performance, usually a little battle testing. This time I'm going to battle test in real-time. In this process, we will pour back over forgotten tunes from the last decade of SG and experiment with different arrangements to see if we can find something hidden. And we will bushwhack boldly into new music right before your ears and maybe record the final version in front of the audience in real-time.

Shakey is also scheduled to tour with The Lumineers as the opening act in May.

Shakey Graves All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 26
Shakey Graves
Shakey Graves at The Independent
The Independent San Francisco, CA
Jan 27
Shakey Graves
Shakey Graves at The Independent
The Independent San Francisco, CA
Jan 28
Shakey Graves
Shakey Graves at The Independent
The Independent San Francisco, CA
Jan 29
Shakey Graves
Shakey Graves at Lodge Room
Lodge Room Los Angeles, CA
Jan 30
Shakey Graves
Shakey Graves at Lodge Room
Lodge Room Los Angeles, CA
Jan 31
Shakey Graves
Shakey Graves at Lodge Room
Lodge Room Los Angeles, CA
Feb 3
Shakey Graves
Shakey Graves at Fox Theatre
Fox Theatre Boulder, CO
Feb 4
Shakey Graves
Shakey Graves at Fox Theatre
Fox Theatre Boulder, CO
Feb 5
Shakey Graves
Shakey Graves at Fox Theatre
Fox Theatre Boulder, CO
Feb 11
Shakey Graves
Shakey Graves at Off Broadway
Off Broadway St. Louis, MO
Feb 12
Shakey Graves
Shakey Graves at Off Broadway
Off Broadway St. Louis, MO
Feb 13
Shakey Graves
Shakey Graves at Off Broadway
Off Broadway St. Louis, MO
Feb 16
Shakey Graves
Shakey Graves at SPACE Evanston
SPACE Evanston Evanston, IL
Feb 17
Shakey Graves
Shakey Graves at SPACE Evanston
SPACE Evanston Evanston, IL
Feb 18
Shakey Graves
Shakey Graves at SPACE Evanston
SPACE Evanston Evanston, IL
Feb 20
Shakey Graves
Shakey Graves at Levon Helm Studios
Levon Helm Studios Woodstock, NY
Feb 21
to
Feb 23
Subaru WinterFest
Subaru WinterFest at Killington Ski Area
Killington Ski Area Killington, VT
Feb 21
Shakey Graves
Shakey Graves at Levon Helm Studios
Levon Helm Studios Woodstock, NY
Feb 24
Shakey Graves
Shakey Graves at The Sinclair Music Hall
The Sinclair Music Hall Cambridge, MA
Feb 25
Shakey Graves
Shakey Graves at The Sinclair Parking Lots
The Sinclair Parking Lots Cambridge, MA
Feb 27
to
Mar 2
The Avett Brothers At The Beach Music Festival
The Avett Brothers At The Beach Music Festival at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Punta Cana
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Punta Cana Punta Cana, La Altagracia, Dominican Republic
May 13
The Lumineers, Shakey Graves, and Jade Bird
The Lumineers, Shakey Graves, and Jade Bird at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Tuscaloosa Amphitheater Tuscaloosa, AL
May 15
The Lumineers, Shakey Graves, and Jade Bird
The Lumineers, Shakey Graves, and Jade Bird at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
May 16
The Lumineers, Shakey Graves, and Jade Bird
The Lumineers, Shakey Graves, and Jade Bird at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
May 19
The Lumineers, Shakey Graves, and Jade Bird
The Lumineers, Shakey Graves, and Jade Bird at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
May 22
The Lumineers, Shakey Graves, and Jade Bird
The Lumineers, Shakey Graves, and Jade Bird at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
May 23
The Lumineers, Shakey Graves, and Jade Bird
The Lumineers, Shakey Graves, and Jade Bird at Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Coral Sky Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
May 27
The Lumineers, Shakey Graves, and Jade Bird
The Lumineers, Shakey Graves, and Jade Bird at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
May 29
The Lumineers, Shakey Graves, and Jade Bird
The Lumineers, Shakey Graves, and Jade Bird at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
May 30
The Lumineers, Shakey Graves, and Jade Bird
The Lumineers, Shakey Graves, and Jade Bird at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Atlanta, GA
When do Shakey Graves 2020 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Shakey Graves on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Shakey Graves Zumic artist page.

1
119
artists
Shakey Graves
genres
Blues Rock Folk Rock Indie Folk Indie-Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Shakey Graves
Shakey Graves
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketfly image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Lord Huron Extends 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
May 13, 2019
Lord Huron Extends 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale...
Tickets Americana Folk Folk Rock Bully Julia Jacklin Lord Huron Shakey Graves Yola
2
2433
image for article Shakey Graves & Dr. Dog Reveal 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 12, 2019
Shakey Graves & Dr. Dog Reveal 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Co...
Tickets Alternative Country Folk Rock Indie-Rock Dr. Dog Shakey Graves
2
918
image for article Shakey Graves Extends 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 18, 2018
Shakey Graves Extends 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-S...
Tickets Alternative Country Folk Rock Kid Reverie Kolars Shakey Graves
2
912
Back to top

Hand-Picked Music for Your Taste

Follow artists, discover new music, and personalize your music experience.
JOIN US
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart