Shakira Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Global superstar Shakira announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.

Billed as a world tour, fourteen new shows are planned in November and December at arenas across North America. This will be her first tour of the United States since 2018.

When do Shakira 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 22. Presales for VIP packages begin April 17. Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is RIFF, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Shakira on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

