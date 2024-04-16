View all results for 'alt'
Shakira Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

North American tour
Published April 16, 2024

Global superstar Shakira announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.

Billed as a world tour, fourteen new shows are planned in November and December at arenas across North America. This will be her first tour of the United States since 2018.

When do Shakira 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 22. Presales for VIP packages begin April 17. Artist, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is RIFF, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Shakira Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Shakira All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 2
Shakira at Acrisure Arena
Acrisure Arena Thousand Palms, CA
Nov 7
Shakira at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Nov 9
Shakira at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Nov 16
Shakira at Frost Bank Center
Frost Bank Center San Antonio, TX
Nov 17
Shakira at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Nov 20
Shakira at Kaseya Center
Kaseya Center Miami, FL
Nov 23
Shakira at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Nov 25
Shakira at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Nov 30
Shakira at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Dec 5
Shakira at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Dec 8
Shakira at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Dec 10
Shakira at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Dec 14
Shakira at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Dec 15
Shakira at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI

For the most up-to-date information, follow Shakira on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Shakira's Zumic artist page.

1
224






