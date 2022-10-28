Shania Twain Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country star Shania Twain has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Queen of Me.
The newly planned shows will begin with a North American leg from April into July. The opening acts on select dates will be Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, or Mickey Guyton.
Shania also revealed shows in the UK and Ireland in September with no opening act planned at this time. In addition, she is performing a previously announced concert in Nashville on June 7 with openers Kelsea Ballerini and Breland.
When do Shania Twain 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as November 4. Presales for Citi cardholders and VIP packages begin November 1. Chase cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Shania Twain Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Jul 11
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Shania Twain All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 28
Spokane Arena
Spokane, WA
Apr 29
Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA
May 2
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 3
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 5
Rogers Place
Edmonton, AB, Canada
May 6
Rogers Place
Edmonton, AB, Canada
May 9
Scotiabank Saddledome
Calgary, AB, Canada
May 10
Scotiabank Saddledome
Calgary, AB, Canada
May 12
SaskTel Centre
Saskatoon, SK, Canada
May 14
Canada Life Centre
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
May 17
Xcel Energy Center
Saint Paul, MN
May 19
Pinnacle Bank Arena
Lincoln, NE
May 24
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
May 26
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
May 28
Hollywood Bowl
Los Angeles, CA
May 30
Ak-Chin Pavilion
Phoenix, AZ
May 31
Acrisure Arena
Thousand Palms, CA
Jun 4
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 7
GEODIS Park
Nashville, TN
Jun 9
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Camden, NJ
Jun 12
Scotiabank Centre
Halifax, NS, Canada
Jun 14
Avenir Centre
Moncton, NB, Canada
Jun 17
Videotron Centre
Ville de Québec, QC, Canada
Jun 18
Centre Bell
Montréal, QC, Canada
Jun 20
FirstOntario Centre
Ontario, Canada
Jun 21
Budweiser Gardens
London, Ontario, Canada
Jun 23
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 24
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 27
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Columbia, MD
Jun 28
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Jun 30
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 1
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Tinley Park, IL
Jul 8
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Syracuse, NY
Jul 9
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Jul 11
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Jul 13
The Pavilion at Star Lake
Burgettstown, PA
Jul 15
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Jul 19
T-Mobile Center
Kansas City, MO
Jul 21
Dos Equis Pavilion
Dallas, TX
Jul 22
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Sep 16
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 19
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Sep 22
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Sep 25
AO Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Sep 26
Utilita Arena Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Queen of Me is scheduled for release on February 3. Listen to the new song, "Last Day of Summer." This is her first new music as lead artist since 2017's Now album, although she has done a couple of collaborations with other artists since then. For more, check out Shania Twain's Zumic artist page.