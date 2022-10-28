View all results for 'alt'
Shania Twain Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Queen of Me' Tour in North America, UK, Ireland; new album + song
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 28, 2022

Country star Shania Twain has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Queen of Me.

The newly planned shows will begin with a North American leg from April into July. The opening acts on select dates will be Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, or Mickey Guyton.

Shania also revealed shows in the UK and Ireland in September with no opening act planned at this time. In addition, she is performing a previously announced concert in Nashville on June 7 with openers Kelsea Ballerini and Breland.

When do Shania Twain 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 4. Presales for Citi cardholders and VIP packages begin November 1. Chase cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Shania Twain Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 11
Shania Twain and Breland
Shania Twain and Breland at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Shania Twain All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 28
Shania Twain and Lindsay Ell
Shania Twain and Lindsay Ell at Spokane Arena
Spokane Arena Spokane, WA
Apr 29
Shania Twain and Lindsay Ell
Shania Twain and Lindsay Ell at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
May 2
Shania Twain and Lindsay Ell
Shania Twain and Lindsay Ell at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 3
Shania Twain and Lindsay Ell
Shania Twain and Lindsay Ell at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 5
Shania Twain and Lindsay Ell
Shania Twain and Lindsay Ell at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
May 6
Shania Twain and Lindsay Ell
Shania Twain and Lindsay Ell at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
May 9
Shania Twain and Lindsay Ell
Shania Twain and Lindsay Ell at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
May 10
Shania Twain and Lindsay Ell
Shania Twain and Lindsay Ell at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
May 12
Shania Twain and Lindsay Ell
Shania Twain and Lindsay Ell at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
May 14
Shania Twain and Lindsay Ell
Shania Twain and Lindsay Ell at Canada Life Centre
Canada Life Centre Winnipeg, MB, Canada
May 16
Shania Twain and Hailey Whitters
Shania Twain and Hailey Whitters at Kohl Center
Kohl Center Madison, WI
May 17
Shania Twain and Hailey Whitters
Shania Twain and Hailey Whitters at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
May 19
Shania Twain and Hailey Whitters
Shania Twain and Hailey Whitters at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
May 21
Shania Twain and Hailey Whitters
Shania Twain and Hailey Whitters at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
May 24
Shania Twain and Hailey Whitters
Shania Twain and Hailey Whitters at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
May 26
Shania Twain and Hailey Whitters
Shania Twain and Hailey Whitters at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
May 28
Shania Twain and Hailey Whitters
Shania Twain and Hailey Whitters at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
May 30
Shania Twain and Hailey Whitters
Shania Twain and Hailey Whitters at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Ak-Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
May 31
Shania Twain and Hailey Whitters
Shania Twain and Hailey Whitters at Acrisure Arena
Acrisure Arena Thousand Palms, CA
Jun 3
Shania Twain and Breland
Shania Twain and Breland at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Jun 4
Shania Twain and Breland
Shania Twain and Breland at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 7
Shania Twain, Kelsea Ballerini, and BRELAND
Shania Twain, Kelsea Ballerini, and BRELAND at GEODIS Park
GEODIS Park Nashville, TN
Jun 9
Shania Twain and Breland
Shania Twain and Breland at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Jun 12
Shania Twain and Robyn Ottolini
Shania Twain and Robyn Ottolini at Scotiabank Centre
Scotiabank Centre Halifax, NS, Canada
Jun 14
Shania Twain and Robyn Ottolini
Shania Twain and Robyn Ottolini at Avenir Centre
Avenir Centre Moncton, NB, Canada
Jun 17
Shania Twain and Robyn Ottolini
Shania Twain and Robyn Ottolini at Videotron Centre
Videotron Centre Ville de Québec, QC, Canada
Jun 18
Shania Twain and Robyn Ottolini
Shania Twain and Robyn Ottolini at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Jun 20
Shania Twain and Lindsay Ell
Shania Twain and Lindsay Ell at FirstOntario Centre
FirstOntario Centre Ontario, Canada
Jun 21
Shania Twain and Lindsay Ell
Shania Twain and Lindsay Ell at Budweiser Gardens
Budweiser Gardens London, Ontario, Canada
Jun 23
Shania Twain and Lindsay Ell
Shania Twain and Lindsay Ell at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 24
Shania Twain and Lindsay Ell
Shania Twain and Lindsay Ell at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 27
Shania Twain and Priscilla Block
Shania Twain and Priscilla Block at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Jun 28
Shania Twain and Priscilla Block
Shania Twain and Priscilla Block at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jun 30
Shania Twain and Priscilla Block
Shania Twain and Priscilla Block at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 1
Shania Twain and Priscilla Block
Shania Twain and Priscilla Block at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Jul 8
Shania Twain and Breland
Shania Twain and Breland at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Jul 9
Shania Twain and Breland
Shania Twain and Breland at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jul 11
Shania Twain and Breland
Shania Twain and Breland at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Jul 13
Shania Twain and Breland
Shania Twain and Breland at The Pavilion at Star Lake
The Pavilion at Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Jul 15
Shania Twain and Breland
Shania Twain and Breland at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 19
Shania Twain and Mickey Guyton
Shania Twain and Mickey Guyton at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Jul 21
Shania Twain and Mickey Guyton
Shania Twain and Mickey Guyton at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Jul 22
Shania Twain and Mickey Guyton
Shania Twain and Mickey Guyton at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Sep 16
Shania Twain
Shania Twain at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 19
Shania Twain
Shania Twain at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Sep 22
Shania Twain
Shania Twain at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Sep 25
Shania Twain
Shania Twain at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Sep 26
Shania Twain
Shania Twain at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom

We recommend following Shania Twain on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Queen of Me is scheduled for release on February 3. Listen to the new song, "Last Day of Summer." This is her first new music as lead artist since 2017's Now album, although she has done a couple of collaborations with other artists since then. For more, check out Shania Twain's Zumic artist page.

