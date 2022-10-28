Shania Twain Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country star Shania Twain has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Queen of Me.

The newly planned shows will begin with a North American leg from April into July. The opening acts on select dates will be Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, or Mickey Guyton.

Shania also revealed shows in the UK and Ireland in September with no opening act planned at this time. In addition, she is performing a previously announced concert in Nashville on June 7 with openers Kelsea Ballerini and Breland.

When do Shania Twain 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 4. Presales for Citi cardholders and VIP packages begin November 1. Chase cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Queen of Me is scheduled for release on February 3. Listen to the new song, "Last Day of Summer." This is her first new music as lead artist since 2017's Now album, although she has done a couple of collaborations with other artists since then. For more, check out Shania Twain's Zumic artist page.