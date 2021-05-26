View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Shania Twain Sets 2021-2022 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'Let's Go!' residency continues
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 26, 2021

This week, country star Shania Twain revealed dates for her Las Vegas residency in 2021 and 2022 — billed as Let's Go!

Fourteen newly announced Vegas shows are scheduled in December and February. The events will take place at the Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood. These performances were originally scheduled for 2020 but had to be canceled due to the pandemic. Shania started her Let's Go! residency in 2019.

When do Shania Twain 2021-2022 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins June 1. Presales for VIP and fan club begin May 27. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Shania Twain All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 2
Shania Twain
Shania Twain at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Dec 4
Shania Twain
Shania Twain at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Dec 5
Shania Twain
Shania Twain at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Dec 9
Shania Twain
Shania Twain at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Dec 11
Shania Twain
Shania Twain at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Dec 12
Shania Twain
Shania Twain at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Feb 11
Shania Twain
Shania Twain at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Feb 12
Shania Twain
Shania Twain at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Feb 14
Shania Twain
Shania Twain at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Feb 18
Shania Twain
Shania Twain at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Feb 19
Shania Twain
Shania Twain at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Feb 23
Shania Twain
Shania Twain at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Feb 25
Shania Twain
Shania Twain at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Feb 26
Shania Twain
Shania Twain at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV

We recommend following Shania Twain on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Shania Twain's Zumic artist page.

1
590
artists
Shania Twain
genres
Country Modern Country Pop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Shania Twain
Shania Twain
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Shania Twain Extends 2020 Las Vegas Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 7, 2020
Shania Twain Extends 2020 Las Vegas Dates: Ticket Presale Code & ...
Tickets Country Modern Country Pop Shania Twain
1
1641
image for article Shania Twain Sets 2018 'Now' Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
August 17, 2017
Shania Twain Sets 2018 'Now' Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On...
Tickets Country Pop Shania Twain Canada United States
1
2100
image for article Shania Twain To Play At Chesapeake Energy Arena Next As Part Of Final Tour as Ticket Prices Soar
August 11, 2015
Shania Twain To Play At Chesapeake Energy Arena Next As Part Of F...
News Modern Country Shania Twain
1
676
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart