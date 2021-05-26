Shania Twain Sets 2021-2022 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, country star Shania Twain revealed dates for her Las Vegas residency in 2021 and 2022 — billed as Let's Go!

Fourteen newly announced Vegas shows are scheduled in December and February. The events will take place at the Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood. These performances were originally scheduled for 2020 but had to be canceled due to the pandemic. Shania started her Let's Go! residency in 2019.

When do Shania Twain 2021-2022 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins June 1. Presales for VIP and fan club begin May 27. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Shania Twain on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

