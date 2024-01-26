View all results for 'alt'
Shannon and the Clams Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

North American tour and new album details
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 26, 2024

This week, indie rockers Shannon and the Clams announced 2024 tour dates.

Over 25 new concerts are planned from May into October at mid-sized venues across North America. The only opening band currently listed is Murder By Death on June 8.

Shannon and the Clams also have festival performances ahead in Texas and Arkansas, and plan to release a new album on May 10 titled The Moon Is In the Wrong Place. Watch the music video for the album title track.

When do Shannon and the Clams 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 31. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and Ticketmaster. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is moon. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Shannon and the Clams Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 30
Shannon and the Clams at Warsaw
Warsaw Brooklyn, NY

Shannon and the Clams All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 11
to
Mar 16
SXSW Music Festival at Austin, TX
Austin, TX Texas, United States
Apr 5
to
Apr 8
Ecliptic Festival at Cedar Glades Park
Cedar Glades Park Hot Springs, AR
May 23
Shannon and the Clams at Ace of Cups
Ace of Cups Columbus, OH
May 24
Shannon and the Clams at Spirit Hall
Spirit Hall Pittsburgh, PA
May 25
Shannon and the Clams at The Concert Hall
The Concert Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
May 26
Shannon and the Clams at Les Foufounes Électriques
Les Foufounes Électriques Montréal, QC, Canada
May 28
Shannon and the Clams at The Sinclair Music Hall
The Sinclair Music Hall Cambridge, MA
May 30
Shannon and the Clams at Warsaw
Warsaw Brooklyn, NY
May 31
Shannon and the Clams at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Jun 1
Shannon and the Clams at Black Cat
Black Cat Washington, DC
Jun 4
Shannon and the Clams at Cat’s Cradle Back Room
Cat’s Cradle Back Room Carrboro, NC
Jun 5
Shannon and the Clams at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Jun 6
Shannon and the Clams at Terminal West
Terminal West Atlanta, GA
Jun 7
Shannon and the Clams at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
Jun 8
Shannon and the Clams and Murder By Death at The Caverns
The Caverns Pelham, TN
Jun 10
Shannon and the Clams at Off Broadway
Off Broadway St. Louis, MO
Jun 11
Shannon and the Clams at Lincoln Hall
Lincoln Hall Chicago, IL
Jun 12
Shannon and the Clams at Majestic Theatre - Madison
Majestic Theatre - Madison Madison, WI
Jun 13
Shannon and the Clams at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Oct 3
Shannon and the Clams at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Oct 4
Shannon and the Clams at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Oct 5
Shannon and the Clams at The Nile Theater
The Nile Theater Mesa, AZ
Oct 7
Shannon and the Clams at Sunshine Theater
Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, NM
Oct 8
Shannon and the Clams at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Oct 10
Shannon and the Clams at Soundwell
Soundwell Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 11
Shannon and the Clams at Shrine Ballroom
Shrine Ballroom Boise, ID
Oct 15
Shannon and the Clams at Rickshaw Theatre
Rickshaw Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 16
Shannon and the Clams at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Oct 19
Shannon and the Clams at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Shannon and the Clams on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Shannon and the Clams Zumic artist page.

artists
Shannon and the Clams
genres
Garage Rock Indie Rock Rockabilly
сomments
image for artist Shannon and the Clams
Shannon and the Clams
May
30
Shannon and the Clams
Warsaw Brooklyn, NY
