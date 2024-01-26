Shannon and the Clams Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, indie rockers Shannon and the Clams announced 2024 tour dates.

Over 25 new concerts are planned from May into October at mid-sized venues across North America. The only opening band currently listed is Murder By Death on June 8.

Shannon and the Clams also have festival performances ahead in Texas and Arkansas, and plan to release a new album on May 10 titled The Moon Is In the Wrong Place. Watch the music video for the album title track.

When do Shannon and the Clams 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 31. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and Ticketmaster. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is moon. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Shannon and the Clams All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Shannon and the Clams on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Shannon and the Clams Zumic artist page.