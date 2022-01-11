View all results for 'alt'
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Generational talents team up for summer shows
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 11, 2022

Indie rock singer-songwriters Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, and Angel Olsen have announced plans for 2022 co-headlining tour dates. Billed as The Wild Hearts Tour, the newly announced shows are set in July and August, making stops at mid-sized North American venues. Joining the bill on select dates as an added opening act will be Spencer. Sharon, Julien, and Angel will each perform individual sets with their bands, according to a post on the tour's website.

Aside from The Wild Hearts Tour, each artist has additional concerts planned. After playing at the One Big Festival in Mexico this March, Van Etten has a run of headlining tour dates in April. Julien Baker will perform in Europe from April into May, while these are the only currently scheduled dates for Angel Olsen so far this year.

When do Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, & Angel Olsen 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 14. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Sharon Van Etten Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 21
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Spencer.
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Spencer. at Rumsey Playfield - Summerstage - Central Park
Rumsey Playfield - Summerstage - Central Park New York, NY

Sharon Van Etten All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 2
to
Mar 5
One Big Holiday Festival
One Big Holiday Festival at Moon Palace Golf & Spa Resort
Moon Palace Golf & Spa Resort Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Apr 21
Sharon Van Etten and Mia Joy
Sharon Van Etten and Mia Joy at Jefferson Theater
Jefferson Theater Charlottesville, VA
Apr 22
Sharon Van Etten and Mia Joy
Sharon Van Etten and Mia Joy at Haw River Ballroom
Haw River Ballroom Saxapahaw, NC
Apr 23
to
Apr 24
High water festival
High water festival at Riverfront Park
Riverfront Park North Charleston, SC
Apr 23
Sharon Van Etten and Mia Joy
Sharon Van Etten and Mia Joy at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Apr 23
Sharon Van Etten
Sharon Van Etten at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Jun 2
to
Jun 8
Primavera Sound Music Festival
Primavera Sound Music Festival at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Jun 9
to
Jun 11
Loaded
Loaded at Nedre Foss Park
Nedre Foss Park Oslo, Norway
Jun 10
to
Jun 12
Syd For Solen 2022
Syd For Solen 2022 at Søndermarken
Søndermarken Frederiksberg, Denmark
Jun 10
Sharon Van Etten
Sharon Van Etten at Cirkus Djurgården
Cirkus Djurgården Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden
Jul 21
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Spencer.
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Spencer. at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
Jul 22
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Spencer.
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Spencer. at Rabbit Rabbit
Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC
Jul 23
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, and Angel Olsen
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, and Angel Olsen at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Jul 25
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Spencer.
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Spencer. at Moody Amphitheater
Moody Amphitheater Austin, TX
Jul 29
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Spencer.
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Spencer. at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jul 30
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Spencer.
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Spencer. at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Aug 2
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Spencer.
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Spencer. at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Aug 3
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Spencer.
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Spencer. at Marymoor Park
Marymoor Park Redmond, WA
Aug 5
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Spencer.
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Spencer. at Idaho Botanical Garden
Idaho Botanical Garden Boise, ID
Aug 6
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Spencer.
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Spencer. at Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT Utah, United States
Aug 7
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Spencer.
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Spencer. at Sculpture Park
Sculpture Park Denver, CO
Aug 9
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Spencer.
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Spencer. at Surly Brewing Co.
Surly Brewing Co. Minneapolis, MN
Aug 10
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Spencer.
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Spencer. at Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL Illinois, United States
Aug 11
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Spencer.
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Spencer. at Bell' s Eccentric Cafe
Bell' s Eccentric Cafe Kalamazoo, MI
Aug 12
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Spencer.
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Spencer. at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 15
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Spencer.
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Spencer. at The Green at Shelburne Museum
The Green at Shelburne Museum Shelburne, VT
Aug 16
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Spencer.
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Spencer. at Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards
Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards LaFayette, NY
Aug 18
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Spencer.
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Spencer. at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Aug 19
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Spencer.
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Spencer. at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA
Aug 21
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Spencer.
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Spencer. at Rumsey Playfield - Summerstage - Central Park
Rumsey Playfield - Summerstage - Central Park New York, NY

We recommend following Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, & Angel Olsen on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more on Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, & Angel Olsen, check out their Zumic artist pages.

image for artist Angel Olsen
Angel Olsen
Aug
21
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Spencer.
Rumsey Playfield - Summerstage - Central Park New York, NY
image for artist Julien Baker
Julien Baker
Aug
21
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Spencer.
Rumsey Playfield - Summerstage - Central Park New York, NY
image for artist Sharon Van Etten
Sharon Van Etten
Aug
21
Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen, and Spencer.
Rumsey Playfield - Summerstage - Central Park New York, NY
