Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, Angel Olsen Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Indie rock singer-songwriters Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, and Angel Olsen have announced plans for 2022 co-headlining tour dates. Billed as The Wild Hearts Tour, the newly announced shows are set in July and August, making stops at mid-sized North American venues. Joining the bill on select dates as an added opening act will be Spencer. Sharon, Julien, and Angel will each perform individual sets with their bands, according to a post on the tour's website.

Aside from The Wild Hearts Tour, each artist has additional concerts planned. After playing at the One Big Festival in Mexico this March, Van Etten has a run of headlining tour dates in April. Julien Baker will perform in Europe from April into May, while these are the only currently scheduled dates for Angel Olsen so far this year.

When do Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, & Angel Olsen 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 14. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Sharon Van Etten All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, & Angel Olsen on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more on Sharon Van Etten, Julien Baker, & Angel Olsen, check out their Zumic artist pages.