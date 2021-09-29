Shawn Mendes Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shawn Mendes has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his 2020 album, Wonder.
The newly announced shows are scheduled to begin in Europe and run from January into May. The North American leg will make stops at large-scale venues from June into October. The opening acts for the American dates will be Dermot Kennedy or Tate McRae. King Princess will serve as the opening act for the European dates. According to a post on Mendes' website, more dates are expected to be announced, so check back here when that information becomes available.
When do Shawn Mendes 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as October 7. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, FirstAccess App, and American Express cardholders. Fan club members, Ticketmaster, Spotify, Sirius, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The FirstAccess App presale passcode is WWT315Z9. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
With the COVID global pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
Oct 23
Hollywood Bowl
Los Angeles, CA
Mar 14
Royal Arena
København, Denmark
Mar 16
Avicii Arena
Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden
Mar 18
Telenor Arena
Fornebu, Akershus, Norway
Mar 21
Barclays Arena
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Mar 24
Tauron Arena Krakow
Kraków, małopolskie, Poland
Mar 28
Wiener Stadthalle
Wien, Austria
Mar 30
Papp László Budapest Sportaréna
Budapest, Hungary
Apr 2
Unipol Arena
Casalecchio di Reno, Bologna, Italy
Apr 4
Olympiahalle
München, BY, Germany
Apr 6
Mercedes-Benz Arena
Berlin, Germany
Apr 7
LANXESS Arena
Köln, Germany
Apr 9
SAP Arena
Mannheim, BW, Germany
Apr 11
O2 arena
Prague, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Apr 14
Sportpaleis
Antwerpen, Belgium
Apr 17
Ziggo Dome
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Apr 21
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 27
Resorts World Arena
Marston Green, England, United Kingdom
Apr 29
The Hydro At SECC
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 2
Utilita Arena Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
May 4
AO Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 7
Paris La Défense Aréna
Nanterre, Île-de-France, France
May 10
Hallenstadion
Zurich, Switzerland
May 12
Arkea Arena
Floirac, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France
May 14
Saint Jordi Club
Barcelona, CT, Spain
May 18
Altice Arena
Lisboa, Portugal
May 20
WiZink Center
Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Jun 28
Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA
Jun 30
Golden 1 Center
Sacramento, CA
Jul 2
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jul 5
Rogers Place
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Jul 9
Xcel Energy Center
Saint Paul, MN
Jul 12
Fiserv Forum
Milwaukee, WI
Jul 15
Allstate Arena
Rosemont, IL
Jul 19
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Cleveland, OH
Jul 20
PPG Paints Arena
Pittsburgh, PA
Jul 22
Spectrum Center
Charlotte, NC
Jul 27
Capital One Arena
Washington, DC
Jul 29
Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, CT
Aug 2
Wells Fargo Center
Philadelphia, PA
Aug 12
KFC Yum! Center
Louisville, KY
Aug 15
Centre Bell
Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 19
Barclays Center
Brooklyn, NY
Sep 7
Gila River Arena
Glendale, AZ
Sep 9
Staples Center
Los Angeles, CA
Sep 15
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 17
Oakland Arena
Oakland, CA
Sep 21
Vivint Smart Home Arena
Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 26
T-Mobile Center
Kansas City, MO
Sep 27
Paycom Center
Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 1
American Airlines Center
Dallas, TX
Oct 3
Moody Center ATX
Austin, TX
Oct 4
Toyota Center - TX
Houston, TX
Oct 8
FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena)
Miami, FL
Oct 14
State Farm Arena
Atlanta, GA
Oct 19
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Oct 22
Little Caesars Arena - Detroit
Detroit, MI
Oct 24
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Indianapolis, IN
Oct 26
Prudential Center
Newark, NJ
We recommend following Shawn Mendes on his social media and joining his official fan club, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, for the most up-to-date information.
