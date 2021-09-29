Shawn Mendes Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shawn Mendes has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his 2020 album, Wonder.

The newly announced shows are scheduled to begin in Europe and run from January into May. The North American leg will make stops at large-scale venues from June into October. The opening acts for the American dates will be Dermot Kennedy or Tate McRae. King Princess will serve as the opening act for the European dates. According to a post on Mendes' website, more dates are expected to be announced, so check back here when that information becomes available.

When do Shawn Mendes 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 7. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, FirstAccess App, and American Express cardholders. Fan club members, Ticketmaster, Spotify, Sirius, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The FirstAccess App presale passcode is WWT315Z9. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID global pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Shawn Mendes All Tour Dates and Tickets

