Shawn Mendes Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Wonder' tour in Europe & North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 29, 2021

Shawn Mendes has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his 2020 album, Wonder.

The newly announced shows are scheduled to begin in Europe and run from January into May. The North American leg will make stops at large-scale venues from June into October. The opening acts for the American dates will be Dermot Kennedy or Tate McRae. King Princess will serve as the opening act for the European dates. According to a post on Mendes' website, more dates are expected to be announced, so check back here when that information becomes available.

When do Shawn Mendes 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 7. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, FirstAccess App, and American Express cardholders. Fan club members, Ticketmaster, Spotify, Sirius, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The FirstAccess App presale passcode is WWT315Z9. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID global pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Shawn Mendes Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Shawn Mendes All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 23
AUDACY'S 8th Annual WE CAN SURVIVE 2021
AUDACY'S 8th Annual WE CAN SURVIVE 2021 at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Mar 14
Shawn Mendes and King Princess
Shawn Mendes and King Princess at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark
Mar 16
Shawn Mendes and King Princess
Shawn Mendes and King Princess at Avicii Arena
Avicii Arena Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden
Mar 18
Shawn Mendes and King Princess
Shawn Mendes and King Princess at Telenor Arena
Telenor Arena Fornebu, Akershus, Norway
Mar 21
Shawn Mendes and King Princess
Shawn Mendes and King Princess at Barclays Arena
Barclays Arena Hamburg, HH, Germany
Mar 24
Shawn Mendes and King Princess
Shawn Mendes and King Princess at Tauron Arena Krakow
Tauron Arena Krakow Kraków, małopolskie, Poland
Mar 28
Shawn Mendes and King Princess
Shawn Mendes and King Princess at Wiener Stadthalle
Wiener Stadthalle Wien, Austria
Mar 30
Shawn Mendes and King Princess
Shawn Mendes and King Princess at Papp László Budapest Sportaréna
Papp László Budapest Sportaréna Budapest, Hungary
Apr 2
Shawn Mendes and King Princess
Shawn Mendes and King Princess at Unipol Arena
Unipol Arena Casalecchio di Reno, Bologna, Italy
Apr 4
Shawn Mendes and King Princess
Shawn Mendes and King Princess at Olympiahalle
Olympiahalle München, BY, Germany
Apr 6
Shawn Mendes and King Princess
Shawn Mendes and King Princess at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
Apr 7
Shawn Mendes and King Princess
Shawn Mendes and King Princess at LANXESS Arena
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
Apr 9
Shawn Mendes and King Princess
Shawn Mendes and King Princess at SAP Arena
SAP Arena Mannheim, BW, Germany
Apr 11
Shawn Mendes and King Princess
Shawn Mendes and King Princess at O2 arena
O2 arena Prague, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Apr 14
Shawn Mendes and King Princess
Shawn Mendes and King Princess at Sportpaleis
Sportpaleis Antwerpen, Belgium
Apr 17
Shawn Mendes and King Princess
Shawn Mendes and King Princess at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Apr 21
Shawn Mendes and King Princess
Shawn Mendes and King Princess at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 27
Shawn Mendes and King Princess
Shawn Mendes and King Princess at Resorts World Arena
Resorts World Arena Marston Green, England, United Kingdom
Apr 29
Shawn Mendes and King Princess
Shawn Mendes and King Princess at The Hydro At SECC
The Hydro At SECC Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 2
Shawn Mendes and King Princess
Shawn Mendes and King Princess at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
May 4
Shawn Mendes and King Princess
Shawn Mendes and King Princess at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 7
Shawn Mendes and King Princess
Shawn Mendes and King Princess at Paris La Défense Aréna
Paris La Défense Aréna Nanterre, Île-de-France, France
May 10
Shawn Mendes and King Princess
Shawn Mendes and King Princess at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
May 12
Shawn Mendes and King Princess
Shawn Mendes and King Princess at Arkea Arena
Arkea Arena Floirac, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France
May 14
Shawn Mendes and King Princess
Shawn Mendes and King Princess at Saint Jordi Club
Saint Jordi Club Barcelona, CT, Spain
May 18
Shawn Mendes and King Princess
Shawn Mendes and King Princess at Altice Arena
Altice Arena Lisboa, Portugal
May 20
Shawn Mendes and King Princess
Shawn Mendes and King Princess at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Jun 27
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Jun 28
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Jun 30
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Jul 2
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jul 5
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Jul 9
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Jul 12
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Jul 15
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
Jul 19
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Jul 20
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Jul 22
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Jul 23
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Jul 27
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Jul 29
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Aug 2
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Aug 5
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Aug 12
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy at KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Aug 15
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 19
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy
Shawn Mendes and Dermot Kennedy at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Sep 7
Shawn Mendes and Tate McRae
Shawn Mendes and Tate McRae at Gila River Arena
Gila River Arena Glendale, AZ
Sep 9
Shawn Mendes and Tate McRae
Shawn Mendes and Tate McRae at Staples Center
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Sep 15
Shawn Mendes and Tate McRae
Shawn Mendes and Tate McRae at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Sep 17
Shawn Mendes and Tate McRae
Shawn Mendes and Tate McRae at Oakland Arena
Oakland Arena Oakland, CA
Sep 21
Shawn Mendes and Tate McRae
Shawn Mendes and Tate McRae at Vivint Smart Home Arena
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 24
Shawn Mendes and Tate McRae
Shawn Mendes and Tate McRae at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Sep 26
Shawn Mendes and Tate McRae
Shawn Mendes and Tate McRae at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Sep 27
Shawn Mendes and Tate McRae
Shawn Mendes and Tate McRae at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 1
Shawn Mendes and Tate McRae
Shawn Mendes and Tate McRae at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Oct 3
Shawn Mendes and Tate McRae
Shawn Mendes and Tate McRae at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Oct 4
Shawn Mendes and Tate McRae
Shawn Mendes and Tate McRae at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Oct 8
Shawn Mendes and Tate McRae
Shawn Mendes and Tate McRae at FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena)
FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena) Miami, FL
Oct 11
Shawn Mendes and Tate McRae
Shawn Mendes and Tate McRae at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Oct 12
Shawn Mendes and Tate McRae
Shawn Mendes and Tate McRae at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Oct 14
Shawn Mendes and Tate McRae
Shawn Mendes and Tate McRae at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Oct 19
Shawn Mendes and Tate McRae
Shawn Mendes and Tate McRae at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Oct 22
Shawn Mendes and Tate McRae
Shawn Mendes and Tate McRae at Little Caesars Arena - Detroit
Little Caesars Arena - Detroit Detroit, MI
Oct 24
Shawn Mendes and Tate McRae
Shawn Mendes and Tate McRae at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Oct 26
Shawn Mendes and Tate McRae
Shawn Mendes and Tate McRae at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ

We recommend following Shawn Mendes on his social media and joining his official fan club, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, for the most up-to-date information.

For more music, news, and tour information about Shawn Mendes, check out his Zumic artist page.

seating chart