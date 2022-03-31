View all results for 'alt'
She & Him Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Back on the road this summer
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 31, 2022

She & Him, the musical pair of Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward, have announced their first run of 2022 tour dates, billed as Melt Away. According to promotional materials, these shows are a tribute to The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson. "Melt Away" is a song featured on Brian's self-titled solo album released in 1988.

At this time, 11 new shows are planned in June and September. For these concerts, the duo will focus primarily on the western section of America. Details for some venues have not been announced yet, so check back here when that information becomes available.

She & Him All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 13
She & Him
She & Him at Paramount Theatre Denver
Paramount Theatre Denver Denver, CO
Jun 14
She & Him
She & Him at Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT Utah, United States
Jun 16
She & Him
She & Him at McMenamins Grand Lodge
McMenamins Grand Lodge Forest Grove, OR
Jun 17
She & Him
She & Him at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Woodinville, WA
Jun 18
She & Him
She & Him at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jun 20
She & Him
She & Him at Jacksonville, OR
Jacksonville, OR Jacksonville, OR
Jun 22
She & Him
She & Him at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
Jun 23
She & Him
She & Him at Mountain Winery
Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA
Jun 24
She & Him
She & Him at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Jun 25
She & Him
She & Him at Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sep 9
She & Him
She & Him at Wolf Trap
Wolf Trap Vienna, VA
When do She & Him 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 1. Presales for fan club members and local venues / radio are currently underway. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is MELTAWAY. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following She & Him on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the She & Him Zumic artist page.

