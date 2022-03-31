She & Him Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

She & Him, the musical pair of Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward, have announced their first run of 2022 tour dates, billed as Melt Away. According to promotional materials, these shows are a tribute to The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson. "Melt Away" is a song featured on Brian's self-titled solo album released in 1988.

At this time, 11 new shows are planned in June and September. For these concerts, the duo will focus primarily on the western section of America. Details for some venues have not been announced yet, so check back here when that information becomes available.

She & Him All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do She & Him 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 1. Presales for fan club members and local venues / radio are currently underway. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is MELTAWAY. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

