Shinedown Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

One of the hardest touring bands in the world, Shinedown are ready to get back out on the road big time in 2023. This week, the rockers added concerts for North America billed as The Revolutions Live Tour. This follows a couple years during the pandemic when they played hardly any shows in 2020 and a fairly limited amount of touring in 2021, but began to ramp concerts up last year.

The newly announced concerts are planned at North American venues in April and May with openers Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New. See the ticket links below for the exact lineup for each show.

When do Shinedown 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 27. Presales are currently underway for Shinedown fan club members and Citi cardholders. Three Days Grace fan club, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Shinedown All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Shinedown on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more music, news, and tour dates, check out Shinedown's Zumic artist page.