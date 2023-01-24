View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Shinedown Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rockin' with Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 24, 2023

One of the hardest touring bands in the world, Shinedown are ready to get back out on the road big time in 2023. This week, the rockers added concerts for North America billed as The Revolutions Live Tour. This follows a couple years during the pandemic when they played hardly any shows in 2020 and a fairly limited amount of touring in 2021, but began to ramp concerts up last year.

The newly announced concerts are planned at North American venues in April and May with openers Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New. See the ticket links below for the exact lineup for each show.

When do Shinedown 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 27. Presales are currently underway for Shinedown fan club members and Citi cardholders. Three Days Grace fan club, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Shinedown Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 7
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New at Total Mortgage Arena
Total Mortgage Arena Bridgeport, CT

Shinedown All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 3
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New at Dow Event Center
Dow Event Center Saginaw, MI
Apr 4
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New at Heritage Bank Center
Heritage Bank Center Cincinnati, OH
Apr 7
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New at Total Mortgage Arena
Total Mortgage Arena Bridgeport, CT
Apr 8
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New at Bryce Jordan Center
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
Apr 10
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza Wilkes-Barre Township, PA
Apr 12
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New at Mountain Health Arena
Mountain Health Arena Huntington, WV
Apr 14
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL
Apr 15
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Apr 17
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New at Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA
Apr 19
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New at Von Braun Center
Von Braun Center Huntsville, AL
Apr 21
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New at Fedex Forum
Fedex Forum Memphis, TN
Apr 22
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New at Raising Canes River Center Arena
Raising Canes River Center Arena Baton Rouge, LA
Apr 24
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Apr 25
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
Apr 27
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Fort Wayne, IN
Apr 29
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Apr 30
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New at Target Center
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
May 3
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
Brick Breeden Fieldhouse Bozeman, MT
May 6
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New at Spokane Arena
Spokane Arena Spokane, WA
May 7
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New at Angel of the Winds Arena
Angel of the Winds Arena Everett, WA
May 9
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New
Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes To New at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Sep 7
to
Sep 10
Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Virginia International Raceway
Virginia International Raceway Alton, VA

We recommend following Shinedown on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more music, news, and tour dates, check out Shinedown's Zumic artist page.

2
7030
artists
Shinedown
genres
Alt Metal Hard Rock Metal Post-Grunge Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Shinedown
Shinedown
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Shinedown Extend 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
November 12, 2019
Shinedown Extend 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-S...
Tickets Alt Metal Metal Post-Grunge Rock Shinedown
4
7239
image for article Shinedown, Godsmack, and Asking Alexandria Add 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 4, 2018
Shinedown, Godsmack, and Asking Alexandria Add 2018 Tour Dates: T...
Tickets Metal Rock Asking Alexandria Godsmack Shinedown
3
4603
image for article Iron Maiden Add 2017 World Tour Dates with Shinedown: Ticket Presale Code Info
September 24, 2016
Iron Maiden Add 2017 World Tour Dates with Shinedown: Ticket Pres...
Tickets Metal Iron Maiden Shinedown Antwerp, BE Birmingham, UK Cardiff, UK Dublin, Ireland Frankfurt, DE Glasgow, GB Hamburg, DE Leeds, UK Liverpool, GB London, UK Manchester, GB Newcastle, UK Nottingham, GB Oberhausen, Germany Sheffield, UK
1
1505
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart