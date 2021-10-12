View all results for 'alt'
Shinedown Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rockin' with Pop Evil and Ayron Jones
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 12, 2021

After wrapping up a summer tour earlier this month, Shinedown announced 2022 tour dates for North America.

The newly announced concerts are planned from January into February. They will be making stops at mid-sized venues in America and Canada, and will be joined by Ayron Jones and/or Pop Evil on select dates. See the ticket links below for the exact lineup, including a handful of music festivals.

When do Shinedown 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 15. Presales for fan club members begin October 13. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is BOOMLAY. The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before rocking out with these bands, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Shinedown All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 26
Shinedown and Ayron Jones
Shinedown and Ayron Jones at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Jan 28
Shinedown and Ayron Jones
Shinedown and Ayron Jones at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Jan 29
Shinedown and Ayron Jones
Shinedown and Ayron Jones at Harrah’s Resort SoCal - The Events Center
Harrah’s Resort SoCal - The Events Center Valley Center, CA
Jan 30
Shinedown and Ayron Jones
Shinedown and Ayron Jones at Arizona Federal Theatre
Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Feb 1
Shinedown and Ayron Jones
Shinedown and Ayron Jones at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Feb 2
Shinedown and Ayron Jones
Shinedown and Ayron Jones at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Feb 4
Shinedown and Ayron Jones
Shinedown and Ayron Jones at Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Feb 5
Shinedown and Ayron Jones
Shinedown and Ayron Jones at Grand Sierra Theatre
Grand Sierra Theatre Reno, NV
Feb 7
Shinedown and Ayron Jones
Shinedown and Ayron Jones at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Feb 8
Shinedown and Ayron Jones
Shinedown and Ayron Jones at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland, OR
Feb 10
Shinedown, Pop Evil, and Ayron Jones
Shinedown, Pop Evil, and Ayron Jones at Abbotsford Centre
Abbotsford Centre Abbotsford, BC, Canada
Feb 11
Shinedown, Pop Evil, and Ayron Jones
Shinedown, Pop Evil, and Ayron Jones at South Okanagan Events Centre
South Okanagan Events Centre Penticton, BC, Canada
Feb 12
Shinedown, Pop Evil, and Ayron Jones
Shinedown, Pop Evil, and Ayron Jones at Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
Grey Eagle Resort and Casino Calgary, AB, Canada
Feb 14
Shinedown, Pop Evil, and Ayron Jones
Shinedown, Pop Evil, and Ayron Jones at Edmonton Convention Centre
Edmonton Convention Centre Edmonton, AB, Canada
Feb 15
Shinedown, Pop Evil, and Ayron Jones
Shinedown, Pop Evil, and Ayron Jones at TCU Place
TCU Place Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Feb 17
Shinedown, Pop Evil, and Ayron Jones
Shinedown, Pop Evil, and Ayron Jones at Mosaic Place
Mosaic Place Moose Jaw, SK, Canada
Feb 18
Shinedown, Pop Evil, and Ayron Jones
Shinedown, Pop Evil, and Ayron Jones at Burton Cummings Theatre
Burton Cummings Theatre Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
Feb 21
Shinedown, Pop Evil, and Ayron Jones
Shinedown, Pop Evil, and Ayron Jones at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Feb 23
Shinedown, Pop Evil, and Ayron Jones
Shinedown, Pop Evil, and Ayron Jones at The Colosseum At Caesars Windsor
The Colosseum At Caesars Windsor Windsor, ON, Canada
Feb 25
Shinedown, Pop Evil, and Ayron Jones
Shinedown, Pop Evil, and Ayron Jones at History
History Toronto, ON, Canada
Feb 26
Shinedown, Pop Evil, and Ayron Jones
Shinedown, Pop Evil, and Ayron Jones at Videotron Centre
Videotron Centre Ville de Québec, QC, Canada
Feb 27
Shinedown, Pop Evil, and Ayron Jones
Shinedown, Pop Evil, and Ayron Jones at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, QC, Canada
Jun 10
to
Jun 12
Download Festival
Download Festival at Donington Park
Donington Park Castle Donington, England, United Kingdom
Jun 16
to
Jun 19
Graspop Metal Meeting
Graspop Metal Meeting at Graspop Metal Meeting
Graspop Metal Meeting Dessel, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Hellfest
Hellfest at Hellfest
Hellfest Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France

We recommend following Shinedown on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more music, news, and tour dates, check out Shinedown's Zumic artist page.

2
1295
artists
Shinedown
genres
Alt Metal Hard Rock Metal Post-Grunge Rock
сomments
image for artist Shinedown
Shinedown
