Shinedown Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

After wrapping up a summer tour earlier this month, Shinedown announced 2022 tour dates for North America.

The newly announced concerts are planned from January into February. They will be making stops at mid-sized venues in America and Canada, and will be joined by Ayron Jones and/or Pop Evil on select dates. See the ticket links below for the exact lineup, including a handful of music festivals.

When do Shinedown 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 15. Presales for fan club members begin October 13. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is BOOMLAY. The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before rocking out with these bands, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Shinedown All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Shinedown on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more music, news, and tour dates, check out Shinedown's Zumic artist page.