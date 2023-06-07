View all results for 'alt'
Shovels & Rope Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

40+ roots rock concerts in the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 7, 2023

Shovels & Rope added 2023 tour dates.

Set at North American venues in September and October, the new Bare Bones concerts are "true stripped-down affair[s], piano, voices, acoustics. Slightly smaller rooms, seated shows," as described on the band's social media. Shovels & Rope are currently on tour with The Wood Brothers and will join Gregory Alan Isakov for West Coast-ish shows in August.

When do Shovels & Rope 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is BONES. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Shovels & Rope All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 8
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Jun 9
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Jun 10
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope at Arrowood Farms
Arrowood Farms Accord, NY
Jun 11
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope at Perinton Center Park
Perinton Center Park Fairport, NY
Jun 13
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Jun 15
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope at Ting Pavilion
Ting Pavilion Charlottesville, VA
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Virginia Arts Festival - Williamsburg Live at Virginia Arts Festival
Virginia Arts Festival Norfolk, VA
Jun 17
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope at Mountain View Amphitheater
Mountain View Amphitheater Cheswick, PA
Jun 18
The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope at Frederik Meijer Gardens
Frederik Meijer Gardens Grand Rapids, MI
Jul 29
Bragg Jam Festival at Downtown Macon - GA
Downtown Macon - GA Macon, GA
Aug 11
to
Aug 13
Rocky Mountain Folks Festival at Planet Bluegrass Ranch
Planet Bluegrass Ranch Lyons, CO
Aug 17
Gregory Alan Isakov and Shovels & Rope at Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 18
Gregory Alan Isakov and Shovels & Rope at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Aug 19
Gregory Alan Isakov and Shovels & Rope at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Aug 20
Gregory Alan Isakov and Shovels & Rope at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Aug 22
Gregory Alan Isakov and Shovels & Rope at Britt Festival Pavilion
Britt Festival Pavilion Jacksonville, OR
Aug 23
Gregory Alan Isakov and Shovels & Rope at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Aug 25
Gregory Alan Isakov and Shovels & Rope at The Theatre at Ace Hotel
The Theatre at Ace Hotel Los Angeles, CA
Aug 26
Gregory Alan Isakov and Shovels & Rope at The Theatre at Ace Hotel
The Theatre at Ace Hotel Los Angeles, CA
Aug 27
Gregory Alan Isakov and Shovels & Rope at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Aug 29
Gregory Alan Isakov and Shovels & Rope at Eccles Theater
Eccles Theater Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 30
Gregory Alan Isakov and Shovels & Rope at Eccles Theater
Eccles Theater Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 2
Gregory Alan Isakov and Shovels & Rope at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Sep 3
Gregory Alan Isakov and Shovels & Rope at Dillon Amphitheater
Dillon Amphitheater Dillon, CO
Sep 29
Shovels & Rope at The Riviera Theater
The Riviera Theater Charleston, SC
Sep 30
Shovels & Rope at The Riviera Theater
The Riviera Theater Charleston, SC
Oct 1
Shovels & Rope at The Ramkat
The Ramkat Winston-Salem, NC
Oct 3
Shovels & Rope at Haw River Ballroom
Haw River Ballroom Saxapahaw, NC
Oct 6
Shovels & Rope at Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center
Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center Lexington, KY
Oct 7
Shovels & Rope at Acorn Theater
Acorn Theater Three Oaks, MI
Oct 8
Shovels & Rope at The Athenaeum Theatre
The Athenaeum Theatre Columbus, OH
Oct 10
Shovels & Rope at The Ark
The Ark Ann Arbor, MI
Oct 11
Shovels & Rope at Stoughton Opera House
Stoughton Opera House Stoughton, WI
Oct 13
Shovels & Rope, Margo Cilker and Christy Hays at Wildwood Smokehouse & Saloon
Wildwood Smokehouse & Saloon Iowa City, IA
Oct 14
Shovels & Rope at Knuckleheads Saloon
Knuckleheads Saloon Kansas City, MO
Oct 15
Shovels & Rope at George's Majestic Lounge
George's Majestic Lounge Fayetteville, AR
Oct 17
Shovels & Rope at Proud Larry’s
Proud Larry’s Oxford, MS
Oct 18
Shovels & Rope at The Barrelhouse Ballroom
The Barrelhouse Ballroom Chattanooga, TN
Oct 20
Shovels & Rope at Thomasville Center for the Arts
Thomasville Center for the Arts Thomasville, GA
Oct 21
Tampa Pig Jig at Julian B Lane Riverfront Park
Julian B Lane Riverfront Park Tampa, FL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Shovels & Rope on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For concert tickets and more, check out the Shovels & Rope Zumic artist page.

