Shovels & Rope Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shovels & Rope added 2023 tour dates.
Set at North American venues in September and October, the new Bare Bones concerts are "true stripped-down affair[s], piano, voices, acoustics. Slightly smaller rooms, seated shows," as described on the band's social media. Shovels & Rope are currently on tour with The Wood Brothers and will join Gregory Alan Isakov for West Coast-ish shows in August.
When do Shovels & Rope 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is BONES. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Jun 10
Arrowood Farms
Accord, NY
Jun 11
Perinton Center Park
Fairport, NY
Jun 13
College Street Music Hall
New Haven, CT
Jun 15
Ting Pavilion
Charlottesville, VA
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Virginia Arts Festival
Norfolk, VA
Jun 17
Mountain View Amphitheater
Cheswick, PA
Jun 18
Frederik Meijer Gardens
Grand Rapids, MI
Jul 29
Downtown Macon - GA
Macon, GA
Aug 11
to
Aug 13
Planet Bluegrass Ranch
Lyons, CO
Aug 17
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 18
Paramount Theatre
Seattle, WA
Aug 20
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
Troutdale, OR
Aug 22
Britt Festival Pavilion
Jacksonville, OR
Aug 23
Nob Hill Masonic Center
San Francisco, CA
Aug 25
The Theatre at Ace Hotel
Los Angeles, CA
Aug 26
The Theatre at Ace Hotel
Los Angeles, CA
Aug 27
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Aug 29
Eccles Theater
Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 30
Eccles Theater
Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 2
The Mission Ballroom
Denver, CO
Sep 3
Dillon Amphitheater
Dillon, CO
Sep 29
The Riviera Theater
Charleston, SC
Sep 30
The Riviera Theater
Charleston, SC
Oct 1
The Ramkat
Winston-Salem, NC
Oct 3
Haw River Ballroom
Saxapahaw, NC
Oct 6
Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center
Lexington, KY
Oct 7
Acorn Theater
Three Oaks, MI
Oct 8
The Athenaeum Theatre
Columbus, OH
Oct 11
Stoughton Opera House
Stoughton, WI
Oct 13
Wildwood Smokehouse & Saloon
Iowa City, IA
Oct 14
Knuckleheads Saloon
Kansas City, MO
Oct 15
George's Majestic Lounge
Fayetteville, AR
Oct 18
The Barrelhouse Ballroom
Chattanooga, TN
Oct 20
Thomasville Center for the Arts
Thomasville, GA
Oct 21
Julian B Lane Riverfront Park
Tampa, FL
For the most up-to-date information, follow Shovels & Rope on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For concert tickets and more, check out the Shovels & Rope Zumic artist page.