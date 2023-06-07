Shovels & Rope Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shovels & Rope added 2023 tour dates.

Set at North American venues in September and October, the new Bare Bones concerts are "true stripped-down affair[s], piano, voices, acoustics. Slightly smaller rooms, seated shows," as described on the band's social media. Shovels & Rope are currently on tour with The Wood Brothers and will join Gregory Alan Isakov for West Coast-ish shows in August.

When do Shovels & Rope 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is BONES. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

