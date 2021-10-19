Shovels & Rope Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shovels & Rope have announced tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Manticore. The album is scheduled for release on February 18, 2022.

The husband-and-wife roots-rock duo currently have over 40 concerts planned across America and Europe. That includes 14 concerts previously scheduled for November of 2021 across America. The newly announced shows begin with an American tour leg from March into April, followed by a European tour making stops in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, and England in June.

When do Shovels & Rope 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 22. Presales for fan club members begin October 20. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Shovels & Rope All Tour Dates and Tickets

The band also recently shared the first single from the Manticore album, "Domino." For anyone wondering what "Manticore" means, it is a vicious mythical beast with the head of a human, the body of a lion, and a poisonous tail like a scorpion. For concert tickets and more, check out the Shovels & Rope Zumic artist page.