View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Shovels & Rope Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Roots rock in the USA & Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 19, 2021

Shovels & Rope have announced tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Manticore. The album is scheduled for release on February 18, 2022.

The husband-and-wife roots-rock duo currently have over 40 concerts planned across America and Europe. That includes 14 concerts previously scheduled for November of 2021 across America. The newly announced shows begin with an American tour leg from March into April, followed by a European tour making stops in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, and England in June.

When do Shovels & Rope 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 22. Presales for fan club members begin October 20. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is LYRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Shovels & Rope Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 8
Shovels & Rope
Shovels & Rope at South Orange Performing Arts Center
South Orange Performing Arts Center South Orange, NJ
Apr 9
Shovels & Rope
Shovels & Rope at Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY

Shovels & Rope All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 2
Shovels & Rope
Shovels & Rope at The Birchmere
The Birchmere Alexandria, VA
Nov 3
Shovels & Rope
Shovels & Rope at Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage Annapolis, MD
Nov 5
Shovels & Rope
Shovels & Rope at Levon Helm Studios
Levon Helm Studios Woodstock, NY
Nov 6
Shovels & Rope
Shovels & Rope at Levon Helm Studios
Levon Helm Studios Woodstock, NY
Nov 7
Shovels & Rope
Shovels & Rope at The Haunt
The Haunt Ithaca, NY
Nov 9
Shovels & Rope
Shovels & Rope at Music Box Supper Club
Music Box Supper Club Cleveland, OH
Nov 10
Shovels & Rope
Shovels & Rope at Stuart's Opera House
Stuart's Opera House Nelsonville, OH
Nov 12
Shovels & Rope
Shovels & Rope at Stoughton Opera House
Stoughton Opera House Stoughton, WI
Nov 13
Shovels & Rope
Shovels & Rope at SPACE Evanston
SPACE Evanston Evanston, IL
Nov 14
Shovels & Rope
Shovels & Rope at SPACE Evanston
SPACE Evanston Evanston, IL
Nov 16
Shovels & Rope
Shovels & Rope at Parkway Theater
Parkway Theater Minneapolis, MN
Nov 17
Shovels & Rope
Shovels & Rope at Off Broadway
Off Broadway St. Louis, MO
Nov 19
Shovels & Rope
Shovels & Rope at Ludlow Garage Cincinnati
Ludlow Garage Cincinnati Cincinnati, OH
Nov 20
Shovels & Rope
Shovels & Rope at Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Old Forester's Paristown Hall Louisville, KY
Mar 22
Shovels & Rope
Shovels & Rope at Visulite Theatre
Visulite Theatre Charlotte, NC
Mar 23
Shovels & Rope
Shovels & Rope at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Mar 25
Shovels & Rope
Shovels & Rope at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Mar 26
Shovels & Rope
Shovels & Rope at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Mar 29
Shovels & Rope
Shovels & Rope at Turner Hall Ballroom
Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI
Mar 31
Shovels & Rope
Shovels & Rope at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Apr 1
Shovels & Rope
Shovels & Rope at The Vogue
The Vogue Indianapolis, IN
Apr 2
Shovels & Rope
Shovels & Rope at Blind Pig
Blind Pig Ann Arbor, MI
Apr 3
Shovels & Rope
Shovels & Rope at The Axis Club - Toronto
The Axis Club - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 5
Shovels & Rope
Shovels & Rope at The Egg
The Egg Albany, NY
Apr 6
Shovels & Rope
Shovels & Rope at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Apr 8
Shovels & Rope
Shovels & Rope at South Orange Performing Arts Center
South Orange Performing Arts Center South Orange, NJ
Apr 9
Shovels & Rope
Shovels & Rope at Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
Apr 12
Shovels & Rope
Shovels & Rope at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Apr 13
Shovels & Rope
Shovels & Rope at Jefferson Theater
Jefferson Theater Charlottesville, VA
Apr 15
Shovels & Rope
Shovels & Rope at Haw River Ballroom
Haw River Ballroom Saxapahaw, NC
Apr 16
Shovels & Rope
Shovels & Rope at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
Jun 10
Oslo Americana: Shovels & Rope
Oslo Americana: Shovels & Rope at Rockefeller Music Hall
Rockefeller Music Hall Oslo, Norway
Jun 11
Stockholm Americana: Shovels & Rope
Stockholm Americana: Shovels & Rope at Münchenbryggeriet
Münchenbryggeriet Stockholms län, Sweden
Jun 12
Copenhagen Americana: Shovels & Rope
Copenhagen Americana: Shovels & Rope at Copenhagen, DK
Copenhagen, DK Denmark, Europe
Jun 14
Shovels & Rope
Shovels & Rope at Nochtspeicher
Nochtspeicher Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jun 15
Shovels & Rope
Shovels & Rope at De Oosterpoort
De Oosterpoort Groningen, GR, Netherlands
Jun 16
Shovels & Rope
Shovels & Rope at Paradiso
Paradiso Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Black Deer Festival 2022
Black Deer Festival 2022 at Eridge Park
Eridge Park Kents Hill, England, United Kingdom
Jun 19
Shovels & Rope
Shovels & Rope at Night & Day
Night & Day Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 20
Shovels & Rope
Shovels & Rope at Saint Lukes Glasgow
Saint Lukes Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 21
Shovels & Rope
Shovels & Rope at Brudenell Social Club
Brudenell Social Club West Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Jun 22
Shovels & Rope
Shovels & Rope at Islington Assembly Hall
Islington Assembly Hall London, England, United Kingdom
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Beach Road Weekend Festival
Beach Road Weekend Festival at Martha's Vineyard Veterans Memorial Park
Martha's Vineyard Veterans Memorial Park Tisbury, MA

We recommend following Shovels & Rope on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

The band also recently shared the first single from the Manticore album, "Domino." For anyone wondering what "Manticore" means, it is a vicious mythical beast with the head of a human, the body of a lion, and a poisonous tail like a scorpion. For concert tickets and more, check out the Shovels & Rope Zumic artist page.

2
169
artists
Shovels & Rope
genres
Alt Country Americana Folk
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Shovels & Rope
Shovels & Rope
Apr
7
Shovels & Rope
South Orange Performing Arts Center South Orange, NJ
Apr
9
Shovels & Rope
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Shovels & Rope Share 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
July 16, 2019
Shovels & Rope Share 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale In...
Tickets Alt Country Americana Folk Cedric Burnside Hayes Carll John Paul White Shovels & Rope
1
799
image for article Tedeschi Trucks Band to be Joined by Blackberry Smoke and Shovels & Rope for 'Wheels of Soul' 2019 Tour Dates
December 10, 2018
Tedeschi Trucks Band to be Joined by Blackberry Smoke and Shovels...
Tickets Blues Blues Rock Country Rock Jamband Southern Rock Blackberry Smoke Shovels & Rope Tedeschi Trucks Band
2
2358
Back to top
seating chart