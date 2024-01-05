View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Sid Sriram Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

North America and Europe tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 5, 2024

Indian artist Sid Sriram added 2024 tour dates to his schedule.

A second night has been added for Brooklyn, New York, bringing his total number of North American shows up to nine. Previously, Sid announced a Europe tour starting in mid-March that will stop at venues in London, Manchester, Berlin, Amsterdam, Paris, and Brighton.

Sid Sriram Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 8
Sid Sriram at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY
Mar 9
Sid Sriram at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY

Sid Sriram All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 2
Sid Sriram at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Mar 4
Sid Sriram at Lincoln Hall
Lincoln Hall Chicago, IL
Mar 6
Sid Sriram at World Cafe Live
World Cafe Live Philadelphia, PA
Mar 8
Sid Sriram at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY
Mar 9
Sid Sriram at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY
Mar 10
Sid Sriram at The Atlantis
The Atlantis Washington, DC
Mar 12
Sid Sriram at The Sinclair Music Hall
The Sinclair Music Hall Cambridge, MA
Mar 13
Sid Sriram at Le Studio TD
Le Studio TD Montréal, QC, Canada
Mar 14
Sid Sriram at The Axis Club Theatre
The Axis Club Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 19
Sid Sriram at EartH
EartH London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 20
Sid Sriram at Gorilla Manchester
Gorilla Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 22
Sid Sriram at Berghain
Berghain Berlin, Germany
Mar 23
Sid Sriram at Bitterzoet
Bitterzoet Amsterdam, Netherlands
Mar 26
Sid Sriram at Point Ephemere
Point Ephemere Paris, Île-de-France, France
May 16
to
May 18
The Great Escape Festival at Various Brighton Venues
Various Brighton Venues Brighton, England, United Kingdom
When do Sid Sriram 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Sid Sriram on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Last year, Sid released an album titled Sidharth. For more, check out Sid Sriram's Zumic artist page.

1
148
artists
Sid Sriram
genres
R&B Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Sid Sriram
Sid Sriram
Mar
8
Sid Sriram
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY
Mar
9
Sid Sriram
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart