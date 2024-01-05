Sid Sriram Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Indian artist Sid Sriram added 2024 tour dates to his schedule.

A second night has been added for Brooklyn, New York, bringing his total number of North American shows up to nine. Previously, Sid announced a Europe tour starting in mid-March that will stop at venues in London, Manchester, Berlin, Amsterdam, Paris, and Brighton.

Sid Sriram All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Sid Sriram 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Sid Sriram on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Last year, Sid released an album titled Sidharth. For more, check out Sid Sriram's Zumic artist page.