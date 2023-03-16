View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Sigur Rós Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Touring with orchestras, new album on the way
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 16, 2023

This week, Sigur Rós added 2023 tour dates for Europe and North America.

The tour starts with four concerts from June into July, happening in England, Germany, France, and the Netherlands. That will be followed by eight new August dates in North America. The London Contemporary Orchestra will perform with Sigur Rós in Europe, and the Wordless Music Orchestra will be joining the band in America.

Sigur Rós plan to release a new album in June. It will be their first new release since 2013's Kveikur. According to a post on their social media, "The band will perform their new material as well as favourites from their extensive catalogue. All orchestral dates will be conducted by Robert Ames."

When do Sigur Rós 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the the general public on-sale begins as early as March 24. Presales for fan club members begin March 21. Artist, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sigur Ros Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 16
Sigur Rós and Wordless Music Orchestra
Sigur Rós and Wordless Music Orchestra at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Aug 18
Sigur Rós and Wordless Music Orchestra
Sigur Rós and Wordless Music Orchestra at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY

Sigur Ros All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 16
Sigur Rós and London Contemporary Orchestra
Sigur Rós and London Contemporary Orchestra at Royal Festival Hall
Royal Festival Hall London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 17
Sigur Rós and London Contemporary Orchestra
Sigur Rós and London Contemporary Orchestra at Het Concertgebouw Grote Zaal
Het Concertgebouw Grote Zaal Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Jun 18
Sigur Rós and London Contemporary Orchestra
Sigur Rós and London Contemporary Orchestra at Elbphilharmonie
Elbphilharmonie Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jun 29
to
Jul 2
Les Eurockèennes
Les Eurockèennes at Belfort, France
Belfort, France Belfort, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, France
Jun 29
to
Jul 2
Rock Werchter
Rock Werchter at Festivalpark Werchter
Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 3
Sigur Rós and London Contemporary Orchestra
Sigur Rós and London Contemporary Orchestra at Grande salle Pierre Boulez - Philharmonie
Grande salle Pierre Boulez - Philharmonie Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jul 6
to
Jul 8
Mad Cool Festival (Madrid)
Mad Cool Festival (Madrid) at Madrid, Spain
Madrid, Spain
Jul 9
Sigur Rós
Sigur Rós at Auditorium Parco della Musica
Auditorium Parco della Musica Roma, Lazio, Italy
Jul 11
Sigur Rós
Sigur Rós at Faro Borbonico
Faro Borbonico Bari, Apulia, Italy
Jul 13
Sigur Rós
Sigur Rós at Piazza Sordello
Piazza Sordello Mantova, Lombardia, Italy
Jul 19
to
Jul 23
Electric Castle Festival 2023
Electric Castle Festival 2023 at Electric Castle
Electric Castle Cluj-Napoca, CJ, Romania
Aug 14
Sigur Rós and Wordless Music Orchestra
Sigur Rós and Wordless Music Orchestra at Roy Thomson Hall
Roy Thomson Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 16
Sigur Rós and Wordless Music Orchestra
Sigur Rós and Wordless Music Orchestra at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Aug 18
Sigur Rós and Wordless Music Orchestra
Sigur Rós and Wordless Music Orchestra at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Aug 19
Sigur Rós and Wordless Music Orchestra
Sigur Rós and Wordless Music Orchestra at Wang Theatre
Wang Theatre Boston, MA
Aug 21
Sigur Rós and Wordless Music Orchestra
Sigur Rós and Wordless Music Orchestra at State Theatre - MN
State Theatre - MN Minneapolis, MN
Aug 24
Sigur Rós and Wordless Music Orchestra
Sigur Rós and Wordless Music Orchestra at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Aug 26
Sigur Rós and Wordless Music Orchestra
Sigur Rós and Wordless Music Orchestra at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Aug 27
Sigur Rós and Wordless Music Orchestra
Sigur Rós and Wordless Music Orchestra at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Sigur Rós on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Sigur Rós Zumic artist page.

1
121
artists
Sigur Ros
genres
Electro Rock Psychedelic Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Sigur Ros
Sigur Ros
Aug
16
Sigur Rós and Wordless Music Orchestra
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Aug
18
Sigur Rós and Wordless Music Orchestra
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Sigur Rós Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 23, 2022
Sigur Rós Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale In...
Tickets Electro Rock Psychedelic Rock Rock Sigur Ros
2
2190
image for article Sigur Rós Add 2017 European Tour Dates: Ticket PreSale Code & On-Sale Info
February 1, 2017
Sigur Rós Add 2017 European Tour Dates: Ticket PreSale Code & On...
Tickets Electronic Rock Sigur Ros Amsterdam, Netherlands Berlin, Germany Brussels, BE Copenhagen, DK Frankfurt, DE Glasgow, GB Hamburg, DE Köln London, UK Manchester, UK Milan, IT Oslo, Norway Paris, France Stockholm, Sweden Vienna, Austria Zürich, Switzerland
1
1007
image for article Sigur Rós Add 2017 North America Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale and Presale Code Info
December 13, 2016
Sigur Rós Add 2017 North America Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale and ...
Tickets Electronic Rock Alabama Sigur Ros Atlanta, GA Austin, TX Berkeley, CA Chicago, IL Columbia, MD Columbus, OH Dallas, TX Detroit, MI Irvine, CA Louisville, KY Mexico City, Mexico Montreal, QC Nashville, TN New Orleans, LA New York, NY Philadelphia, PA Pittsburgh, PA Santa Barbara, CA St. Louis, MO Toronto, ON
1
1199
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart