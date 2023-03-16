Sigur Rós Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, Sigur Rós added 2023 tour dates for Europe and North America.

The tour starts with four concerts from June into July, happening in England, Germany, France, and the Netherlands. That will be followed by eight new August dates in North America. The London Contemporary Orchestra will perform with Sigur Rós in Europe, and the Wordless Music Orchestra will be joining the band in America.

Sigur Rós plan to release a new album in June. It will be their first new release since 2013's Kveikur. According to a post on their social media, "The band will perform their new material as well as favourites from their extensive catalogue. All orchestral dates will be conducted by Robert Ames."

When do Sigur Rós 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the the general public on-sale begins as early as March 24. Presales for fan club members begin March 21. Artist, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Sigur Rós on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

