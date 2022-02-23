View all results for 'alt'
Sigur Rós Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'World Tour' shows in Mexico, Canada, and the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 23, 2022

After a four-year break from touring, Sigur Rós are returning to astound live audiences. This week, the Icelandic post-rock group announced a run of 2022 tour dates for America.

After the Festival Vaivén in April, the newly announced shows begin in May, first touring Mexico then Canada and the USA into June. Performances are scheduled in theatres and auditoriums from the Pacific to Atlantic Oceans and many points in between. According to a press release, the band will play a mix of new and old songs. More shows will be announced at a later time, so check back here when that information becomes available.

When do Sigur Rós 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 25. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Citi cardholder, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is Hundanammi. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

Sigur Ros All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 30
Vaiven Festival
Vaiven Festival at Jardines de México
Jardines de México Tehuixtla, Mor., Mexico
May 3
Sigur Ros
Sigur Ros at Auditorio Citibanamex
Auditorio Citibanamex Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
May 5
Sigur Ros
Sigur Ros at Auditorio Telmex
Auditorio Telmex Zapopan, Mexico
May 9
Sigur Ros
Sigur Ros at Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 11
Sigur Ros
Sigur Ros at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
May 13
Sigur Ros
Sigur Ros at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
May 17
Sigur Ros
Sigur Ros at Frost Amphitheatre
Frost Amphitheatre Stanford, CA
May 19
Sigur Ros
Sigur Ros at Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles
Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
May 23
Sigur Ros
Sigur Ros at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
May 24
Sigur Ros
Sigur Ros at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
May 25
Sigur Ros
Sigur Ros at Winspear Opera House
Winspear Opera House Dallas, TX
May 27
Sigur Ros
Sigur Ros at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Atlanta, GA
May 28
Sigur Ros
Sigur Ros at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
May 31
Sigur Ros
Sigur Ros at State Theatre - MN
State Theatre - MN Minneapolis, MN
Jun 1
Sigur Ros
Sigur Ros at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Jun 3
Sigur Ros
Sigur Ros at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Jun 4
Sigur Ros
Sigur Ros at Auditorium Theatre, Roosevelt University
Auditorium Theatre, Roosevelt University Chicago, IL
Jun 6
Sigur Ros
Sigur Ros at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Jun 7
Sigur Ros
Sigur Ros at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Jun 8
Sigur Ros
Sigur Ros at Boch Center - Wang Theatre
Boch Center - Wang Theatre Boston, MA
Jun 10
Sigur Ros
Sigur Ros at Wilfrid-Pelletier
Wilfrid-Pelletier Montréal, QC, Canada
Jun 11
Sigur Ros
Sigur Ros at Meridian Hall (formerly Sony Centre for the Performing Arts)
Meridian Hall (formerly Sony Centre for the Performing Arts) Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 14
Sigur Ros
Sigur Ros at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Jun 17
Sigur Ros
Sigur Ros at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Jun 18
Sigur Ros
Sigur Ros at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY

We suggest you sign up for Sigur Ros' free email newsletter (top of page) as well as following them and your local venue on social media to get the most up-to-date information.

The group is currently working on their first new studio album since 2013's Kveikur. For more, check out the Sigur Rós Zumic artist page.

