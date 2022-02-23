Sigur Rós Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

After a four-year break from touring, Sigur Rós are returning to astound live audiences. This week, the Icelandic post-rock group announced a run of 2022 tour dates for America.

After the Festival Vaivén in April, the newly announced shows begin in May, first touring Mexico then Canada and the USA into June. Performances are scheduled in theatres and auditoriums from the Pacific to Atlantic Oceans and many points in between. According to a press release, the band will play a mix of new and old songs. More shows will be announced at a later time, so check back here when that information becomes available.

When do Sigur Rós 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 25. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Citi cardholder, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is Hundanammi. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sigur Ros All Tour Dates and Tickets

The group is currently working on their first new studio album since 2013's Kveikur. For more, check out the Sigur Rós Zumic artist page.