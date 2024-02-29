View all results for 'alt'
Sigur Rós Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Eight shows in the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 29, 2024

This week, Sigur Rós announced 2024 tour dates for North America.

Eight new September and October shows are planned in theatres and auditoriums in Michigan, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Washington DC, North Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, and Texas.

Joining Sigur Rós on stage will be the 41-piece Wordless Music Orchestra. The exception to that will be in Detroit, where the band will be joined by the the even larger Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

When do Sigur Rós 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 8. Presales for fan club members begin March 4. Artist, Ticketmaster, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sigur Ros All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 19
Sigur Ros at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Sep 21
Sigur Ros at Auditorium Theatre
Auditorium Theatre Chicago, IL
Sep 23
Sigur Ros at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Sep 25
Sigur Ros at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington, DC
Sep 28
Sigur Ros at DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC
Sep 30
Sigur Ros at Ziff Opera House At The Adrienne Arsht Center
Ziff Opera House At The Adrienne Arsht Center Miami, FL
Oct 2
Sigur Ros at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Oct 4
Sigur Ros at Bass Concert Hall
Bass Concert Hall Austin, TX

For the most up-to-date information, follow Sigur Rós on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Sigur Rós Zumic artist page.

