Silk Sonic Plans 2022 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak at the Park MGM
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 19, 2022

Silk Sonic, the collaborative project featuring R&B superstars Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, have added 13 concert dates for an early 2022 Las Vegas residency.

The newly announced concerts are set at the Dolby Live Theater at Park MGM. Billed as An Evening With, these are the only performances Silk Sonic have on their schedule at this time. The venue has hosted Bruno many times before, beginning in 2018.

Silk Sonic All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 25
Silk Sonic
Silk Sonic at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Feb 26
Silk Sonic
Silk Sonic at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Mar 2
Silk Sonic
Silk Sonic at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Mar 4
Silk Sonic
Silk Sonic at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Mar 5
Silk Sonic
Silk Sonic at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Mar 16
Silk Sonic
Silk Sonic at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Mar 18
Silk Sonic
Silk Sonic at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Mar 19
Silk Sonic
Silk Sonic at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Mar 23
Silk Sonic
Silk Sonic at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Mar 25
Silk Sonic
Silk Sonic at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Mar 26
Silk Sonic
Silk Sonic at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Mar 31
Silk Sonic
Silk Sonic at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
Apr 2
Silk Sonic
Silk Sonic at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, NV
When do Silk Sonic 2022 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins January 21. Presales for Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venue/radio begin January 19. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Silk Sonic on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last November, Silk Sonic released their debut album, An Evening with Silk Sonic. For more, check out Silk Sonic's Zumic artist page.

