Silverstein and The Amity Affliction Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Silverstein announced 2022 co-headlining tour dates with The Amity Affliction. The newly planned concerts are set from August into October at mid-size venues across North America. Joining the bill as the opening acts for these new dates will be Holding Absence and UnityTX.

Before the new shows, Silverstein will appear at a handful of European festivals in June, including headlining performances. After these co-headlining shows, The Amity Affliction plan to tour through Europe beginning in early October.

Silverstein All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Silverstein and The Amity Affliction 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 6. Presales are currently underway for Spotify, Knotfest, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Silverstein and The Amity Affliction on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

On May 6, Silverstein plan to release a new album titled Misery Made Me. Listen to their new song "Live Like This" featuring nothing, nowhere. For more, check out the Silverstein and The Amity Affliction Zumic artist pages.