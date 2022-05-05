View all results for 'alt'
Silverstein and The Amity Affliction Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Co-headlining shows with Holding Absence and UnityTX
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 5, 2022

This week, Silverstein announced 2022 co-headlining tour dates with The Amity Affliction. The newly planned concerts are set from August into October at mid-size venues across North America. Joining the bill as the opening acts for these new dates will be Holding Absence and UnityTX.

Before the new shows, Silverstein will appear at a handful of European festivals in June, including headlining performances. After these co-headlining shows, The Amity Affliction plan to tour through Europe beginning in early October.

Silverstein Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 24
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Sep 28
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY

Silverstein All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 3
Slam Dunk Festival North 2022
Slam Dunk Festival North 2022 at Temple Newsam
Temple Newsam Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Jun 4
Slam Dunk Festival South 2022
Slam Dunk Festival South 2022 at Hatfield Park
Hatfield Park Hatfield, England, United Kingdom
Jun 9
to
Jun 12
Nova Rock Festival
Nova Rock Festival at Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields
Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields Nickelsdorf, Burgenland, Austria
Jun 12
August Burns Red, Silverstein, and Beartooth
August Burns Red, Silverstein, and Beartooth at Train
Train Aarhus, Denmark
Jun 15
Silverstein, Being As An Ocean, and Sperling
Silverstein, Being As An Ocean, and Sperling at Gruenspan
Gruenspan Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Z7 Wild Dayz
Z7 Wild Dayz at Z7 Konzertfabrik
Z7 Konzertfabrik Pratteln, BL, Switzerland
Jun 18
DELTA BASH Festival
DELTA BASH Festival at Maimarkt-Gelande
Maimarkt-Gelande Mannheim, Germany
Jun 21
to
Jun 22
Infest Festival
Infest Festival at Circolo Magnolia
Circolo Magnolia Segrate, Lombardia, Italy
Jun 23
to
Jun 25
Jera On Air
Jera On Air at Jera On Air
Jera On Air Ysselsteyn, LI, Netherlands
Jun 24
to
Jun 26
Full Force Festival
Full Force Festival at Ferropolis
Ferropolis Gräfenhainichen, SA, Germany
Jun 25
Vainstream Rockfest
Vainstream Rockfest at Vainstream Rockfest
Vainstream Rockfest Münster, NRW, Germany
Aug 6
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA at EXPRESS LIVE!
EXPRESS LIVE! Columbus, OH
Aug 9
Silverstein
Silverstein at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Aug 25
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Aug 26
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Aug 27
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Aug 28
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Aug 30
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Aug 31
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Sep 2
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
Sep 3
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 4
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Sep 6
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX at Skyway Theater
Skyway Theater Minneapolis, MN
Sep 7
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX at Concord Pavilion
Concord Pavilion Concord, CA
Sep 8
to
Sep 11
Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Blue Ridge Amphitheater
Blue Ridge Amphitheater Danville, VA
Sep 8
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Sep 9
Four Chord Music Festival
Four Chord Music Festival at Wild Things Park
Wild Things Park Washington, PA
Sep 13
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Sep 14
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX at House of Blues Orlando
House of Blues Orlando Orlando, FL
Sep 16
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX at Warehouse Live
Warehouse Live Houston, TX
Sep 17
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX at Vibes Event Center
Vibes Event Center San Antonio, TX
Sep 18
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX at Amplified Live
Amplified Live Dallas, TX
Sep 20
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX at Red Flag
Red Flag St. Louis, MO
Sep 21
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Sep 23
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Sep 24
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Sep 25
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Sep 27
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX at The Rapids Theatre
The Rapids Theatre Niagara Falls, NY
Sep 28
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Sep 30
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX at Palladium
Palladium Worcester, MA
Oct 1
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX at L&#39;Olympia
L&#39;Olympia Montréal, QC, Canada
Oct 2
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX at History
History Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 22
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Oct 23
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Oct 29
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Nov 8
to
Nov 12
Emo's Not Dead Cruise
Emo's Not Dead Cruise at Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Dec 4
Beartooth, Silverstein, and Erra
Beartooth, Silverstein, and Erra at Stubbs BBQ
Stubbs BBQ Austin, TX
When do Silverstein and The Amity Affliction 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 6. Presales are currently underway for Spotify, Knotfest, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Silverstein and The Amity Affliction on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

On May 6, Silverstein plan to release a new album titled Misery Made Me. Listen to their new song "Live Like This" featuring nothing, nowhere. For more, check out the Silverstein and The Amity Affliction Zumic artist pages.

image for artist Silverstein
Silverstein
Sep
24
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Sep
28
Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Holding Absence, and UnityTX
The Paramount Huntington, NY
