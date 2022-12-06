View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Silverstein Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New tour with Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, One Step Closer
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 6, 2022

Canadian rockers Silverstein have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Misery Made Me.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast from March into May. The opening acts on select dates will be Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer. Silverstein are currently on tour in Europe and have two February gigs in Florida opening up for Rise Against.

When do Silverstein 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the other new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 9. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation and LN Mobile App. Citi cardholder and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Silverstein All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 7
Silverstein
Silverstein at Conne Island
Conne Island Leipzig, SN, Germany
Dec 8
Silverstein, Comeback Kid, Senses Fail, and Koyo
Silverstein, Comeback Kid, Senses Fail, and Koyo at Muziekcentrum Trix
Muziekcentrum Trix Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Dec 10
Silverstein, Comeback Kid, Senses Fail, and Koyo
Silverstein, Comeback Kid, Senses Fail, and Koyo at O2 Institute Birmingham
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Dec 11
Silverstein, Comeback Kid, Senses Fail, and Koyo
Silverstein, Comeback Kid, Senses Fail, and Koyo at Electric Ballroom
Electric Ballroom London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 16
Rise Against, Silverstein, and Four Year Strong
Rise Against, Silverstein, and Four Year Strong at Sunset Cove Amphitheater
Sunset Cove Amphitheater Boca Raton, FL
Feb 18
Rise Against, Silverstein, and Four Year Strong
Rise Against, Silverstein, and Four Year Strong at The Ranch Fort Myers
The Ranch Fort Myers Fort Myers, FL
Feb 18
to
Feb 19
HeartSupport Fest
HeartSupport Fest at The Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds
The Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds Orlando, FL
Mar 30
Silverstein
Silverstein at Bronson Centre
Bronson Centre Ottawa, ON, Canada
Mar 31
Silverstein
Silverstein at Imperial Bell
Imperial Bell Ville de Québec, QC, Canada
Apr 1
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer at Webster Theater
Webster Theater Hartford, CT
Apr 2
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer at Sherman Theater
Sherman Theater Stroudsburg, PA
Apr 4
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer at The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls Millvale, PA
Apr 5
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer at The Queen
The Queen Wilmington, DE
Apr 7
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Apr 8
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer at House of Blues Myrtle Beach
House of Blues Myrtle Beach North Myrtle Beach, SC
Apr 9
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Apr 11
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer at Vinyl Music Hall
Vinyl Music Hall Pensacola, FL
Apr 12
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer at Joy Theater
Joy Theater New Orleans, LA
Apr 14
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer at Mohawk
Mohawk Austin, TX
Apr 15
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer at Diamond Ballroom
Diamond Ballroom Oklahoma City, OK
Apr 16
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer at Sunshine Theater
Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, NM
Apr 18
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Apr 19
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Apr 21
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer at Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Riverside Municipal Auditorium Riverside, CA
Apr 22
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Apr 23
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer at Regency Ballroom
Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Apr 25
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer at ALMA
ALMA Tacoma, WA
Apr 26
Silverstein
Silverstein at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Apr 28
Silverstein
Silverstein at Midway Music
Midway Music Edmonton, AB, Canada
Apr 29
Silverstein
Silverstein at The Palace Theatre - Calgary
The Palace Theatre - Calgary Calgary, AB, Canada
Apr 30
Silverstein
Silverstein at Coors Event Centre (formerly known as O'Brians Event Centre)
Coors Event Centre (formerly known as O'Brians Event Centre) Saskatoon, SK, Canada
May 2
Silverstein
Silverstein at Park Theatre
Park Theatre Winnipeg, MB, Canada
May 4
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
May 5
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
May 6
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
May 7
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer
Silverstein, Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer at The Intersection
The Intersection Grand Rapids, MI
Jun 2
to
Jun 4
Rock im Ring
Rock im Ring at Nürburgring
Nürburgring Nürburg, RP, Germany
Jun 2
to
Jun 4
Rock im Park
Rock im Park at Nuremberg, DE
Nuremberg, DE Germany, Europe

We recommend following Silverstein on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Silverstein's Zumic artist page.

2
143
artists
Silverstein
genres
Emo Rock Hardcore Punk Post-Hardcore Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Silverstein
Silverstein
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Silverstein and The Amity Affliction Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
May 5, 2022
Silverstein and The Amity Affliction Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket...
Tickets Emo Rock Hardcore Punk Melodic Metalcore Metalcore Post-Hardcore Rock Silverstein The Amity Affliction
1
528
image for article Silverstein Plot 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
October 8, 2019
Silverstein Plot 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale I...
Tickets Emo Rock Hardcore Punk Post-Hardcore Rock Four Year Strong I The Mighty Silverstein
1
1009
image for article August Burns Red Plot 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 12, 2019
August Burns Red Plot 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-S...
Tickets Metal August Burns Red Silent Planet Silverstein
2
1360
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart