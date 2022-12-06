Silverstein Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Canadian rockers Silverstein have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Misery Made Me.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast from March into May. The opening acts on select dates will be Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and One Step Closer. Silverstein are currently on tour in Europe and have two February gigs in Florida opening up for Rise Against.

When do Silverstein 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the other new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 9. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation and LN Mobile App. Citi cardholder and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Silverstein All Tour Dates and Tickets

