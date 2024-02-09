Silversun Pickups Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, LA rock band Silversun Pickups added 2024 tour dates. This brings their total number of upcoming concerts up to 41.
The second leg of new concerts are set at mid-sized North American venues coast-to-coast in April and May. Currently, the band are on tour along the West Coast with up-and-coming NYC rockers Hello Mary.
When do Silversun Pickups 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Presales for Artist begin February 13. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Silversun Pickups All Tour Dates and Tickets
Feb 10
The Catalyst
Santa Cruz, CA
Feb 12
The Regency Ballroom
San Francisco, CA
Feb 14
Crystal Ballroom
Portland, OR
Feb 15
Moore Theatre
Seattle, WA
Feb 16
Commodore Ballroom
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Feb 18
Knitting Factory Spokane
Spokane, WA
Feb 19
Knitting Factory Boise
Boise, ID
Feb 20
The Union Event Center
Salt Lake City, UT
Feb 25
First Avenue
Minneapolis, MN
Feb 26
Majestic Theatre - Madison
Madison, WI
Feb 27
The Vic Theatre
Chicago, IL
Feb 29
The Vogue
Indianapolis, IN
Mar 1
State Theatre - Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo, MI
Mar 2
House Of Blues - Cleveland
Cleveland, OH
Mar 3
Saint Andrews Hall
Detroit, MI
Mar 5
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 6
Theatre Beanfield
Montréal, QC, Canada
Mar 8
Higher Ground
South Burlington, VT
Mar 9
State Theatre
Portland, ME
Mar 10
The Strand
Providence, RI
Mar 11
Empire Center at the Egg
Albany, NY
Mar 13
Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
Harrisburg, PA
Mar 14
9:30 Club
Washington, D.C.
Apr 18
Aggie Theatre
Fort Collins, CO
Apr 20
Boulder Theater
Boulder, CO
Apr 22
Cain's Ballroom
Tulsa, OK
Apr 23
The Admiral Theater
Omaha, NE
Apr 24
The Midland Theatre - MO
Kansas City, MO
Apr 25
The Hawthorn
St. Louis, MO
Apr 27
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Nashville, TN
Apr 28
Buckhead Theatre
Atlanta, GA
May 1
Charleston Music Hall
Charleston, SC
May 5
The National - VA
Richmond, VA
May 6
9:30 Club
Washington, D.C.
May 10
The Show - Agua Caliente Casino
Rancho Mirage, CA
For the most up-to-date information, follow Silversun Pickups on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Watch the music video for the song "Stay Down (Way Down)." For more, check out the Silversun Pickups Zumic artist page.