Silversun Pickups Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, LA rock band Silversun Pickups added 2024 tour dates. This brings their total number of upcoming concerts up to 41.

The second leg of new concerts are set at mid-sized North American venues coast-to-coast in April and May. Currently, the band are on tour along the West Coast with up-and-coming NYC rockers Hello Mary.

When do Silversun Pickups 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Presales for Artist begin February 13. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Silversun Pickups All Tour Dates and Tickets

