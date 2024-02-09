View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Silversun Pickups Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

41 shows for North American tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 9, 2024

This week, LA rock band Silversun Pickups added 2024 tour dates. This brings their total number of upcoming concerts up to 41.

The second leg of new concerts are set at mid-sized North American venues coast-to-coast in April and May. Currently, the band are on tour along the West Coast with up-and-coming NYC rockers Hello Mary.

When do Silversun Pickups 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 16. Presales for Artist begin February 13. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Silversun Pickups All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 10
Silversun Pickups and Hello Mary at The Catalyst
The Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA
Feb 12
Silversun Pickups and Hello Mary at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Feb 14
Silversun Pickups and Hello Mary at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Feb 15
Silversun Pickups and Hello Mary at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Feb 16
Silversun Pickups and Hello Mary at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Feb 18
Silversun Pickups and Hello Mary at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Feb 19
Silversun Pickups and Hello Mary at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Feb 20
Silversun Pickups and Hello Mary at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Feb 22
Silversun Pickups and Hello Mary at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Feb 25
Silversun Pickups and Hello Mary at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Feb 26
Silversun Pickups and Hello Mary at Majestic Theatre - Madison
Majestic Theatre - Madison Madison, WI
Feb 27
Silversun Pickups and Hello Mary at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Feb 29
Silversun Pickups and Hello Mary at The Vogue
The Vogue Indianapolis, IN
Mar 1
Silversun Pickups and Hello Mary at State Theatre - Kalamazoo
State Theatre - Kalamazoo Kalamazoo, MI
Mar 2
Silversun Pickups and Hello Mary at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Mar 3
Silversun Pickups and Hello Mary at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Mar 5
Silversun Pickups and Hello Mary at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 6
Silversun Pickups and Hello Mary at Theatre Beanfield
Theatre Beanfield Montréal, QC, Canada
Mar 8
Silversun Pickups and Hello Mary at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Mar 9
Silversun Pickups and Hello Mary at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Mar 10
Silversun Pickups and Hello Mary at The Strand
The Strand Providence, RI
Mar 11
Silversun Pickups and Hello Mary at Empire Center at the Egg
Empire Center at the Egg Albany, NY
Mar 13
Silversun Pickups and Hello Mary at Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center Harrisburg, PA
Mar 14
Silversun Pickups and Hello Mary at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Apr 18
Silversun Pickups at Aggie Theatre
Aggie Theatre Fort Collins, CO
Apr 19
Silversun Pickups at Belly Up
Belly Up Aspen, CO
Apr 20
Silversun Pickups at Boulder Theater
Boulder Theater Boulder, CO
Apr 22
Silversun Pickups at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
Apr 23
Silversun Pickups at The Admiral Theater
The Admiral Theater Omaha, NE
Apr 24
Silversun Pickups at The Midland Theatre - MO
The Midland Theatre - MO Kansas City, MO
Apr 25
Silversun Pickups at The Hawthorn
The Hawthorn St. Louis, MO
Apr 27
Silversun Pickups at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Apr 28
Silversun Pickups at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Apr 29
Silversun Pickups at The Senate
The Senate Columbia, SC
May 1
Silversun Pickups at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
May 2
Silversun Pickups at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
May 4
Silversun Pickups at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
May 5
Silversun Pickups at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
May 6
Silversun Pickups at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
May 10
Silversun Pickups at The Show - Agua Caliente Casino
The Show - Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Silversun Pickups on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Watch the music video for the song "Stay Down (Way Down)." For more, check out the Silversun Pickups Zumic artist page.

1
1030
artists
Silversun Pickups
genres
Alt Rock Dream Pop Indie Rock Shoegaze
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Silversun Pickups
Silversun Pickups
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Silversun Pickups Extend 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
December 10, 2019
Silversun Pickups Extend 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Cod...
Tickets Alt Rock Rock Silversun Pickups
1
1361
image for article Minus the Bear Sets 2017 Tour Dates with Silversun Pickups: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 26, 2017
Minus the Bear Sets 2017 Tour Dates with Silversun Pickups: Ticke...
Tickets Alt Rock Minus the Bear Silversun Pickups Canada United States
1
1153
image for article Coachella 2016 Lineup Announced: LCD Soundsystem, Guns N' Roses, and Calvin Harris to Headline
January 5, 2016
Coachella 2016 Lineup Announced: LCD Soundsystem, Guns N' Roses, ...
News Country Electronic Hip Hop Indie Pop Rock 2manydjs A$AP Rocky Adam Beyer Algiers Alvvays BadBadNotGood Bat for Lashes Beach House Black Coffee Bob Moses Chris Stapleton Christine and the Queens CHVRCHES Claptone Cold War Kids Courtney Barnett Crystal Fighters Deafheaven Death Grips Deerhunter Disclosure Dubfire Ellie Goulding Ex Hex Flume Foals Gary Clark Jr. G-Eazy George Fitzgerald Girlpool Grimes Guns N' Roses Halsey Health Ice Cube Jack U James Bay Joey Bada$$ John Digweed Joywave Justin Martin Kamasi Washington LCD Soundsystem Lord Huron Lost Frequencies M83 maceo plex Major Lazer MATOMA Matt and Kim Matthew Dear Mavis Staples Meg Myers Miami Horror Miike Snow Moon Taxi Mustard Of Monsters And Men Pete Yorn Purity Ring Rae Sremmurd Rancid RL Grime Robert DeLong Run The Jewels Savages Shamir Sheer Mag Sia Silversun Pickups Skepta Snails Snakehips Soul Clap St Germain Sufjan Stevens SZA The 1975 The Arcs The Chainsmokers The Damned The Front Bottoms The Heavy The Kills The Vandals Underworld Unknown Mortal Orchestra Vince Staples Volbeat Wolf Alice Young Fathers Zedd
1
2086
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart