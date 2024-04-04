View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

SiR Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Bad Karma Tour' across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 4, 2024

R&B artist SiR announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Heavy. The opening act for all the new dates will be Zacari.

The new shows are planned in July and August at North American music venues coast to coast. SiR also has a festival performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

SiR Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 29
SiR and Zacari at Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY

SiR All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 6
Jazmine Sullivan, SiR, and Alex Isley at Gunnersbury Park
Gunnersbury Park London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 23
SiR and Zacari at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Jul 24
SiR and Zacari at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Jul 25
SiR and Zacari at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Jul 27
SiR and Zacari at Citizens House of Blues Boston
Citizens House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Jul 29
SiR and Zacari at Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY
Jul 30
SiR and Zacari at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 1
to
Aug 4
Lollapalooza at Grant Park
Grant Park Chicago, IL
Aug 2
SiR and Zacari at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Aug 6
SiR and Zacari at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Aug 7
SiR and Zacari at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Aug 8
SiR and Zacari at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Aug 10
SiR and Zacari at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Aug 11
SiR and Zacari at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Aug 13
SiR and Zacari at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Aug 15
SiR and Zacari at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Aug 16
SiR and Zacari at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Aug 17
SiR and Zacari at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Aug 20
SiR and Zacari at SF Masonic Auditorium
SF Masonic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Aug 21
SiR and Zacari at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
When do SiR 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 5. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is KARMA. The Live Nation presale password is RIFF, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow SiR on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out SiR's Zumic artist page.

1
329
artists
SiR
genres
R&B Singer-Songwriter Soul
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist SiR
SiR
Jul
29
SiR and Zacari
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart