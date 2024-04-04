SiR Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

R&B artist SiR announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Heavy. The opening act for all the new dates will be Zacari.

The new shows are planned in July and August at North American music venues coast to coast. SiR also has a festival performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

SiR All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do SiR 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 5. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is KARMA. The Live Nation presale password is RIFF, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow SiR on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

