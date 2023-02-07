View all results for 'alt'
Skinny Puppy Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Final Tour' shows across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 7, 2023

Industrial rock pioneers Skinny Puppy have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Final Tour.

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized venues across North America in April and May. The opening act for all the dates will be Lead Into Gold. Twenty-four new shows are scheduled at this time, and Skinny Puppy will also appear at Sick New World in Las Vegas.

When do Skinny Puppy 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 10. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. The Ticketmaster presale password is TMFINAL. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Skinny Puppy Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 21
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY

Skinny Puppy All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 6
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Apr 7
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Apr 8
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold at House of Blues - New Orleans
House of Blues - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Apr 10
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Apr 11
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Apr 13
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Apr 14
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Apr 15
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Apr 17
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Apr 18
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Apr 19
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Apr 23
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Apr 25
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold at Théâtre Corona
Théâtre Corona Montréal, QC, Canada
Apr 26
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 28
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
Apr 29
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
May 1
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold at The Fillmore Minneapolis
The Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
May 2
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold at Liberty Hall
Liberty Hall Lawrence, KS
May 3
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
May 4
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
May 6
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
May 8
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
May 9
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
May 13
Sick New World
Sick New World at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV

We recommend following Skinny Puppy on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Skinny Puppy's Zumic artist page.

Skinny Puppy
Industrial Industrial Electronic Industrial Metal Industrial Rock
Skinny Puppy
Apr
21
Skinny Puppy and Lead Into Gold
Irving Plaza New York, NY
