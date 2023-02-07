Skinny Puppy Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Industrial rock pioneers Skinny Puppy have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Final Tour.

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized venues across North America in April and May. The opening act for all the dates will be Lead Into Gold. Twenty-four new shows are scheduled at this time, and Skinny Puppy will also appear at Sick New World in Las Vegas.

When do Skinny Puppy 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 10. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. The Ticketmaster presale password is TMFINAL. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Skinny Puppy All Tour Dates and Tickets

