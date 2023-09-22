View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Sky Ferreira Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale Info

Touring this fall
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 22, 2023

Pop singer Sky Ferreira announced 2023 tour dates.

New shows are planned in November and December at mid-sized venues across the USA. While Sky did play a handful of shows this summer, she has not spent much time on the road in recent years.

When do Sky Ferreira 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 22. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sky Ferreira Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Dec 11
Sky Ferreira at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY

Sky Ferreira All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 25
Sky Ferreira at The Glass House
The Glass House Pomona, CA
Nov 26
Sky Ferreira at Pappy + Harriet's
Pappy + Harriet's Pioneertown, CA
Nov 27
Sky Ferreira at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Nov 29
Sky Ferreira at Trees
Trees Dallas, TX
Nov 30
Sky Ferreira at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Dec 2
Sky Ferreira at Republic NOLA
Republic NOLA New Orleans, LA
Dec 3
Sky Ferreira at Masquerade Music Park
Masquerade Music Park Atlanta, GA
Dec 4
Sky Ferreira at Eastside Bowl
Eastside Bowl Nashville, TN
Dec 6
Sky Ferreira at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
Dec 7
Sky Ferreira at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Dec 9
Sky Ferreira at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Dec 10
Sky Ferreira at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Dec 11
Sky Ferreira at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY

For the most up-to-date information, follow Sky Ferreira on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Last year, Sky released a song titled "Don't Forget." For more, check out Sky Ferreira's Zumic artist page.

1
178
artists
Sky Ferreira
genres
Indie Pop Indie Rock Pop Singer-Songwriter Synth Pop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Sky Ferreira
Sky Ferreira
Dec
11
Sky Ferreira
Webster Hall New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Boston Calling 2014 Gives Summer a Great Send-Off, Despite Storm Delay [Zumic Review + Photos]
September 11, 2014
Boston Calling 2014 Gives Summer a Great Send-Off, Despite Storm ...
News Alt Rock East Coast Rap Hip Hop Indie Pop Jazz Synth Pop Childish Gambino Future Islands Lake Street Dive Lorde Nas Neutral Milk Hotel San Fermin Sky Ferreira The 1975 The Hold Steady The National The Replacements The Roots The War on Drugs Twenty One Pilots Boston, MA CliffLight Gentlemen Hall S. Carey St. Nothing
2
1415
image for article "I Blame Myself" - Sky Ferreira [Vevo Official Music Video]
April 16, 2014
"I Blame Myself" - Sky Ferreira [Vevo Official Music Video]
Music Indie Pop Pop Synth Pop Sky Ferreira Los Angeles, CA New York, NY Official Music Video
2
1126
image for article "I Blame Myself" - Sky Ferreira on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 4.4.2014 [Hulu Video]
April 6, 2014
"I Blame Myself" - Sky Ferreira on The Tonight Show Starring Jimm...
Music Pop Sky Ferreira Live Performance (Video)
1
1101
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart