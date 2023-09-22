Sky Ferreira Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale Info

Pop singer Sky Ferreira announced 2023 tour dates.

New shows are planned in November and December at mid-sized venues across the USA. While Sky did play a handful of shows this summer, she has not spent much time on the road in recent years.

When do Sky Ferreira 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 22. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Last year, Sky released a song titled "Don't Forget." For more, check out Sky Ferreira's Zumic artist page.