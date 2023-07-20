View all results for 'alt'
SLANDER Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Chimera' tour in the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 20, 2023

SLANDER have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

Billed as Chimera, the newly scheduled shows are planned at North American venues coast to coast from late August into early December. The duo have a number of opening acts for each new concert so check the ticket link below for the exact lineup. Before the new dates, SLANDER have festival performances in Europe and Canada and a headlining Las Vegas show in August.

When do SLANDER 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 28. Presales for Artist begin July 26. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

SLANDER Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 8
SLANDER, ZOMBOY, Wavedash B2B Nitepunk, Saka, and Redline at Brooklyn Mirage
Brooklyn Mirage Brooklyn, NY

SLANDER All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 4
to
Aug 6
Veld Music Festival at Parc Downsview Park
Parc Downsview Park Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 11
SLANDER at Zouk Nightclub
Zouk Nightclub Las Vegas, NV
Aug 12
to
Aug 13
Moonrise Festival 2023 at Pimlico Race Course
Pimlico Race Course Baltimore, MD
Aug 25
SLANDER, Dabin, William Black B2B, Trivecta, Imanu, and Wavedash at Los Angeles Convention Center
Los Angeles Convention Center Los Angeles, CA
Aug 26
SLANDER, Dabin, William Black B2B, Trivecta, Imanu, and Wavedash at Los Angeles Convention Center
Los Angeles Convention Center Los Angeles, CA
Sep 8
SLANDER, DIMENSION, Imanu B2B Nitepunk, RIOT, and Redline at Tacoma Dome
Tacoma Dome Tacoma, WA
Sep 14
to
Sep 17
Imagine Festival 2023 at Kingston Downs
Kingston Downs Rome, GA
Sep 22
SLANDER, Space Laces, A Hundred Drums, and Redline at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Sep 23
SLANDER, Trivecta B2B Kill The Noise, Wavedash B2B Nitepunk, Saka, Redline at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Oct 19
SLANDER, William Black, WAVEDASH, Control Freak, and FrostTop at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 28
SLANDER, Trivecta, Wavedash, Synymata, and Redline at Heart Health Park
Heart Health Park Sacramento, CA
Nov 10
SLANDER, Kill The Noise, Trivecta, WAVEDASH, Saka, and Redline at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Nov 11
SLANDER, Jason Ross, Imanu, Saka, and Redline at The Great Saltair
The Great Saltair Magna, UT
Nov 24
SLANDER, Jason Ross, Wavedash, RIOT, and Redline at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Nov 25
SLANDER, Jason Ross, Wavedash, Synymata, and Redline at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Dec 1
SLANDER, William Black B2B Trivecta, Wavedash, RIOT, and Redline at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Dec 2
SLANDER, Space Laces, A Hundred Drums, Control Freak, and Redline at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN

For the most up-to-date information, follow SLANDER on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out SLANDER's Zumic artist page.

image for artist SLANDER
SLANDER
