SLANDER Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

SLANDER have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

Billed as Chimera, the newly scheduled shows are planned at North American venues coast to coast from late August into early December. The duo have a number of opening acts for each new concert so check the ticket link below for the exact lineup. Before the new dates, SLANDER have festival performances in Europe and Canada and a headlining Las Vegas show in August.

When do SLANDER 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 28. Presales for Artist begin July 26. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

SLANDER All Tour Dates and Tickets

