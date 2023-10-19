View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

World tour with Mammoth WVH
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 19, 2023

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators announced tour dates, billed as The River is Rising Rest of The World Tour '24.

The new concerts are set at large-scale venues across Latin America, South America, Asia, and Europe from late January into late April of 2024. The opening act for the new dates will be Mammoth WVH. Over 30 shows are planned ahead.

Earlier this year, Slash, Myles Kennedy, and The Conspirators released their fourth album together, appropriately titled 4. The group's first album, Apocalyptic Love, came out in 2012.

When do Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 20. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 23
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators and Mammoth WVH at Pepsi Center WTC
Pepsi Center WTC Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Jan 26
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators and Mammoth WVH at Chamorro City Hall
Chamorro City Hall Medellín, Antioquia, Colombia
Jan 29
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators and Mammoth WVH at ARENA HALL
ARENA HALL Russia
Jan 31
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators and Mammoth WVH at Espaço Unimed
Espaço Unimed São Paulo, SP, Brazil
Feb 1
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators and Mammoth WVH at Qualistage
Qualistage Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Feb 4
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators and Mammoth WVH at Pepsi on Stage
Pepsi on Stage Porto Alegre, RS, Brazil
Feb 7
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators and Mammoth WVH at Antel Arena
Antel Arena Uruguay
Feb 9
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators and Mammoth WVH at Buenos Aires Arena
Buenos Aires Arena Buenos Aires, CABA, Argentina
Feb 10
to
Feb 11
Cosquin Rock 2024 at Aeródromo Santa María de Punilla
Aeródromo Santa María de Punilla Córdoba, Córdoba Province, Argentina
Feb 13
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators and Mammoth WVH at Teatro Caupolican
Teatro Caupolican Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Mar 2
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators and Mammoth WVH at Namba Hatch
Namba Hatch Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu, Japan
Mar 4
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators and Mammoth WVH at Zepp DiverCity
Zepp DiverCity Kōtō-ku, Tōkyō-to, Japan
Mar 5
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators and Mammoth WVH at Zepp DiverCity
Zepp DiverCity Kōtō-ku, Tōkyō-to, Japan
Mar 28
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators and Mammoth WVH at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Mar 30
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators and Mammoth WVH at Resorts World Arena
Resorts World Arena Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 31
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators and Mammoth WVH at O2 City Hall Newcastle
O2 City Hall Newcastle Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Apr 2
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators and Mammoth WVH at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 3
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators and Mammoth WVH at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 5
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators and Mammoth WVH at OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena Wembley)
OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena Wembley) London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 8
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators and Mammoth WVH at Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Mitsubishi Electric Halle Düsseldorf, Germany
Apr 9
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators and Mammoth WVH at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Apr 11
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators and Mammoth WVH at Sporthalle Hamburg
Sporthalle Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Apr 12
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators and Mammoth WVH at KB Hallen (DK)
KB Hallen (DK) Frederiksberg, Denmark
Apr 15
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators and Mammoth WVH at Verti Music Hall
Verti Music Hall Berlin, Germany
Apr 16
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators and Mammoth WVH at Hala Spodek
Hala Spodek Katowice, śląskie, Poland
Apr 18
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators and Mammoth WVH at DRFG Arena
DRFG Arena Brno-střed-Staré Brno, Jihomoravský kraj, Czechia
Apr 19
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators and Mammoth WVH at MVM Dome
MVM Dome Budapest, Hungary
Apr 22
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators and Mammoth WVH at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Apr 23
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators and Mammoth WVH at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
Apr 25
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators and Mammoth WVH at Zenith, Die Kulturhalle
Zenith, Die Kulturhalle München, Germany
Apr 26
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators and Mammoth WVH at Rockhal
Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Apr 29
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators and Mammoth WVH at Zénith de Paris
Zénith de Paris Paris, France

For the most up-to-date information, follow Slash or Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators' Zumic artist page.

1
231
artists
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators
genres
Hard Rock Heavy metal Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart