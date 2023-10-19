Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators announced tour dates, billed as The River is Rising Rest of The World Tour '24.

The new concerts are set at large-scale venues across Latin America, South America, Asia, and Europe from late January into late April of 2024. The opening act for the new dates will be Mammoth WVH. Over 30 shows are planned ahead.

Earlier this year, Slash, Myles Kennedy, and The Conspirators released their fourth album together, appropriately titled 4. The group's first album, Apocalyptic Love, came out in 2012.

When do Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 20. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

