Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators announced tour dates, billed as The River is Rising Rest of The World Tour '24.
The new concerts are set at large-scale venues across Latin America, South America, Asia, and Europe from late January into late April of 2024. The opening act for the new dates will be Mammoth WVH. Over 30 shows are planned ahead.
Earlier this year, Slash, Myles Kennedy, and The Conspirators released their fourth album together, appropriately titled 4. The group's first album, Apocalyptic Love, came out in 2012.
When do Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as October 20. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jan 23
Pepsi Center WTC
Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Jan 26
Chamorro City Hall
Medellín, Antioquia, Colombia
Jan 31
Espaço Unimed
São Paulo, SP, Brazil
Feb 1
Qualistage
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Feb 4
Pepsi on Stage
Porto Alegre, RS, Brazil
Feb 9
Buenos Aires Arena
Buenos Aires, CABA, Argentina
Feb 10
to
Feb 11
Aeródromo Santa María de Punilla
Córdoba, Córdoba Province, Argentina
Feb 13
Teatro Caupolican
Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Mar 2
Namba Hatch
Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu, Japan
Mar 4
Zepp DiverCity
Kōtō-ku, Tōkyō-to, Japan
Mar 5
Zepp DiverCity
Kōtō-ku, Tōkyō-to, Japan
Mar 28
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Mar 30
Resorts World Arena
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 31
O2 City Hall Newcastle
Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Apr 2
AO Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 3
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 5
OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena Wembley)
London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 8
Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Düsseldorf, Germany
Apr 9
Ziggo Dome
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Apr 11
Sporthalle Hamburg
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Apr 12
KB Hallen (DK)
Frederiksberg, Denmark
Apr 15
Verti Music Hall
Berlin, Germany
Apr 16
Hala Spodek
Katowice, śląskie, Poland
Apr 18
DRFG Arena
Brno-střed-Staré Brno, Jihomoravský kraj, Czechia
Apr 19
MVM Dome
Budapest, Hungary
Apr 22
Mediolanum Forum
Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Apr 23
Hallenstadion
Zurich, Switzerland
Apr 25
Zenith, Die Kulturhalle
München, Germany
Apr 26
Rockhal
Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Apr 29
Zénith de Paris
Paris, France
For the most up-to-date information, follow Slash or Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators' Zumic artist page.