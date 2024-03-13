View all results for 'alt'
Slash Sets S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Fest 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Lineups feature Warren Haynes, Keb' Mo', Larkin Poe, "Kingfish" Ingram, Samantha Fish, and more
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 13, 2024

Guitarist Slash is going to have a very busy summer on the road and bring some very talented friends with him. This week, the rock legend announced his first-ever traveling S.E.R.P.E.N.T. music festival concerts, with 27 dates scheduled during July and August of 2024. The name is an anagram of Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Peace, Equality NTolerance.

Joining Slash as the opening bands will be an all-star lineup that varies from show to show. The list of acts this year includes Warren Haynes, Keb' Mo', Larkin Poe, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Samantha Fish, ZZ Ward, Robert Randolph, Eric Gales, and Jackie Venson.

The festival emphasizes the blues, and Slash will be performing with his blues band, featuring bassist Johnny Griparic, keyboardist Teddy "ZigZag" Andreadis, drummer Michael Jerome, and singer/guitarist Tash Neal. See the full lineup for each concert through the links below.

When do S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 15. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify Citi cardmember, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is SERPENTFEST24. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 4
S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY

S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 5
S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Jul 6
S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival at Northern Quest Casino
Northern Quest Casino Airway Heights, WA
Jul 8
S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival at Marymoor Live
Marymoor Live Redmond, WA
Jul 10
S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Jul 12
S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln, CA
Jul 13
S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jul 14
S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival at AVA Amphitheater
AVA Amphitheater Tucson, AZ
Jul 17
S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Jul 19
S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival at The Astro
The Astro La Vista, Nebraska
Jul 21
S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival at The Mill - Terre Haute
The Mill - Terre Haute Terre Haute, IN
Jul 22
S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival at PNC Pavilion at the Riverbend
PNC Pavilion at the Riverbend Cincinnati, OH
Jul 24
S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival at Interlochen Center for the Arts
Interlochen Center for the Arts Interlochen, MI
Jul 25
S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival at The Rose Music Center at the Heights
The Rose Music Center at the Heights Huber Heights, OH
Jul 27
S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival at The Colosseum At Caesars Windsor
The Colosseum At Caesars Windsor Windsor, ON, Canada
Jul 28
S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 30
S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival at Artpark Amphitheatre
Artpark Amphitheatre Lewiston, NY
Aug 1
S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Aug 5
S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival at Wind Creek Steel Stage
Wind Creek Steel Stage Bethlehem, PA
Aug 7
S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival at Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park
Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park Cary, NC
Aug 8
S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
Aug 10
S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival at The Sound at Coachman Park
The Sound at Coachman Park Clearwater, FL
Aug 11
S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Aug 13
S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival at The Orion Amphitheater
The Orion Amphitheater Huntsville, AL
Aug 14
S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
Aug 16
S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival at The Momentary
The Momentary Bentonville, AR
Aug 17
S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie Grand Prairie, TX

For the most up-to-date information, follow Slash on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Slash plans to release a new album on May 17 titled Orgy of the Damned. Watch the music video for "Killing Floor" featuring AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Steven Tyler, and Tash Neal.

For more on Slash, check out his Zumic artist page.

