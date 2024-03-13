Slash Sets S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Fest 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Guitarist Slash is going to have a very busy summer on the road and bring some very talented friends with him. This week, the rock legend announced his first-ever traveling S.E.R.P.E.N.T. music festival concerts, with 27 dates scheduled during July and August of 2024. The name is an anagram of S olidarity, E ngagement, R estore, P eace, E quality N ’ T olerance.

Joining Slash as the opening bands will be an all-star lineup that varies from show to show. The list of acts this year includes Warren Haynes, Keb' Mo', Larkin Poe, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Samantha Fish, ZZ Ward, Robert Randolph, Eric Gales, and Jackie Venson.

The festival emphasizes the blues, and Slash will be performing with his blues band, featuring bassist Johnny Griparic, keyboardist Teddy "ZigZag" Andreadis, drummer Michael Jerome, and singer/guitarist Tash Neal. See the full lineup for each concert through the links below.

When do S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 15. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify Citi cardmember, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is SERPENTFEST24. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival All Tour Dates and Tickets

Slash plans to release a new album on May 17 titled Orgy of the Damned. Watch the music video for "Killing Floor" featuring AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Steven Tyler, and Tash Neal.

