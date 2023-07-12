View all results for 'alt'
Slaughter Beach, Dog Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

35+ concerts, new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 12, 2023

Indie rockers Slaughter Beach, Dog have added 2023 and 2024 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in November and January. The opening act on select dates will be Bonny Doon or Sun June. Slaughter Beach, Dog have two concerts this month in Vermont and Rhode Island before embarking on a short UK tour in September and October.

Slaughter Beach, Dog plan to release a new album on September 22 titled Crying, Laughing, Waving, Smiling. Listen to the new song, "Float Away."

When do Slaughter Beach, Dog 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 14. Presales are currently underway for Spotify, Citi cardmember, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi cardmember presale you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Slaughter Beach, Dog Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 17
Slaughter Beach, Dog and Bonny Doon at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY

Slaughter Beach, Dog All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 27
Slaughter Beach, Dog and Golden Apples at The Stone Church
The Stone Church Brattleboro, VT
Jul 28
to
Jul 30
Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams State Park
Fort Adams State Park Newport, RI
Sep 27
Slaughter Beach, Dog at Manchester Academy 2
Manchester Academy 2 Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Sep 28
Slaughter Beach, Dog at Leeds Irish Centre
Leeds Irish Centre West Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Sep 29
Slaughter Beach, Dog at Concorde 2
Concorde 2 Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Sep 30
Slaughter Beach, Dog at Electric Brixton
Electric Brixton London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 1
Slaughter Beach, Dog at SWX
SWX Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Nov 1
Slaughter Beach, Dog at Buskirk Chumley Theater
Buskirk Chumley Theater Bloomington, IN
Nov 2
Slaughter Beach, Dog and Bonny Doon at The Bluestone
The Bluestone Columbus, OH
Nov 3
Slaughter Beach, Dog and Bonny Doon at The Axis Club Theatre
The Axis Club Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 4
Slaughter Beach, Dog and Bonny Doon at St. Andrew's Hall
St. Andrew's Hall Detroit, MI
Nov 5
Slaughter Beach, Dog at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Nov 6
Slaughter Beach, Dog at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Nov 8
Slaughter Beach, Dog and Bonny Doon at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Nov 9
Slaughter Beach, Dog and Bonny Doon at The Granada
The Granada Lawrence, KS
Nov 10
Slaughter Beach, Dog and Bonny Doon at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
Nov 11
Slaughter Beach, Dog and Bonny Doon at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
Nov 12
Slaughter Beach, Dog and Bonny Doon at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Nov 14
Slaughter Beach, Dog and Bonny Doon at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Nov 15
Slaughter Beach, Dog and Bonny Doon at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Nov 16
Slaughter Beach, Dog and Bonny Doon at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Nov 17
Slaughter Beach, Dog and Bonny Doon at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Nov 18
Slaughter Beach, Dog and Bonny Doon at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Jan 4
Slaughter Beach, Dog at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Jan 5
Slaughter Beach, Dog and Sun June at Paper Tiger
Paper Tiger San Antonio, TX
Jan 6
Slaughter Beach, Dog and Sun June at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Jan 9
Slaughter Beach, Dog and Sun June at Meow Wolf
Meow Wolf Santa Fe, NM
Jan 10
Slaughter Beach, Dog and Sun June at 191 Toole
191 Toole Tucson, AZ
Jan 11
Slaughter Beach, Dog and Sun June at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Jan 12
Slaughter Beach, Dog and Sun June at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Jan 13
Slaughter Beach, Dog and Sun June at The Theatre at Ace Hotel
The Theatre at Ace Hotel Los Angeles, CA
Jan 14
Slaughter Beach, Dog and Sun June at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Jan 16
Slaughter Beach, Dog and Sun June at The Catalyst
The Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA
Jan 17
Slaughter Beach, Dog at Crest Theatre
Crest Theatre Sacramento, CA
Jan 20
Slaughter Beach, Dog and Sun June at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Jan 21
Slaughter Beach, Dog and Sun June at Rickshaw Theatre
Rickshaw Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada

For the most up-to-date information, follow Slaughter Beach, Dog on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Slaughter Beach, Dog's Zumic artist page.

