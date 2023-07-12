Slaughter Beach, Dog Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Indie rockers Slaughter Beach, Dog have added 2023 and 2024 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in November and January. The opening act on select dates will be Bonny Doon or Sun June. Slaughter Beach, Dog have two concerts this month in Vermont and Rhode Island before embarking on a short UK tour in September and October.

Slaughter Beach, Dog plan to release a new album on September 22 titled Crying, Laughing, Waving, Smiling. Listen to the new song, "Float Away."

When do Slaughter Beach, Dog 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 14. Presales are currently underway for Spotify, Citi cardmember, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi cardmember presale you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Slaughter Beach, Dog All Tour Dates and Tickets

