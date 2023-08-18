Slayyyter Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Pop artist Slayyyter announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Club Valentine, the newly planned shows are set in October and November at mid-sized venues across North America. The opening acts on select dates will be BAYLI, Miss Madeline, and / or Lolo Zouaï. Slayyyter will also be performing at the Life is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas.

In related news, Slayyyter will release her next new album, titled Starfucker, on September 22. Watch the music video for the new song "Erotic Electronic."

When do Slayyyter 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 25. Presales for Artist begin August 22. Spotify, Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

