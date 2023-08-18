View all results for 'alt'
Slayyyter Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Club Valentine' tour this fall; new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 18, 2023

Pop artist Slayyyter announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Club Valentine, the newly planned shows are set in October and November at mid-sized venues across North America. The opening acts on select dates will be BAYLI, Miss Madeline, and / or Lolo Zouaï. Slayyyter will also be performing at the Life is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas.

In related news, Slayyyter will release her next new album, titled Starfucker, on September 22. Watch the music video for the new song "Erotic Electronic."

When do Slayyyter 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 25. Presales for Artist begin August 22. Spotify, Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Slayyyter Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Slayyyter All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 22
to
Sep 24
Life is Beautiful at Downtown Las Vegas
Downtown Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Oct 25
Slayyyter and Miss Madeline at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Oct 26
Slayyyter, BAYLI, and Miss Madeline at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Oct 27
Slayyyter and BAYLI at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Oct 28
Slayyyter and BAYLI at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Oct 31
Slayyyter and BAYLI at The Opera House
The Opera House Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 2
Slayyyter and BAYLI at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Nov 3
Slayyyter and BAYLI at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Nov 4
Slayyyter and BAYLI at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Nov 6
Slayyyter and BAYLI at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Nov 7
Slayyyter and BAYLI at Soundwell
Soundwell Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 10
Slayyyter and BAYLI at The Regency Ballroom
The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Nov 11
Slayyyter, Lolo Zouaï, BAYLI, and Miss Madeline at The Novo By Microsoft
The Novo By Microsoft Los Angeles, CA
Nov 12
Slayyyter and BAYLI at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Slayyyter on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Slayyyter's Zumic artist page.

1
163
Slayyyter
Electropop Pop Singer-Songwriter
Slayyyter
Oct
26
Slayyyter, BAYLI, and Miss Madeline
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
