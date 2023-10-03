View all results for 'alt'
Sleater-Kinney Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Big American tour and new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 3, 2023

Veteran rockers Sleater-Kinney announced 2024 tour dates, to follow the release of their upcoming album, Little Rope.

The new concerts are planned at mid-sized venues across North America from late February into early April. Opening bands are expected to be announced later. Before the 2024 tour, Sleater-Kinney have a couple shows to round out 2023 including a November headlining show in London and a festival performance in Mexico.

When do Sleater-Kinney 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 6. Presales for Citi / American Express cardholders and Artist begin October 4. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is LITTLEROPE. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sleater-Kinney Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sleater-Kinney All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 10
Sleater-Kinney at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 17
to
Nov 19
Corona Capital at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Iztacalco, CDMX, Mexico
Feb 28
Sleater-Kinney at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Feb 29
Sleater-Kinney at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Mar 1
Sleater-Kinney at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Mar 2
Sleater-Kinney at The Historic El Rey Theater
The Historic El Rey Theater Albuquerque, NM
Mar 4
Sleater-Kinney at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
Mar 5
Sleater-Kinney at The Studio at the Factory
The Studio at the Factory Dallas, TX
Mar 6
Sleater-Kinney at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Mar 8
Sleater-Kinney at Joy Theater
Joy Theater New Orleans, LA
Mar 9
Sleater-Kinney at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Mar 11
Sleater-Kinney at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Mar 12
Sleater-Kinney at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Mar 16
Sleater-Kinney at Racket Club NYC
Racket Club NYC New York
Mar 17
Sleater-Kinney at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Mar 18
Sleater-Kinney at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Mar 20
Sleater-Kinney at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Mar 21
Sleater-Kinney at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Mar 22
Sleater-Kinney at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Mar 23
Sleater-Kinney at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Mar 25
Sleater-Kinney at The Truman
The Truman Kansas City, MO
Mar 26
Sleater-Kinney at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Mar 28
Sleater-Kinney at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Mar 29
Sleater-Kinney at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
Mar 30
Sleater-Kinney at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Mar 31
Sleater-Kinney at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Apr 2
Sleater-Kinney at The Showbox - SoDo
The Showbox - SoDo Seattle, WA
Apr 3
Sleater-Kinney at The Showbox - SoDo
The Showbox - SoDo Seattle, WA
Apr 4
Sleater-Kinney at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Apr 5
Sleater-Kinney at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR

For the most up-to-date information, follow Sleater-Kinney on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Little Rope is scheduled for release on January 19, 2024. Listen to the new song "Hell." For more, check out the Sleater-Kinney Zumic artist page.

artists
Sleater-Kinney
genres
Alt Rock Indie Rock Rock
