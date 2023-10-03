Sleater-Kinney Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Veteran rockers Sleater-Kinney announced 2024 tour dates, to follow the release of their upcoming album, Little Rope.

The new concerts are planned at mid-sized venues across North America from late February into early April. Opening bands are expected to be announced later. Before the 2024 tour, Sleater-Kinney have a couple shows to round out 2023 including a November headlining show in London and a festival performance in Mexico.

When do Sleater-Kinney 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 6. Presales for Citi / American Express cardholders and Artist begin October 4. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is LITTLEROPE. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sleater-Kinney All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Sleater-Kinney on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Little Rope is scheduled for release on January 19, 2024. Listen to the new song "Hell." For more, check out the Sleater-Kinney Zumic artist page.