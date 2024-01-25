View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Sleep Token Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rocking Australia, the USA, and Canada
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 25, 2024

Sleep Token added 2024 tour dates to their schedule. The opening act for the new shows will be Empire State Bastard — a relatively new group featuring Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil, Mike Vennart, Dave Lombardo, and Naomi Macleod.

Billed as Teeth Of God, new concerts are planned in April and May at major venues across North America. Specifically, 18 shows are happening in the USA and three in Canada. Before then, the mysterious British rockers have seven concerts in Australia with Bring Me The Horizon.

Sleep Token Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 22
Sleep Token and Empire State Bastard at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Sleep Token All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 10
Sleep Token and Bring Me the Horizon at John Cain Arena
John Cain Arena Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Apr 12
Sleep Token and Bring Me the Horizon at Qudos Bank Arena
Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
Apr 14
Sleep Token and Bring Me the Horizon at Qudos Bank Arena
Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
Apr 17
Sleep Token and Bring Me the Horizon at Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Apr 18
Sleep Token and Bring Me the Horizon at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Apr 20
Sleep Token and Bring Me the Horizon at Riverstage
Riverstage Brisbane City, QLD, Australia
Apr 21
Sleep Token and Bring Me the Horizon at Riverstage
Riverstage Brisbane City, QLD, Australia
Apr 27
Sick New World at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Apr 30
Sleep Token and Empire State Bastard at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
May 1
Sleep Token and Empire State Bastard at Revel
Revel Albuquerque, NM
May 3
Sleep Token and Empire State Bastard at HEB Center at Cedar Park
HEB Center at Cedar Park Cedar Park, TX
May 4
Sleep Token and Empire State Bastard at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
May 6
Sleep Token and Empire State Bastard at Yuengling Center
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
May 7
Sleep Token and Empire State Bastard at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
May 8
Sleep Token and Empire State Bastard at ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, NC
May 10
Sleep Token and Empire State Bastard at The Factory - Chesterfield
The Factory - Chesterfield Chesterfield, MO
May 12
Sleep Token and Empire State Bastard at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
May 14
Sleep Token and Empire State Bastard at Vibrant Music Hall
Vibrant Music Hall Waukee, IA
May 15
Sleep Token and Empire State Bastard at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
May 16
Sleep Token and Empire State Bastard at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
May 16
to
May 19
Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival at Historic Crew Stadium
Historic Crew Stadium Columbus, OH
May 19
Sleep Token and Empire State Bastard at Petersen Events Center
Petersen Events Center Pittsburgh, PA
May 20
Sleep Token and Empire State Bastard at The Met Philadelphia
The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
May 22
Sleep Token and Empire State Bastard at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
May 24
Sleep Token and Empire State Bastard at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
May 25
Sleep Token and Empire State Bastard at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
May 27
Sleep Token and Empire State Bastard at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
May 28
Sleep Token and Empire State Bastard at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
When do Sleep Token 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Sleep Token on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Sleep Token's Zumic artist page.

1
653
artists
Sleep Token
genres
Alt Metal Indie Pop Metal Prog Metal
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Sleep Token
Sleep Token
May
22
Sleep Token and Empire State Bastard
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart