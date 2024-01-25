Sleep Token Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Sleep Token added 2024 tour dates to their schedule. The opening act for the new shows will be Empire State Bastard — a relatively new group featuring Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil, Mike Vennart, Dave Lombardo, and Naomi Macleod.

Billed as Teeth Of God, new concerts are planned in April and May at major venues across North America. Specifically, 18 shows are happening in the USA and three in Canada. Before then, the mysterious British rockers have seven concerts in Australia with Bring Me The Horizon.

Sleep Token All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Sleep Token 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Sleep Token on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

