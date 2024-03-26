View all results for 'alt'
Sleeping With Sirens Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

North American tour and festivals
Published March 26, 2024

This week, Sleeping With Sirens announced 2024 tour dates with opening band Holding Absence.

Billed in conjunction with their 2011 album, Let’s Cheers To This, new dates are planned at mid-sized venues across North America in September and October. According to Sleeping With Sirens' social media, the band will play the album in full every concert of the tour. Sleeping With Sirens also have festival performances at Inkcarceration, Louder Than Life, Aftershock, and When We Were Young.

When do Sleeping With Sirens 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 29. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and Ticketmaster. Spotify and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is CHEERS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sleeping With Sirens All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 4
to
Jul 6
Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Jul 19
to
Jul 21
Inkcarceration at Ohio State Reformatory
Ohio State Reformatory Mansfield, OH
Sep 21
Sleeping With Sirens and Holding Absence at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Minneapolis, MN
Sep 24
Sleeping With Sirens and Holding Absence at Pop's Nightclub & Concert Venue
Pop's Nightclub & Concert Venue Sauget, IL
Sep 25
Sleeping With Sirens and Holding Absence at Piere's
Piere's Fort Wayne, IN
Sep 26
to
Sep 29
Louder Than Life Festival at Freedom Hall At Kentucky State Fair
Freedom Hall At Kentucky State Fair Louisville, KY
Sep 27
Sleeping With Sirens and Holding Absence at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Sep 30
Sleeping With Sirens and Holding Absence at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Oct 1
Sleeping With Sirens and Holding Absence at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Oct 2
Sleeping With Sirens and Holding Absence at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Oct 4
Sleeping With Sirens and Holding Absence at House of Blues - New Orleans
House of Blues - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Oct 5
Sleeping With Sirens and Holding Absence at Vibes Event Center
Vibes Event Center San Antonio, TX
Oct 6
Sleeping With Sirens and Holding Absence at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Oct 8
Sleeping With Sirens and Holding Absence at Diamond Ballroom
Diamond Ballroom Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 9
Sleeping With Sirens and Holding Absence at The Historic El Rey Theater
The Historic El Rey Theater Albuquerque, NM
Oct 10
to
Oct 13
Aftershock Festival at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA
Oct 11
Sleeping With Sirens and Holding Absence at Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno
Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno Reno, NV
Oct 14
Sleeping With Sirens and Holding Absence at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 16
Sleeping With Sirens and Holding Absence at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Oct 17
Sleeping With Sirens and Holding Absence at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Oct 19
to
Oct 20
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV

For the most up-to-date information, follow Sleeping With Sirens on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Sleeping With Sirens Zumic artist page.

