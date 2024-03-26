Sleeping With Sirens Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Sleeping With Sirens announced 2024 tour dates with opening band Holding Absence.

Billed in conjunction with their 2011 album, Let’s Cheers To This, new dates are planned at mid-sized venues across North America in September and October. According to Sleeping With Sirens' social media, the band will play the album in full every concert of the tour. Sleeping With Sirens also have festival performances at Inkcarceration, Louder Than Life, Aftershock, and When We Were Young.

When do Sleeping With Sirens 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 29. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and Ticketmaster. Spotify and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is CHEERS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sleeping With Sirens All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Sleeping With Sirens on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

