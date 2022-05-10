Sleeping With Sirens Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

After a limited touring schedule during the pandemic, Florida hard rockers Sleeping With Sirens have announced their first run of 2022 dates.

Something we can all relate to, this is the CTRL+ALT+DEL Tour. Opening bands will be Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi. The newly planned concerts are set in July and August at mid-size venues across America. Previously, Sleeping With Sirens shared they will be included on a handful of festival slots in Ohio, Virginia, and Las Vegas.

When do Sleeping With Sirens 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 13. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages. Citi cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Sleeping With Sirens on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

