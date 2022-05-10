View all results for 'alt'
Sleeping With Sirens Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'CTRL+ALT+DEL Tour' with Don Broco, Point North, Garzi
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 10, 2022

After a limited touring schedule during the pandemic, Florida hard rockers Sleeping With Sirens have announced their first run of 2022 dates.

Something we can all relate to, this is the CTRL+ALT+DEL Tour. Opening bands will be Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi. The newly planned concerts are set in July and August at mid-size venues across America. Previously, Sleeping With Sirens shared they will be included on a handful of festival slots in Ohio, Virginia, and Las Vegas.

When do Sleeping With Sirens 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 13. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages. Citi cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can try using the passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Sleeping With Sirens Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 21
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi at Palladium Times Square
Palladium Times Square New York, NY

Sleeping With Sirens All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 14
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Jul 15
to
Jul 17
Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival
Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival at Ohio State Reformatory
Ohio State Reformatory Mansfield, OH
Jul 16
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi at Piere's
Piere's Fort Wayne, IN
Jul 17
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi at The Crofoot
The Crofoot Pontiac, MI
Jul 19
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Jul 20
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi at Palladium
Palladium Worcester, MA
Jul 21
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi at Palladium Times Square
Palladium Times Square New York, NY
Jul 23
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi at Hammerjacks
Hammerjacks Baltimore, MD
Jul 25
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Jul 26
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Jul 27
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi at House of Blues Orlando
House of Blues Orlando Orlando, FL
Jul 29
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi at Warehouse Live
Warehouse Live Houston, TX
Jul 30
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Jul 31
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi at Vibes Event Center
Vibes Event Center San Antonio, TX
Aug 2
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Aug 4
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi at 1720 LA
1720 LA Los Angeles, CA
Aug 5
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Aug 6
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Aug 7
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Aug 9
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Aug 10
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Aug 12
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 13
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Aug 14
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi
Sleeping With Sirens, Don Broco, Point North, and Garzi at The Truman
The Truman Kansas City, MO
Sep 8
to
Sep 11
Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Virginia International Raceway
Virginia International Raceway Alton, VA
Oct 22
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Oct 23
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Oct 29
When We Were Young
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV

We recommend following Sleeping With Sirens on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Sleeping With Sirens Zumic artist page.

