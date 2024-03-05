View all results for 'alt'
Slightly Stoopid & Dirty Heads Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Co-headlining tour across the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 5, 2024

Slightly Stoopid & Dirty Heads announced 2024 tour dates, billed as Slightly Dirty Summer Tour 2024.

The new co-headlining shows are planned in July and August at outdoor venues across North America. The opening acst for the shows will be Common Kings and The Elovaters. In the coming months, the bands also have previously announced festival performances.

When do Slightly Stoopid & Dirty Heads 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 8. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is OCEANBEACH. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Slightly Stoopid All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 14
to
Mar 17
Reggae Rise Up at Vinoy Park
Vinoy Park Saint Petersburg, FL
Apr 20
to
Apr 21
SweetWater 420 Fest at Pullman Yard - Building One
Pullman Yard - Building One Atlanta, GA
Apr 27
Slightly Stoopid and Fortunate Youth at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln, CA
Jun 29
Light at Night Festival at Matanuska Brewing Company - Eagle River
Matanuska Brewing Company - Eagle River Anchorage, AK
Jul 11
Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, Common Kings, and The Elovaters at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Jul 12
Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, Common Kings, and The Elovaters at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 13
Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, Common Kings, and The Elovaters at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME
Jul 14
Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, Common Kings, and The Elovaters at BankNH Pavilion
BankNH Pavilion Gilford, NH
Jul 18
Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, Common Kings, and The Elovaters at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jul 19
Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, Common Kings, and The Elovaters at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jul 20
Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, Common Kings, and The Elovaters at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul 21
Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, Common Kings, and The Elovaters at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Jul 25
Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, Common Kings, and The Elovaters at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Jul 26
Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, Common Kings, and The Elovaters at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Jul 27
Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, Common Kings, and The Elovaters at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington, NC
Jul 28
Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, Common Kings, and The Elovaters at Credit One Stadium
Credit One Stadium Charleston, SC
Aug 1
Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, Common Kings, and The Elovaters at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Aug 2
Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, Common Kings, and The Elovaters at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka) West Palm Beach, FL
Aug 4
Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, Common Kings, and The Elovaters at The Sound Amphitheater
The Sound Amphitheater Gautier, MS
Aug 15
Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, Common Kings, and The Elovaters at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Aug 16
Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, Common Kings, and The Elovaters at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Aug 17
Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, Common Kings, and The Elovaters at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Aug 18
Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, Common Kings, and The Elovaters at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Aug 22
Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, Common Kings, and The Elovaters at Redding Civic Auditorium
Redding Civic Auditorium Redding, CA
Aug 23
Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, Common Kings, and The Elovaters at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Aug 24
Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, Common Kings, and The Elovaters at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Aug 25
Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, Common Kings, and The Elovaters at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Phoenix, AZ

For the most up-to-date information, follow Slightly Stoopid & Dirty Heads on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Slightly Stoopid & Dirty Heads Zumic artist pages.

