Slightly Stoopid & Dirty Heads Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Slightly Stoopid & Dirty Heads announced 2024 tour dates, billed as Slightly Dirty Summer Tour 2024.

The new co-headlining shows are planned in July and August at outdoor venues across North America. The opening acst for the shows will be Common Kings and The Elovaters. In the coming months, the bands also have previously announced festival performances.

When do Slightly Stoopid & Dirty Heads 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 8. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is OCEANBEACH. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Slightly Stoopid All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Slightly Stoopid & Dirty Heads on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Slightly Stoopid & Dirty Heads Zumic artist pages.