Slightly Stoopid Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Slightly Stoopid has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Summertime 2023.

The new shows are scheduled at large-scale venues across North America from June and roll into September. Joining the bill as the opening acts will be Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and / or The Movement on select dates. More concerts are expected to be added, so check back here when that information becomes available.

When do Slightly Stoopid 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 10. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Slightly Stoopid presale password is WISEMAN. The Atmosphere presale password is OKAY. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

