View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Slightly Stoopid Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Summertime 2023' tour with Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, The Movement
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 7, 2023

Slightly Stoopid has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Summertime 2023.

The new shows are scheduled at large-scale venues across North America from June and roll into September. Joining the bill as the opening acts will be Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and / or The Movement on select dates. More concerts are expected to be added, so check back here when that information becomes available.

When do Slightly Stoopid 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 10. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Slightly Stoopid presale password is WISEMAN. The Atmosphere presale password is OKAY. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Slightly Stoopid Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 17
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 26
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY

Slightly Stoopid All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 6
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Jul 7
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Jul 8
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Jul 9
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Jul 14
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Jul 15
Slightly Stoopid, Iya Terra, Atmosphere, and The Movement
Slightly Stoopid, Iya Terra, Atmosphere, and The Movement at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Jul 16
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at Petco Park
Petco Park San Diego, CA
Jul 21
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Jul 22
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Jul 23
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Jul 27
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at Somerset Amphitheater
Somerset Amphitheater Somerset, WI
Jul 28
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Jul 29
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Jul 30
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at TCU AMPHITHEATRE AT WHITE RIVER STATE PARK
TCU AMPHITHEATRE AT WHITE RIVER STATE PARK Indianapolis, IN
Aug 3
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
Aug 4
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Aug 5
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Aug 6
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington, NC
Aug 17
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 18
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Aug 19
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at Forbes Avenue and Market Square
Forbes Avenue and Market Square Pittsburgh, PA
Aug 20
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Aug 24
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Aug 25
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Aug 26
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Sep 1
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at Daily's Place - Jacksonville
Daily's Place - Jacksonville Jacksonville, FL
Sep 3
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL

We recommend following Slightly Stoopid on social media and signing up for their email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Slightly Stoopid's Zumic artist page.

1
334
artists
Slightly Stoopid
genres
Dub Reggae Psychedelic Rock Reggae Reggae Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Slightly Stoopid
Slightly Stoopid
Aug
17
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug
26
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Slightly Stoopid Plot 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 28, 2019
Slightly Stoopid Plot 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-S...
Tickets Psychedelic Rock Reggae Rock Hirie Matisyahu Slightly Stoopid tribal seeds
1
1358
image for article Jambase Announces Its Inaugural Festival
March 12, 2013
Jambase Announces Its Inaugural Festival
News Blues Rock Jamband Psychedelic Rock Reggae Rock ALO - Animal Liberation Orchestra Galactic Lettuce Railroad Earth Robert Plant Robert Randolph & The Family Band Slightly Stoopid
1
929
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart