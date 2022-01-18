View all results for 'alt'
Slipknot Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Knotfest Roadshow' with In This Moment, Cypress Hill, Jinjer, Ho99o9
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 18, 2022

Slipknot have announced new 2022 Knotfest Roadshow tour dates for North America.

Beginning in March and extending into June, the grotesque rockers will perform at 40 large-scale venues with an impressive lineup of opening acts on select dates: In This Moment and Jinjer will open the first leg of the tour, followed by Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 opening the second leg of the tour. Check the full info for each concert on the event and ticket links below. Additionally, Slipknot will bring their heavy sound to European cities and a few festivals beginning in July.

When do Slipknot 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 21. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

Slipknot Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 20
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9 at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY

Slipknot All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 16
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, In This Moment, and Jinjer
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, In This Moment, and Jinjer at Fargodome
Fargodome Fargo, ND
Mar 18
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, In This Moment, and Jinjer
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, In This Moment, and Jinjer at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Mar 19
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, In This Moment, and Jinjer
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, In This Moment, and Jinjer at INTRUST Bank Arena
INTRUST Bank Arena Wichita, KS
Mar 22
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, In This Moment, and Jinjer
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, In This Moment, and Jinjer at Fedex Forum
Fedex Forum Memphis, TN
Mar 23
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, In This Moment, and Jinjer
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, In This Moment, and Jinjer at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Mar 25
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, In This Moment, and Jinjer
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, In This Moment, and Jinjer at Simmons Bank Arena
Simmons Bank Arena North Little Rock, AR
Mar 26
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, In This Moment, and Jinjer
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, In This Moment, and Jinjer at Choctaw Casino & Resort
Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant, OK
Mar 29
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, In This Moment, and Jinjer
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, In This Moment, and Jinjer at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham, AL
Mar 30
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, In This Moment, and Jinjer
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, In This Moment, and Jinjer at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
Apr 1
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, In This Moment, and Jinjer
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, In This Moment, and Jinjer at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Apr 2
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, In This Moment, and Jinjer
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, In This Moment, and Jinjer at Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center) Reading, PA
Apr 4
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, In This Moment, and Jinjer
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, In This Moment, and Jinjer at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Apr 6
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, In This Moment, and Jinjer
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, In This Moment, and Jinjer at Resch Center
Resch Center Green Bay, WI
Apr 7
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, In This Moment, and Jinjer
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, In This Moment, and Jinjer at Peoria Civic Center
Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL
Apr 9
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, In This Moment, and Jinjer
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, In This Moment, and Jinjer at Target Center
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Apr 11
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, In This Moment, and Jinjer
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, In This Moment, and Jinjer at Canada Life Centre
Canada Life Centre Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Apr 12
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, In This Moment, and Jinjer
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, In This Moment, and Jinjer at Brandt Centre - Evraz Place
Brandt Centre - Evraz Place Regina, SK, Canada
Apr 14
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, In This Moment, and Jinjer
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, In This Moment, and Jinjer at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Apr 15
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, In This Moment, and Jinjer
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, In This Moment, and Jinjer at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Apr 17
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, In This Moment, and Jinjer
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, In This Moment, and Jinjer at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 18
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9 at Bryce Jordan Center
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
May 20
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9 at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
May 21
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9 at Dunkin Donuts Center
Dunkin Donuts Center Providence, RI
May 22
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9 at SNHU Arena
SNHU Arena Manchester, NH
May 24
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9 at Times Union Center
Times Union Center Albany, NY
May 26
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9 at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
May 28
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9 at Videotron Centre
Videotron Centre Ville de Québec, QC, Canada
May 29
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9 at Canadian Tire Centre
Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
May 30
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9 at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 1
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9 at Heritage Bank Center
Heritage Bank Center Cincinnati, OH
Jun 2
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9 at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Jun 4
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9 at Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Alpine Valley Music Theatre East Troy, WI
Jun 5
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9 at TaxSlayer Center
TaxSlayer Center Moline, IL
Jun 7
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9 at Azura Amphitheater
Azura Amphitheater Bonner Springs, KS
Jun 9
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9 at Broadmoor World Arena
Broadmoor World Arena Colorado Springs, CO
Jun 11
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9 at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Jun 13
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9 at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Jun 14
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9 at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
Jun 17
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9 at MGM Grand Garden Arena
MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas, NV
Jun 18
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9 at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Jun 25
Machaca 2022
Machaca 2022 at Parque Fundidora
Parque Fundidora Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Jul 8
to
Jul 16
Park Live Festival 2022
Park Live Festival 2022 at Luzhniki Stadium
Luzhniki Stadium Russia
Jul 10
to
Jul 17
U Park Festival 2022
U Park Festival 2022 at Sky Family Park
Sky Family Park Kyiv, Ukraine
Jul 27
Slipknot
Slipknot at Messe Graz Freigelände
Messe Graz Freigelände Graz, Steiermark, Austria
Aug 1
Slipknot
Slipknot at Arena de Genève
Arena de Genève Le Grand-Saconnex, GE, Switzerland
Aug 3
Slipknot
Slipknot at Zimný štadión Ondreja Nepelu
Zimný štadión Ondreja Nepelu Bratislava, , Slovakia
Aug 4
to
Aug 6
Wacken Open Air 2022
Wacken Open Air 2022 at Wacken Open Air
Wacken Open Air Wacken, SH, Germany
Aug 7
Slipknot
Slipknot at Ergo Arena
Ergo Arena Gdańsk, Poland
Aug 9
Slipknot
Slipknot at Čyžoŭka-Arena
Čyžoŭka-Arena Minsk, Belarus
Aug 11
Slipknot
Slipknot at Saku Suurhall
Saku Suurhall Tallinn, Harju maakond, Estonia
Aug 12
to
Aug 16
KNOTFEST Finland
KNOTFEST Finland at Finland
Finland Europe
Aug 15
Slipknot
Slipknot at Malmö Arena
Malmö Arena Malmö, Sweden
Aug 17
to
Aug 21
Festival Cabaret Vert 2022
Festival Cabaret Vert 2022 at Square Bayard
Square Bayard Charleville-Mézières, Grand Est, France
Dec 11
Knotfest - Chile
Knotfest - Chile at Estadio Monumental David Arellano
Estadio Monumental David Arellano Macul, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Dec 18
Knotfest - Brasil
Knotfest - Brasil at Anhembi Arena
Anhembi Arena São Paulo, SP, Brazil
Apr 1
to
Apr 10
Knotfest Japan 2022
Knotfest Japan 2022 at Makuhari Messe
Makuhari Messe Chiba-shi, Chiba-ken, Japan

We recommend following Slipknot on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Slipknot's Zumic artist page.

Slipknot
Alt Metal Hard Rock Metal Nu Metal Rock
Slipknot
Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
