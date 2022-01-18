Slipknot Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Slipknot have announced new 2022 Knotfest Roadshow tour dates for North America.

Beginning in March and extending into June, the grotesque rockers will perform at 40 large-scale venues with an impressive lineup of opening acts on select dates: In This Moment and Jinjer will open the first leg of the tour, followed by Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 opening the second leg of the tour. Check the full info for each concert on the event and ticket links below. Additionally, Slipknot will bring their heavy sound to European cities and a few festivals beginning in July.

When do Slipknot 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 21. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Slipknot All Tour Dates and Tickets

