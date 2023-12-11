Slipknot Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hard rockers Slipknot announced 2024 tour dates in celebration of the band's 25th anniversary.

Eleven new December shows are planned in large-scale venues across Europe and the UK. The opening act will be Bleed From Within. Slipknot also have a handful of festival performances on their calender.

When do Slipknot 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales for Artist begin December 13. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Slipknot All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Slipknot on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Slipknot's Zumic artist page.