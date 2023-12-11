View all results for 'alt'
Slipknot Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

25 year anniversary tour in Europe
Published December 11, 2023

Hard rockers Slipknot announced 2024 tour dates in celebration of the band's 25th anniversary.

Eleven new December shows are planned in large-scale venues across Europe and the UK. The opening act will be Bleed From Within. Slipknot also have a handful of festival performances on their calender.

When do Slipknot 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales for Artist begin December 13. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Slipknot All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 27
Sick New World at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
May 9
to
May 12
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
May 16
to
May 19
Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival at Historic Crew Stadium
Historic Crew Stadium Columbus, OH
Dec 5
Slipknot and Bleed from Within at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Dec 6
Slipknot and Bleed from Within at Westfalenhalle 1
Westfalenhalle 1 Dortmund, NRW, Germany
Dec 8
Slipknot and Bleed from Within at Schleyerhalle
Schleyerhalle Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Dec 9
Slipknot and Bleed from Within at Quarterback Immobilien Arena (Arena Leipzig)
Quarterback Immobilien Arena (Arena Leipzig) Leipzig, SN, Germany
Dec 11
Slipknot and Bleed from Within at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
Dec 12
Slipknot and Bleed from Within at Accor Arena
Accor Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
Dec 14
Slipknot and Bleed from Within at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Dec 15
Slipknot and Bleed from Within at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Dec 17
Slipknot and Bleed from Within at Co-op Live Arena
Co-op Live Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Dec 18
Slipknot and Bleed from Within at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Dec 20
Slipknot and Bleed from Within at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow Slipknot on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Slipknot's Zumic artist page.

Slipknot
Alt Metal Hard Rock Heavy metal Nu Metal
Slipknot
