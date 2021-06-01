View all results for 'alt'
Slipknot Sets 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Knotfest Roadshow' with Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 1, 2021

After having to cancel their concerts last year, Slipknot have announced new 2021 Knotfest Roadshow tour dates.

Beginning in September and extending into November, the masked rockers will perform at 20+ North American venues with an impressive lineup of opening acts on select dates: Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange. Before the Knotfest Roadshow tour, Slipknot will bring their heavy sound to a few festivals. Check the full info for each concert on the event and ticket links below. A post on the band's website says they are in the studio working on new material.

When do Slipknot 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 4. Presales for VIP, Slipknot fan club, and Spotify begin June 2. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Knotfest, Songkick, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Slipknot Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 10
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ

Slipknot All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 26
Machaca Festival
Machaca Festival at Parque Fundidora
Parque Fundidora Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Jul 15
to
Jul 18
Park Live Festival
Park Live Festival at Gorky Central Park of Culture and Leisure
Gorky Central Park of Culture and Leisure Moskva, Russia
Sep 10
to
Sep 12
Inkcarceration Festival
Inkcarceration Festival at Ohio State Reformatory
Ohio State Reformatory Mansfield, OH
Sep 25
Knotfest Iowa
Knotfest Iowa at National Balloon Classic Field
National Balloon Classic Field Indianola, IA
Sep 28
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 29
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Oct 1
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center Noblesville, IN
Oct 2
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange at DTE Energy Music Theatre
DTE Energy Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Oct 3
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Oct 5
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange at Lakeview Amphitheater
Lakeview Amphitheater Syracuse, NY
Oct 8
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Oct 9
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange at XFINITY Theatre
XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT
Oct 10
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Oct 12
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange at BB&T Pavilion
BB&T Pavilion Camden, NJ
Oct 13
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Oct 15
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange at S&T Bank Music Park
S&T Bank Music Park Burgettstown, PA
Oct 17
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Oct 19
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Oct 20
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Oct 22
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Oct 23
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Oct 24
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Pelham, AL
Oct 26
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Oct 28
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Oct 29
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, and Fever 333
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, and Fever 333 at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Oct 30
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Nov 1
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Nov 2
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange
Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Ak-Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ

We recommend following Slipknot on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Slipknot's Zumic artist page.

artists
Slipknot
genres
Alternative Metal Hard Rock Metal Nu Metal Rock
image for artist Slipknot
Slipknot
