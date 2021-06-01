Slipknot Sets 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

After having to cancel their concerts last year, Slipknot have announced new 2021 Knotfest Roadshow tour dates.

Beginning in September and extending into November, the masked rockers will perform at 20+ North American venues with an impressive lineup of opening acts on select dates: Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange. Before the Knotfest Roadshow tour, Slipknot will bring their heavy sound to a few festivals. Check the full info for each concert on the event and ticket links below. A post on the band's website says they are in the studio working on new material.

When do Slipknot 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 4. Presales for VIP, Slipknot fan club, and Spotify begin June 2. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Knotfest, Songkick, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Slipknot on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

