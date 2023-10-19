Slothrust Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Slothrust added 2024 tour dates to their schedule.

The new shows are scheduled in January and February at North American venues along the western USA. The opening act for the new dates will be Weakened Friends. For these concerts, Slothrust plan to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album, Of Course You Do. Slothrust are currently on tour opening for The Front Bottoms.

The band will release a new album tomorrow (October 20) titled I Promise. Watch the music video for "Pony."

When do Slothrust 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 20. Presales are currently underway for Artist and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is OSTRICH. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Slothrust All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Slothrust on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

