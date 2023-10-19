View all results for 'alt'
Slothrust Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

35+ concerts in America; new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 19, 2023

Slothrust added 2024 tour dates to their schedule.

The new shows are scheduled in January and February at North American venues along the western USA. The opening act for the new dates will be Weakened Friends. For these concerts, Slothrust plan to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album, Of Course You Do. Slothrust are currently on tour opening for The Front Bottoms.

The band will release a new album tomorrow (October 20) titled I Promise. Watch the music video for "Pony."

When do Slothrust 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 20. Presales are currently underway for Artist and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is OSTRICH. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Slothrust Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 10
The Front Bottoms and Slothrust at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Nov 11
The Front Bottoms and Slothrust at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY

Slothrust All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 20
The Front Bottoms and Slothrust at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Oct 24
The Front Bottoms and Slothrust at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Oct 25
The Front Bottoms and Slothrust at The Historic El Rey Theater
The Historic El Rey Theater Albuquerque, NM
Oct 27
The Front Bottoms and Slothrust at Diamond Ballroom
Diamond Ballroom Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 28
The Front Bottoms and Slothrust at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Oct 29
The Front Bottoms and Slothrust at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Oct 31
The Front Bottoms and Slothrust at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Nov 2
The Front Bottoms and Slothrust at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
Nov 3
The Front Bottoms and Slothrust at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Nov 4
The Front Bottoms and Slothrust at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Nov 5
The Front Bottoms and Slothrust at The Senate
The Senate Columbia, SC
Nov 7
The Front Bottoms and Slothrust at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Nov 8
The Front Bottoms and Slothrust at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Nov 12
Slothrust and Pronoun at The Song & Dance
The Song & Dance Syracuse, NY
Nov 13
Slothrust and Pronoun at Jamestown Skate Products
Jamestown Skate Products Jamestown, NY
Nov 16
Slothrust and Pronoun at Rose Music Hall
Rose Music Hall Columbia, MO
Nov 17
Slothrust and Pronoun at Reverb Lounge
Reverb Lounge Omaha, NE
Nov 18
Pests of the Midwest Fest at Wave
Wave Wichita, KS
Nov 19
Slothrust and Pronoun at The Black Sheep
The Black Sheep Colorado Springs, CO
Jan 19
Slothrust and Weakened Friends at Bottom of the Hill
Bottom of the Hill San Francisco, CA
Jan 20
Slothrust and Weakened Friends at Bottom of the Hill
Bottom of the Hill San Francisco, CA
Jan 21
Slothrust and Weakened Friends at Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville
Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville Roseville, CA
Jan 23
Slothrust and Weakened Friends at Volcanic Theatre Pub
Volcanic Theatre Pub Bend, OR
Jan 25
Slothrust and Weakened Friends at Polaris Hall
Polaris Hall Portland, OR
Jan 26
Slothrust and Weakened Friends at Polaris Hall
Polaris Hall Portland, OR
Jan 27
Slothrust and Weakened Friends at Madame Lou's
Madame Lou's Seattle, WA
Jan 28
Slothrust and Weakened Friends at Madame Lou's
Madame Lou's Seattle, WA
Jan 31
Slothrust and Weakened Friends at The District Bar
The District Bar Spokane, WA
Feb 2
Slothrust and Weakened Friends at Shrine Basement
Shrine Basement Boise, ID
Feb 3
Slothrust and Weakened Friends at The State Room
The State Room Salt Lake City, UT
Feb 6
Slothrust and Weakened Friends at The Holland Project
The Holland Project Reno, NV
Feb 8
Slothrust and Weakened Friends at The Casbah - San Diego
The Casbah - San Diego San Diego, CA
Feb 9
Slothrust and Weakened Friends at Teragram Ballroom
Teragram Ballroom Los Angeles, CA
Feb 10
Slothrust and Weakened Friends at Chain Reaction
Chain Reaction Anaheim, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Slothrust on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Slothrust's Zumic artist page.

