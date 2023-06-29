Slow Pulp Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Indie rockers Slow Pulp have announced 2023 tour dates.

The Chicago-based group will tour at venues across North America and Europe from October into December. The opening acts on select dates will be Babehoven or Packs. Forty-two shows are planned at this time, including a festival performance next month in Chicago.

Slow Pulp All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Slow Pulp 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 30. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Slow Pulp on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Slow Pulp will release a new album on September 29 titled Yard. Watch the music video for the new song "Slugs." For more, check out Slow Pulp's Zumic artist page.