Slow Pulp Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Indie rockers Slow Pulp have announced 2023 tour dates.
The Chicago-based group will tour at venues across North America and Europe from October into December. The opening acts on select dates will be Babehoven or Packs. Forty-two shows are planned at this time, including a festival performance next month in Chicago.
Nov 1
Bowery Ballroom
New York, NY
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
Lincoln Square Commons
Chicago, IL
Oct 4
The Back Room at Colectivo
Milwaukee, WI
Oct 5
Amsterdam Bar and Hall
Saint Paul, MN
Oct 10
Kilby Court
Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 13
The Pearl
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 14
Aladdin Theater
Portland, OR
Oct 16
The Chapel
San Francisco, CA
Oct 18
Teragram Ballroom
Los Angeles, CA
Oct 20
House of Blues San Diego
San Diego, CA
Oct 21
Constellation Room
Santa Ana, CA
Oct 22
The Rebel Lounge
Phoenix, AZ
Oct 24
White Oak Music Hall
Houston, TX
Oct 28
The Masquerade
Atlanta, GA
Oct 29
Motorco Music Hall
Durham, NC
Oct 30
Union Stage
Washington, DC
Oct 31
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Nov 1
Bowery Ballroom
New York, NY
Nov 3
Brighton Music Hall
Boston, MA
Nov 6
Bar Le Ritz
Montréal, QC, Canada
Nov 7
Horseshoe Tavern
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Nov 10
Majestic Theatre - Madison
Madison, WI
Nov 29
Brudenell Social Club
West Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Nov 30
Jimmy's, Liverpool
Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Dec 1
The Hug and Pint
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Dec 2
The Workman's Club
Fitzroy, VIC, Australia
Dec 4
YES Manchester
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Dec 5
Bristol Strange Brew
Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Dec 6
MOTH Club
London, England, United Kingdom
Dec 7
Green Door Store
The City of Brighton and Hove, England, United Kingdom
Dec 9
Paradiso Amsterdam
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Dec 10
Trix
Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Dec 11
L'International
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Dec 13
Badehaus Berlin
Berlin, Germany
Dec 14
Conne Island
Leipzig, SN, Germany
Dec 15
Manufaktur
Schorndorf, Germany
Dec 16
Gleis 22
Münster, NRW, Germany
When do Slow Pulp 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as June 30. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Slow Pulp on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Slow Pulp will release a new album on September 29 titled Yard. Watch the music video for the new song "Slugs." For more, check out Slow Pulp's Zumic artist page.