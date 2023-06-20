View all results for 'alt'
Slowdive Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

25+ concerts around the world; new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 20, 2023

This week, British rockers Slowdive added 2023 tour dates. The newly planned concerts are set from September into November at mid-sized venues across North America, Ireland, and the UK.

On September 1, Slowdive will release the new album, Everything Is Alive. Watch the music video for the new song "Kisses." The band also has July shows in Australia and New Zealand, including stand-alone and festival performances.

When do Slowdive 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 23. Presales for Artist and Spotify begin June 21. American Express cardmember and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Slowdive Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 27
Slowdive at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Sep 28
Slowdive at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY

Slowdive All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 17
Slowdive at Astor Theatre
Astor Theatre Mount Lawley, WA, Australia
Jul 19
Slowdive at The Princess Theatre
The Princess Theatre Woolloongabba, QLD, Australia
Jul 21
Slowdive at Enmore Theatre
Enmore Theatre Newtown, NSW, Australia
Jul 22
Slowdive at Forum Melbourne
Forum Melbourne Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Jul 23
Slowdive at Hindley St Music Hall
Hindley St Music Hall Adelaide, SA, Australia
Jul 26
Slowdive at The Powerstation
The Powerstation Auckland, New Zealand
Jul 28
to
Jul 30
Fuji Rock Festival at Naeba ski resort
Naeba ski resort Minamiuonuma-gun, Niigata-ken, Japan
Aug 17
to
Aug 20
Green Man Festival at Glanusk Park
Glanusk Park Brecon Beacons, Wales, United Kingdom
Sep 23
Slowdive at Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto
Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 25
Slowdive at Citizens House of Blues Boston
Citizens House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Sep 27
Slowdive at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Sep 28
Slowdive at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Sep 29
Slowdive at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Sep 30
Slowdive at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Oct 2
Slowdive at Mahall's
Mahall's Lakewood, OH
Oct 3
Slowdive at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Oct 4
Slowdive at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Oct 6
Slowdive at Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom Denver, CO
Oct 7
Slowdive at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 9
Slowdive at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Oct 10
Slowdive at The Showbox - SoDo
The Showbox - SoDo Seattle, WA
Oct 12
Slowdive at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Oct 14
Slowdive at The Bellwether
The Bellwether Los Angeles, CA
Oct 30
Slowdive at Queen Margaret's Union (QMU)
Queen Margaret's Union (QMU) Glasgow City, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 31
Slowdive at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 1
Slowdive at SWX
SWX Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Nov 3
Slowdive at Troxy
Troxy London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 5
Slowdive at Mandela Hall
Mandela Hall Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Nov 6
Slowdive at National Stadium
National Stadium Dublin, Ireland

For the most up-to-date information, follow Slowdive on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Slowdive's Zumic artist page.

Slowdive
Dream Pop Indie Rock Rock Shoegaze
Slowdive
