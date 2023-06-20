Slowdive Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, British rockers Slowdive added 2023 tour dates. The newly planned concerts are set from September into November at mid-sized venues across North America, Ireland, and the UK.

On September 1, Slowdive will release the new album, Everything Is Alive. Watch the music video for the new song "Kisses." The band also has July shows in Australia and New Zealand, including stand-alone and festival performances.

When do Slowdive 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 23. Presales for Artist and Spotify begin June 21. American Express cardmember and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Slowdive All Tour Dates and Tickets

