Smallpools and Grayscale Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

20+ shows for 'The Night Shift Tour'
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 9, 2024

This week, Smallpools and Grayscale announced 2024 co-headlining tour dates. Joining the bill on select dates will be Beach Weather in place of Grayscale.

Billed as The Night Shift Tour, new concerts are set from early April into May at venues across North America. "Night Shift" is also the name of a song from Smallpools' upcoming album.

When do Smallpools and Grayscale 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin January 9. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Smallpools Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 12
Smallpools and Grayscale at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Apr 14
Smallpools and Grayscale at The Stone Pony
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ

Smallpools All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 6
Smallpools and Grayscale at Vinyl
Vinyl Atlanta, GA
Apr 7
Smallpools and Grayscale at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
Apr 9
Smallpools and Grayscale at Motorco Music Hall
Motorco Music Hall Durham, NC
Apr 11
Smallpools and Grayscale at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Apr 12
Smallpools and Grayscale at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Apr 13
Smallpools and Grayscale at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Apr 14
Smallpools and Grayscale at The Stone Pony
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ
Apr 16
Smallpools and Grayscale at Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
Thunderbird Café & Music Hall Pittsburgh, PA
Apr 17
Smallpools and Grayscale at A and R Music Bar
A and R Music Bar Columbus, OH
Apr 19
Smallpools and Grayscale at Bottom Lounge
Bottom Lounge Chicago, IL
Apr 20
Smallpools and Grayscale at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Apr 21
Smallpools and Grayscale at The Bottleneck
The Bottleneck Lawrence, KS
Apr 23
Smallpools and Beach Weather at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Apr 24
Smallpools and Beach Weather at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Apr 26
Smallpools and Grayscale at Midtown Music Hall
Midtown Music Hall Bend, OR
Apr 27
Smallpools and Grayscale at Polaris Hall
Polaris Hall Portland, OR
Apr 28
Smallpools and Grayscale at Neumos
Neumos Seattle, WA
Apr 30
Smallpools and Grayscale at The Independent
The Independent San Francisco, CA
May 2
Smallpools and Grayscale at El Rey Theatre Los Angeles
El Rey Theatre Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA
May 3
Smallpools and Grayscale at Constellation Room
Constellation Room Santa Ana, CA
May 4
Smallpools and Grayscale at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
May 7
Smallpools and Grayscale at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
May 8
Smallpools and Grayscale at Antone's
Antone's Austin, TX

For the most up-to-date information, follow Smallpools and Grayscale on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Smallpools and Grayscale Zumic artist pages.

