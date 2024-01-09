Smallpools and Grayscale Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Smallpools and Grayscale announced 2024 co-headlining tour dates. Joining the bill on select dates will be Beach Weather in place of Grayscale.

Billed as The Night Shift Tour, new concerts are set from early April into May at venues across North America. "Night Shift" is also the name of a song from Smallpools' upcoming album.

When do Smallpools and Grayscale 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin January 9. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Smallpools All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Smallpools and Grayscale on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Smallpools and Grayscale Zumic artist pages.