Snail Mail Plans 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Indie rockers add shows in the USA, UK, and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 16, 2021

Snail Mail has announced 2021 and 2022 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Valentine. The LP is scheduled for release on November 5, and the lead single of the same name was released this week.

The newly announced North American shows are planned from November into December and April through May. Fronted by Lindsey Jordan, the band will also make stops in Europe from February into March. The opening acts on select dates will be Spencer., Hotline TNT, Joy Again, and/or The Goon Sax.

When do Snail Mail 2021-2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 17. Presales are currently underway for American Express cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in. With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Dec 18
Snail Mail, Spencer., and Hotline TNT
Snail Mail, Spencer., and Hotline TNT at The Stone Pony
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ
Apr 7
Snail Mail and Joy Again
Snail Mail and Joy Again at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY

Nov 27
Snail Mail, Spencer., and Hotline TNT
Snail Mail, Spencer., and Hotline TNT at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Nov 28
Snail Mail, Spencer., and Hotline TNT
Snail Mail, Spencer., and Hotline TNT at Neighborhood Theatre
Neighborhood Theatre Charlotte, NC
Nov 30
Snail Mail, Spencer., and Hotline TNT
Snail Mail, Spencer., and Hotline TNT at The Beacham
The Beacham Orlando, FL
Dec 1
Snail Mail, Spencer., and Hotline TNT
Snail Mail, Spencer., and Hotline TNT at The Ritz Ybor
The Ritz Ybor Tampa, FL
Dec 3
Snail Mail, Spencer., and Hotline TNT
Snail Mail, Spencer., and Hotline TNT at Saturn
Saturn Birmingham, AL
Dec 4
Snail Mail, Spencer., and Hotline TNT
Snail Mail, Spencer., and Hotline TNT at The Mill & Mine
The Mill & Mine Knoxville, TN
Dec 5
Snail Mail, Spencer., and Hotline TNT
Snail Mail, Spencer., and Hotline TNT at Headliners Music Hall
Headliners Music Hall Louisville, KY
Dec 7
Snail Mail, Spencer., and Hotline TNT
Snail Mail, Spencer., and Hotline TNT at Turner Hall Ballroom
Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI
Dec 8
Snail Mail, Spencer., and Hotline TNT
Snail Mail, Spencer., and Hotline TNT at Majestic Theatre - Madison
Majestic Theatre - Madison Madison, WI
Dec 10
Snail Mail, Spencer., and Hotline TNT
Snail Mail, Spencer., and Hotline TNT at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Dec 11
Snail Mail, Spencer., and Hotline TNT
Snail Mail, Spencer., and Hotline TNT at The Castle Theatre
The Castle Theatre Bloomington, IL
Dec 12
Snail Mail, Spencer., and Hotline TNT
Snail Mail, Spencer., and Hotline TNT at The Athenaeum Theatre
The Athenaeum Theatre Columbus, OH
Dec 13
Snail Mail, Spencer., and Hotline TNT
Snail Mail, Spencer., and Hotline TNT at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Dec 15
Snail Mail, Spencer., and Hotline TNT
Snail Mail, Spencer., and Hotline TNT at The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls Millvale, PA
Dec 16
Snail Mail, Spencer., and Hotline TNT
Snail Mail, Spencer., and Hotline TNT at Toad's Place
Toad's Place New Haven, CT
Dec 17
Snail Mail, Spencer., and Hotline TNT
Snail Mail, Spencer., and Hotline TNT at Fete Music Hall
Fete Music Hall Providence, RI
Dec 18
Snail Mail, Spencer., and Hotline TNT
Snail Mail, Spencer., and Hotline TNT at The Stone Pony
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ
Dec 19
Snail Mail, Spencer., and Hotline TNT
Snail Mail, Spencer., and Hotline TNT at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Dec 21
Snail Mail, Spencer., and Hotline TNT
Snail Mail, Spencer., and Hotline TNT at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Feb 18
Snail Mail
Snail Mail at Manchester Academy 2
Manchester Academy 2 Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Feb 20
Snail Mail
Snail Mail at Queen Margaret's Union (QMU)
Queen Margaret's Union (QMU) Glasgow City, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 22
Snail Mail
Snail Mail at SWX
SWX Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Feb 23
Snail Mail
Snail Mail at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 25
Snail Mail
Snail Mail at Le Trabendo (Parc de la Villette)
Le Trabendo (Parc de la Villette) Paris, Île-de-France, France
Feb 26
Snail Mail
Snail Mail at Epicerie Moderne
Epicerie Moderne Feyzin, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Feb 27
Snail Mail
Snail Mail at Locomotiv Club
Locomotiv Club Bologna, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Feb 28
Snail Mail
Snail Mail at Circolo Magnolia
Circolo Magnolia Segrate, Lombardia, Italy
Mar 2
Snail Mail
Snail Mail at Bogen F
Bogen F Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Mar 3
Snail Mail
Snail Mail at Ampere im Muffatwerk
Ampere im Muffatwerk München, BY, Germany
Mar 4
Snail Mail
Snail Mail at GrooveStation
GrooveStation Dresden, SN, Germany
Mar 6
Snail Mail
Snail Mail at Loppen
Loppen København, Denmark
Mar 7
Snail Mail
Snail Mail at Kulturhuset Oceanen
Kulturhuset Oceanen Goteborg, Västra Götalands län, Sweden
Mar 8
Snail Mail
Snail Mail at Parkteatret
Parkteatret Oslo, Norway
Mar 10
Snail Mail
Snail Mail at Slaktkyrkan
Slaktkyrkan Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden
Mar 12
Snail Mail
Snail Mail at Columbia Theater
Columbia Theater Berlin, Germany
Mar 13
Snail Mail
Snail Mail at Knust
Knust Hamburg, HH, Germany
Mar 14
Snail Mail
Snail Mail at AB Ballroom
AB Ballroom Brussels, Belgium
Mar 15
Snail Mail
Snail Mail at GEBÄUDE 9
GEBÄUDE 9 Köln, NRW, Germany
Mar 16
Snail Mail
Snail Mail at Paradiso Noord, Tolhuistuin
Paradiso Noord, Tolhuistuin Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Apr 5
Snail Mail and Joy Again
Snail Mail and Joy Again at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Apr 6
Snail Mail and Joy Again
Snail Mail and Joy Again at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Apr 7
Snail Mail and Joy Again
Snail Mail and Joy Again at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Apr 8
Snail Mail and Joy Again
Snail Mail and Joy Again at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Apr 9
Snail Mail and Joy Again
Snail Mail and Joy Again at Club Soda
Club Soda Montréal, QC, Canada
Apr 11
Snail Mail and Joy Again
Snail Mail and Joy Again at Phoenix Concert Theatre
Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 12
Snail Mail and Joy Again
Snail Mail and Joy Again at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Apr 14
Snail Mail and Joy Again
Snail Mail and Joy Again at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Apr 15
Snail Mail and Joy Again
Snail Mail and Joy Again at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Apr 16
Snail Mail and Joy Again
Snail Mail and Joy Again at Liberty Hall
Liberty Hall Lawrence, KS
Apr 17
Snail Mail and Joy Again
Snail Mail and Joy Again at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Apr 20
Snail Mail and The Goon Sax
Snail Mail and The Goon Sax at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Apr 21
Snail Mail and The Goon Sax
Snail Mail and The Goon Sax at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Apr 22
Snail Mail and The Goon Sax
Snail Mail and The Goon Sax at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Apr 23
Snail Mail and The Goon Sax
Snail Mail and The Goon Sax at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Apr 24
Snail Mail and The Goon Sax
Snail Mail and The Goon Sax at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Apr 27
Snail Mail and The Goon Sax
Snail Mail and The Goon Sax at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Apr 28
Snail Mail and The Goon Sax
Snail Mail and The Goon Sax at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Apr 29
Snail Mail and The Goon Sax
Snail Mail and The Goon Sax at The Nile Theater
The Nile Theater Mesa, AZ
Apr 30
Snail Mail and The Goon Sax
Snail Mail and The Goon Sax at Meow Wolf
Meow Wolf Santa Fe, NM
May 2
Snail Mail and The Goon Sax
Snail Mail and The Goon Sax at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
May 3
Snail Mail and The Goon Sax
Snail Mail and The Goon Sax at The Studio at The Factory
The Studio at The Factory Dallas, TX
May 5
Snail Mail and The Goon Sax
Snail Mail and The Goon Sax at Heaven at The Masquerade
Heaven at The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
May 6
Snail Mail and The Goon Sax
Snail Mail and The Goon Sax at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
May 7
Snail Mail and The Goon Sax
Snail Mail and The Goon Sax at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
May 8
Snail Mail and The Goon Sax
Snail Mail and The Goon Sax at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN

We recommend following Snail Mail on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Snail Mail's Zumic artist page.

image for artist Snail Mail
Snail Mail
Dec
18
Snail Mail, Spencer., and Hotline TNT
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ
Apr
7
Snail Mail and Joy Again
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
