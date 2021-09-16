Snail Mail Plans 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Snail Mail has announced 2021 and 2022 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Valentine. The LP is scheduled for release on November 5, and the lead single of the same name was released this week.
The newly announced North American shows are planned from November into December and April through May. Fronted by Lindsey Jordan, the band will also make stops in Europe from February into March. The opening acts on select dates will be Spencer., Hotline TNT, Joy Again, and/or The Goon Sax.
When do Snail Mail 2021-2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as September 17. Presales are currently underway for American Express cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in. With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
Snail Mail Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Dec 18
The Stone Pony
Asbury Park, NJ
Apr 7
Kings Theatre
Brooklyn, NY
Snail Mail All Tour Dates and Tickets
Nov 27
The National - VA
Richmond, VA
Nov 28
Neighborhood Theatre
Charlotte, NC
Dec 4
The Mill & Mine
Knoxville, TN
Dec 5
Headliners Music Hall
Louisville, KY
Dec 7
Turner Hall Ballroom
Milwaukee, WI
Dec 8
Majestic Theatre - Madison
Madison, WI
Dec 10
The Pageant
St. Louis, MO
Dec 11
The Castle Theatre
Bloomington, IL
Dec 12
The Athenaeum Theatre
Columbus, OH
Dec 13
Majestic Theatre
Detroit, MI
Dec 15
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
Millvale, PA
Dec 16
Toad's Place
New Haven, CT
Dec 17
Fete Music Hall
Providence, RI
Dec 18
The Stone Pony
Asbury Park, NJ
Dec 21
The Fillmore Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
Feb 18
Manchester Academy 2
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Feb 20
Queen Margaret's Union (QMU)
Glasgow City, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 22
SWX
Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Feb 23
O2 Forum Kentish Town
London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 25
Le Trabendo (Parc de la Villette)
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Feb 26
Epicerie Moderne
Feyzin, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Feb 27
Locomotiv Club
Bologna, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Feb 28
Circolo Magnolia
Segrate, Lombardia, Italy
Mar 2
Bogen F
Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Mar 3
Ampere im Muffatwerk
München, BY, Germany
Mar 4
GrooveStation
Dresden, SN, Germany
Mar 6
Loppen
København, Denmark
Mar 7
Kulturhuset Oceanen
Goteborg, Västra Götalands län, Sweden
Mar 10
Slaktkyrkan
Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden
Mar 12
Columbia Theater
Berlin, Germany
Mar 13
Knust
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Mar 14
AB Ballroom
Brussels, Belgium
Mar 15
GEBÄUDE 9
Köln, NRW, Germany
Mar 16
Paradiso Noord, Tolhuistuin
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Apr 5
Union Transfer
Philadelphia, PA
Apr 6
Union Transfer
Philadelphia, PA
Apr 7
Kings Theatre
Brooklyn, NY
Apr 9
Club Soda
Montréal, QC, Canada
Apr 11
Phoenix Concert Theatre
Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 12
Agora Theatre
Cleveland, OH
Apr 14
Riviera Theatre
Chicago, IL
Apr 15
First Avenue
Minneapolis, MN
Apr 16
Liberty Hall
Lawrence, KS
Apr 20
Moore Theatre
Seattle, WA
Apr 21
Vogue Theatre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Apr 22
Wonder Ballroom
Portland, OR
Apr 23
Wonder Ballroom
Portland, OR
Apr 24
Fox Theater - Oakland
Oakland, CA
Apr 27
Hollywood Palladium
Los Angeles, CA
Apr 28
Observatory North Park
San Diego, CA
Apr 29
The Nile Theater
Mesa, AZ
May 2
ACL Live At The Moody Theater
Austin, TX
May 3
The Studio at The Factory
Dallas, TX
May 5
Heaven at The Masquerade
Atlanta, GA
May 6
The Orange Peel
Asheville, NC
May 7
Cat's Cradle
Carrboro, NC
May 8
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Nashville, TN
We recommend following Snail Mail on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more, check out Snail Mail's Zumic artist page.