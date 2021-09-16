Snail Mail Plans 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Snail Mail has announced 2021 and 2022 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Valentine. The LP is scheduled for release on November 5, and the lead single of the same name was released this week.

The newly announced North American shows are planned from November into December and April through May. Fronted by Lindsey Jordan, the band will also make stops in Europe from February into March. The opening acts on select dates will be Spencer., Hotline TNT, Joy Again, and/or The Goon Sax.

When do Snail Mail 2021-2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 17. Presales are currently underway for American Express cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in. With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Snail Mail All Tour Dates and Tickets

