Snarky Puppy Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Snarky Puppy have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Empire Central. The newly added shows are set at North American venues in March and April. The LP is scheduled for release on September 30.
The group, known for their extended avant-garde instrumentals ranging from Jazz to Funk, R&B, Rock, and Metal, have already performed about 50 concerts so far this year, with another 49 on the way through April of next year. They just wrapped up a headlining European tour and will return for another from October to November.
When do Snarky Puppy 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as July 22. Presales for American Express cardholders and fan club members are currently underway. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the American Express presale you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Snarky Puppy All Tour Dates and Tickets
Oct 1
Château Rouge
Annemasse, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Oct 2
National Stadium
Dublin, Ireland
Oct 4
O2 Academy Glasgow
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 5
O2 Academy Bristol
City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Oct 6
O2 Apollo Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Oct 7
OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena Wembley)
London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 9
Zénith Paris
Paris, France
Oct 10
Cirque Royal
Bruxelles, Belgium
Oct 11
AFAS Live
Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Oct 12
Chapiteau de la Pépinière
Nancy, Grand Est, France
Oct 15
Volkshaus Zürich
Zürich, Switzerland
Oct 17
Muffathalle
München, Germany
Oct 18
Konzerthaus
Wien, Austria
Oct 19
Konzerthaus
Wien, Austria
Oct 20
Akvarium Klub
Budapest, Hungary
Oct 22
Sono Centrum
Brno-Žabovřesky, Jihomoravský kraj, Czechia
Oct 23
Lucerna Great Hall
Nové Město, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Oct 25
Progresja Music Zone
Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Oct 27
Capitol
Hannover, NDS, Germany
Oct 28
Elbphilharmonie
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Oct 30
Columbia Halle
Berlin, Germany
Oct 31
KB Hallen (DK)
Frederiksberg, Denmark
Nov 1
Musikkens Hus
Aalborg, Denmark
Nov 2
Sentrum Scene
Oslo, Norway
Nov 3
Stockholm Waterfront Congress Centre
Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Nov 5
Zorlu PSM - Ana Tiyatro
Istanbul, Turkey
Nov 7
Pallas Theatre
Athina, Athens, Greece
Mar 29
Palace Theatre
Saint Paul, MN
Mar 30
Pabst Theater
Milwaukee, WI
Mar 31
Riviera Theatre
Chicago, IL
Apr 1
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Gary, IN
Apr 2
Kalamazoo State Theatre
Kalamazoo, MI
Apr 5
TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic
Cleveland, OH
Apr 6
Town Ballroom
Buffalo, NY
Apr 7
Tarrytown Music Hall
Tarrytown, NY
Apr 10
Tillis Hall at The Bromery Center UMASS Amherst
Amherst, MA
Apr 12
Capitol Center for the Arts - Chubb Theatre
Concord, NH
Apr 13
Beacon Theatre
New York, NY
Apr 14
Union Transfer
Philadelphia, PA
Apr 16
Cornell University Concert Series at Bailey Hall
Ithaca, NY
Apr 19
Warner Theatre
Washington, DC
Apr 21
Newport Music Hall
Columbus, OH
Apr 22
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
Newport, KY
Apr 24
Ritter Park Amphitheater
Huntington, WV
Apr 26
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Apr 28
The Eastern Atlanta Tickets
Atlanta, GA
Last month, the group shared a live performance music video for their new song, "Trinity." For more, check out Snarky Puppy's Zumic artist page.