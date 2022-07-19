View all results for 'alt'
Snarky Puppy Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring Europe and America, new album in September
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 19, 2022

Snarky Puppy have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Empire Central. The newly added shows are set at North American venues in March and April. The LP is scheduled for release on September 30.

The group, known for their extended avant-garde instrumentals ranging from Jazz to Funk, R&B, Rock, and Metal, have already performed about 50 concerts so far this year, with another 49 on the way through April of next year. They just wrapped up a headlining European tour and will return for another from October to November.

When do Snarky Puppy 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 22. Presales for American Express cardholders and fan club members are currently underway. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Oct 1
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at Château Rouge
Château Rouge Annemasse, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Oct 2
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at National Stadium
National Stadium Dublin, Ireland
Oct 4
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 5
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Oct 6
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Oct 7
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena Wembley)
OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena Wembley) London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 9
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at Zénith Paris
Zénith Paris Paris, France
Oct 10
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at Cirque Royal
Cirque Royal Bruxelles, Belgium
Oct 11
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Oct 12
Snarky Puppy, Nubya Garcia, and KOKOROKO
Snarky Puppy, Nubya Garcia, and KOKOROKO at Chapiteau de la Pépinière
Chapiteau de la Pépinière Nancy, Grand Est, France
Oct 14
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at E-Werk
E-Werk Köln, Germany
Oct 15
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at Volkshaus Zürich
Volkshaus Zürich Zürich, Switzerland
Oct 17
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at Muffathalle
Muffathalle München, Germany
Oct 18
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at Konzerthaus
Konzerthaus Wien, Austria
Oct 19
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at Konzerthaus
Konzerthaus Wien, Austria
Oct 20
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at Akvarium Klub
Akvarium Klub Budapest, Hungary
Oct 22
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at Sono Centrum
Sono Centrum Brno-Žabovřesky, Jihomoravský kraj, Czechia
Oct 23
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at Lucerna Great Hall
Lucerna Great Hall Nové Město, Hlavní město Praha, Czechia
Oct 25
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at Progresja Music Zone
Progresja Music Zone Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Oct 27
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at Capitol
Capitol Hannover, NDS, Germany
Oct 28
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at Elbphilharmonie
Elbphilharmonie Hamburg, HH, Germany
Oct 30
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at Columbia Halle
Columbia Halle Berlin, Germany
Oct 31
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at KB Hallen (DK)
KB Hallen (DK) Frederiksberg, Denmark
Nov 1
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at Musikkens Hus
Musikkens Hus Aalborg, Denmark
Nov 2
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
Nov 3
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at Stockholm Waterfront Congress Centre
Stockholm Waterfront Congress Centre Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Nov 5
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at Zorlu PSM - Ana Tiyatro
Zorlu PSM - Ana Tiyatro Istanbul, Turkey
Nov 7
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at Pallas Theatre
Pallas Theatre Athina, Athens, Greece
Mar 29
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Mar 30
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at Pabst Theater
Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WI
Mar 31
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Apr 1
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana Gary, IN
Apr 2
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at Kalamazoo State Theatre
Kalamazoo State Theatre Kalamazoo, MI
Apr 5
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic
TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic Cleveland, OH
Apr 6
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
Apr 7
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at Tarrytown Music Hall
Tarrytown Music Hall Tarrytown, NY
Apr 8
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Apr 10
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at Tillis Hall at The Bromery Center UMASS Amherst
Tillis Hall at The Bromery Center UMASS Amherst Amherst, MA
Apr 12
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at Capitol Center for the Arts - Chubb Theatre
Capitol Center for the Arts - Chubb Theatre Concord, NH
Apr 13
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Apr 14
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Apr 16
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at Cornell University Concert Series at Bailey Hall
Cornell University Concert Series at Bailey Hall Ithaca, NY
Apr 19
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at Warner Theatre
Warner Theatre Washington, DC
Apr 20
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Apr 21
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Apr 22
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY
Apr 24
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at Ritter Park Amphitheater
Ritter Park Amphitheater Huntington, WV
Apr 26
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Apr 28
Snarky Puppy
Snarky Puppy at The Eastern Atlanta Tickets
The Eastern Atlanta Tickets Atlanta, GA

We recommend following Snarky Puppy on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last month, the group shared a live performance music video for their new song, "Trinity." For more, check out Snarky Puppy's Zumic artist page.

