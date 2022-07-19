Snarky Puppy Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Snarky Puppy have added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Empire Central. The newly added shows are set at North American venues in March and April. The LP is scheduled for release on September 30.

The group, known for their extended avant-garde instrumentals ranging from Jazz to Funk, R&B, Rock, and Metal, have already performed about 50 concerts so far this year, with another 49 on the way through April of next year. They just wrapped up a headlining European tour and will return for another from October to November.

When do Snarky Puppy 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 22. Presales for American Express cardholders and fan club members are currently underway. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Last month, the group shared a live performance music video for their new song, "Trinity." For more, check out Snarky Puppy's Zumic artist page.