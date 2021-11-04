Snoh Aalegra Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rising R&B star Snoh Aalegra has shared details for 2022 tour dates.

Billed as Ugh, These Temporary Highs (a nod to her 2021 album, Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies), the newly announced shows will make stops at mid-sized North American venues from March into May. The opening act for the new dates will be Ama Lou.

Snoh Aalegra All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Snoh Aalegra 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 5. Presales are currently underway for Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Snoh Aalegra on her social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last month, Snoh released a music video for her song "Neon Peach" featuring Tyler, The Creator from the Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies album. For more, check out Snoh Aalegra's Zumic artist page.