Snoh Aalegra Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Temporary Highs' shows with Ama Lou
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 4, 2021

Rising R&B star Snoh Aalegra has shared details for 2022 tour dates.

Billed as Ugh, These Temporary Highs (a nod to her 2021 album, Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies), the newly announced shows will make stops at mid-sized North American venues from March into May. The opening act for the new dates will be Ama Lou.

Snoh Aalegra All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 12
to
Nov 14
Day N Vegas 2021
Day N Vegas 2021 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Mar 21
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Mar 23
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou at History
History Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 24
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou at History
History Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 26
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Mar 27
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou at Orpheum Theatre Boston
Orpheum Theatre Boston Boston, MA
Mar 29
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Mar 31
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Apr 2
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Apr 3
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Apr 5
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Apr 6
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou at The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater
The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater Miami Beach, FL
Apr 9
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Apr 30
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
May 1
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
May 3
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
May 4
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
May 7
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
May 8
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
May 11
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
May 12
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
May 27
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou at Malkin Bowl
Malkin Bowl Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 28
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
May 30
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou
Snoh Aalegra and Ama Lou at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland, OR
Jul 1
to
Jul 3
Lollapalooza Stockholm
Lollapalooza Stockholm at Gärdet
Gärdet Stockholm, Sweden, Sweden
When do Snoh Aalegra 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 5. Presales are currently underway for Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Snoh Aalegra on her social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last month, Snoh released a music video for her song "Neon Peach" featuring Tyler, The Creator from the Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies album. For more, check out Snoh Aalegra's Zumic artist page.

artists
Snoh Aalegra
genres
R&B
